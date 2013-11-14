AMSTERDAM Nov 14 D'Ieteren SA : * Consolidated sales: -1.5% in the third quarter and -1.3% over the first nine

months of the year. * Q3 sales down by 5.5%. market share for the distributed makes at 20.96% in a

new car market down by 2.0% * Says D'Ieteren auto year-to-date: sales down by 6.7%. * Current consolidated result before tax, group's share down 10.8% over Q3 and

8.4% over the first 9 months. * Expects its 2013 current consolidated result before tax, group's share, to

decline by 10 to 15% compared with 2012 * As at 30 September, the consolidated net financial debt is down year-on-year. * Says belron Q3 sales up 1.6%,partially offset by a negative currency

translation effect of 5.3%.