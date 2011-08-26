BRUSSELS Aug 26 Belgium's D'Ieteren (IETB.BR) could use some of the money it got from the sale of its stake in Avis Europe AVE.L to increase its dividend, its managing director said on Friday.

"This is also a something which is on the table but over which I can say nothing as yet, because the board has not had the discussion," Managing Director Jean-Pierre Bizet told reporters during a news conference on Friday.

"If they decide to modify the dividend policy we will speak about it ... the only thing I can say is that it's on the table."

D'Ieteren received about 367 million pounds ($597 million) from the sale of its stake in Avis Europe, and Bizet added it was currently looking at various possible areas for investment.

In 2010, D'Ieteren proposed a gross dividend of 0.425 euros per share, an increase from 0.325 euros in 2009.

D'Ieteren distributes the Volkswagen (VOWG.DE), Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) and Lamborghini brands in Belgium. ($1=.6147 Pound)

