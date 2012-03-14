DUBAI, March 14 The investment arm of
Dubai's International Financial Centre is in talks with banks to
raise a loan worth as much as $1 billion to help it meet the
June maturity of a $1.25 billion Islamic bond, three sources
said on Wednesday.
DIFC Investments' (DIFCI) sukuk obligation has been
highlighted by analysts as one of the most challenging
refinancings in the Gulf Arab region this year, given the size
of the maturity and the firm's limited cash position.
Talks to secure finance are still at an early stage,
according to the sources, who said the final loan amount is
expected to be between $900 million and $1 billion.
Local banks are expected to provide most of the funding,
while international names with an existing relationship with the
borrower could also be involved in the final bank group, one of
the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It's something tailored more to the local market as the
company has got a good asset base and a lot of land around it
which the local banks can get on board with," a London-based
banker said.
No immediate comment was available from DIFC Investments.
DIFCI hired U.S. investment bank Moelis & Co to advise it on
options for the sukuk maturity, sources told Reuters last month.
DIFCI, whose assets range from aerospace to retail, had $119
million of cash on its balance sheet at the end of 2011,
according to a rating announcement from Standard & Poor's
published at the beginning of February.
The agency added that DIFCI would need to raise at least
$900 million to meet the liability, although the potential for
financial support from the government of Dubai if it was unable
to do so was "very high."
The five-year sukuk, which matures on June 13, was initially
sold by CIMB, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic
Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs and
Mashreq.
At 1130 GMT, the DIFC sukuk was trading at
96.600 on the bid side. The instrument has recovered from levels
of 87-88 seen in October last year.
DIFC Investments repaid a $200 million revolving credit
facility to Deutsche Bank in December, a statement from the
company said at the time.
(Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)