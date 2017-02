BRUSSELS Oct 10 Belgian car distributor D'Ieteren said on Monday it and Volkswagen Financial Services would set up a joint venture to finance Volkswagen vehicles in Belgium.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) range in Belgium.

The joint venture, VDFin, should be operational from Jan 1, 2012, with financial services for private individuals, professionals and dealers, D'Ieteren said in a statement.

VDFin will combine D'Ieteren Lease and the operations of Volkswagen Bank Belgium. The agreement is subject to approval by the competition authorities. (Writing by Rex Merrifield)