Aug 28 D'Ieteren SA

* H1 consolidated sales amount to 2.97 billion euros, flat compared with first half of 2013

* H1 consolidated result before tax amounts to 78.8 million euros

* Expects its 2014 current consolidated result before tax, group's share, to decline by approximately 10 pct

* Results in first half reflect impact on Belron's activities of particularly unfavourable weather in Europe at beginning of year, which could not be offset by very cold winter in the US