BRUSSELS Oct 10 Belgian car distributor D'Ieteren said on Monday it and Volkswagen Financial Services would set up a joint venture to finance Volkswagen vehicles in Belgium.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) range in Belgium.

The joint venture, VDFin, should be operational from Jan 1, 2012, with financial services for private individuals, professionals and dealers, D'Ieteren said in a statement.

D'Ieteren's shares were up 0.7 percent at 39.86 euros, in line with the Belgian market.

VDFin will combine D'Ieteren Lease and the operations of Volkswagen Bank Belgium. The agreement is subject to approval by the competition authorities.

Analysts at Belgian bank KBC said the transaction would generate a one-off boost of about 40 million euros to D'Ieteren's consolidated equity.

The transaction will "allow D'Ieteren to reduce risks related to refinancing and to the residual value of the vehicle fleet", KBC added in a note. (Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck and Rex Merrifield)