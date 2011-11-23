DUBAI Nov 23 The United Arab Emirates has
the fundamentals in place to achieve an upgrade from index
provider MSCI to emerging market status, the chief executive
officer of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority
said on Wednesday.
"It will be interesting to see what the result of the MSCI
ruling will be. I think the fundamentals are there to support
the upgrade," Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
The UAE, along with Qatar, will find out next month if they
have been upgraded from frontier market status, having had the
decision delayed in June for MSCI to receive further feedback
from market participants.
The UAE's reputation among international investors was not
dependent on achieving the mark though, in Al Awar's eyes.
"Regardless of the MSCI ranking, it's clear that the UAE and
Dubai maintain their leading role across the region and is
perceived as a leading financial centre," he said.
The DIFC Authority is the body that develops policies and
oversees the strategic development and administration of the
DIFC, the emirate's financial free zone which houses the offices
of many global banks, asset managers, insurers and law firms.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)