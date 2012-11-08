BRUSSELS Nov 8 Belgium's biggest car distributor D'Ieteren said on Thursday its third-quarter pretax profit fell by 28 percent as car dealers reduced their inventories and vehicles sold for less.

It repeated its expectation for pretax profit to slide by about a quarter in 2012, following the end of a tax break for eco-friendly vehicles.

D'Ieteren distributes the Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis)