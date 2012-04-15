DUBAI, April 15 Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFCA), the governing body of the emirate's offshore financial district, has appointed Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair as its new chairman of the board, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Al Ghurair, who is also the chairman of Dubai lender Mashreq bank, is also the deputy chairman of the board of DIFC, which since 2004 has been a financial free zone for 800 firms, including 21 of the top 30 global banks, global asset managers, insurers and law firms.

Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum named a new board for DIFC in August last year. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)