BRUSSELS Aug 28 Belgium's D'Ieteren said the pre-tax income from its vehicle glass repair company Belron fell by a third in the first half due to an exceptionally mild winter in Europe.

Belron, which is known under brand names such as Autoglass and Carglass, largely benefited from a very cold and icy start to the year in the United States, which meant more windshields needed to be repaired or replaced.

However, this could not make up for the mild winter in Europe, where Belron suffered from overcapacity.

The group said it had commenced a savings programme at Belron, which had started to pay off from April

D'Ieteren, which also imports cars of the Volkswagen group to Belgium, said the Belgian car market was broadly unchanged in the first half and expected this to remain the case for the rest of 2014.

The company repeated that it expected its 2014 current consolidated pre-tax profit to decline by about 10 percent. The figure fell by 25.1 percent in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)