BRUSSELS, NOV 16 - Belgium's largest car distributor D'Ieteren said its third quarter pretax profit rose 24 percent thanks to the growing popularity of the Volkswagen and Audi brands it distributes in Belgium.

Sales at its car distribution business rose by 28 percent as Volkswagen became the Belgian market's best selling brand, while Audi topped the premium segment, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

That compares with 12 percent sales growth in the car distribution business in the first half of the year.

D'Ieteren reiterated that it expects about a 5 percent rise in pretax profit for the whole year, as it made a record profit in 2010 due to strong sales in its car windscreen business, which benefits from very cold weather. (Brussels newsroom +32 2 287 6810)