UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Dec 21 Belgian car distributor and windshield repair company D'Ieteren warned on Friday that its profit this year would fall by more than previously forecast, with a further decline in 2013.
The company, which sells car brands of the Volkswagen group in Belgium, said the vehicle glass repair and replacement markets were poor.
It now sees its current consolidate pre-tax profit down by about 30 percent in 2012. It had previously forecast a 25 percent drop.
It said it expected the weak trend to continue into next year, even if there were more normal weather conditions, adding the group's pre-tax profit would probably fall by between 10 and 15 percent.
D'Ieteren's Belron vehicle glass business tends to profit from inclement weather. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources