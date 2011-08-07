Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Investors in ConnectEast , Sundance Resources , Foster's Group and Macarthur Coal - the four companies currently facing the largest takeover bids tabled for Australian listed companies - saw the value of their investments plunge last week amid the turmoil on global markets. "If people have already made a bid, put it on the table, they are bound by that," Guy Fowler, head of investment banking at brokers UBS, said. Page 12.

Chris Ellison, founder of Mineral Resources, said the mining services firm was "not a long-term owner of iron ore assets" and that the company has a plan "to get some of the upside", despite not having produced any of the commodity yet. According to observers, the company's strategy involves using the proceeds from the mining boom to fund infrastructure spending while divesting its iron ore assets before the commodity's price falls. Page 12.

The board of diversified beverage producer Coca-Cola Amatil will meet today to approve a strategic review of the business, which observers anticipate will recommend the closure of the SPC Ardmona manufacturing plant in Victoria. Rumours have circulated that the review may also urge the company to sell off its sauces and jams division, IXL. "Right size seems to be saying they don't believe it's the right size now," Tom Hale, a representative of the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union, said. Page 13.

A partnership with telecommunications giant Telstra will see racing industry network ThoroughVision directly broadcast content to bookmakers and regular racing fans. The move will make life tougher for Sky Channel, the network operated by gaming and wagering group Tabcorp Holdings . "It's not about shifting it from one market to another - it's about growing the pie," Peter Sweeney, chief executive of ThoroughVision, said. Page 13.

The Reserve Bank of Australia may be encouraged to leave interest rates steady because of continued instability in global markets and the downgrading of the United States' (US) credit rating by Standard & Poor's, observers have said. "The US downgrade is likely to reinforce the ongoing buying of Australian debt by overseas investors, which supports the Australian dollar," Kieran Davies, economist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said. Page 21.

Peter Costello, former federal Treasurer, yesterday said an AAA credit rating was "very hard to recover once it has been lost." "Once it is lost, debt servicing costs rise and make it much more difficult to balance a budget, let alone repay debt," Mr Costello said. Australia's credit rating was downgraded twice in the 1980s. Australia is now one of 14 countries on the globe with the highest credit rating, which analysts Royal Bank of Scotland said Australia was in "little danger" of losing. Page 21.

Market observers indicated that a critical gauge of the world markets' reaction to credit rating agency Standard & Poor's move to downgrade the United States (US) economy will be the movement of the Australian dollar. "Where there are flights against risk the Australian dollar tends to be sold down. But the downgrade in the US to AA-plus means the Australian dollar could maintain a reasonable amount of support," Richard Gibbs, chief economist at Macquarie, said. Page 21.

Brian Kruger, chief executive-elect of Toll Holdings , said he intends to pursue the strategy designed by his predecessor, Paul Little, who spent 25 years in the post, for now. "I was very involved in developing the strategy . I think the strategy is the right one. But nothing is set in stone forever," he said. Mr Kruger will take charge of the company in a difficult period, with the share price underperforming and observers raising concerns over the logistics group's growth strategy. Page 22.

Ferrier Hodgson is expected to be appointed as the voluntary administrators of Kinetic Securities today, with directors for the shadow broker blaming additional regulations, low market volumes and the global financial crisis for the company's downfall. Speculation circulated last week after the company failed to trade any shares on Monday. "This is a voluntary decision on the part of Kinetic's directors [to close down]," Kinetic said in a letter to clients last Friday. Page B1.

Equititrust will face a class action lawsuit with a statement of claim set to be filed within the month, law firm Piper Alderman said. "Interest in the class action has been extremely high . we have instructions to commence," Amanda Banton, partner at the law firm, said. Ms Banton said the litigation funder was prepared to support the action after the firm gained the backing of investors who contributed A$33 million to the failed mortgage fund operator. Page B3.

Raised In Friendship, the new slogan for Foster's Group, has been designed to shift the beer maker's image away from the negative connotations surrounding alcohol consumption and cheap alcohol, observers say. The motto was launched alongside the release of a new corporate logo for Foster's Carlton United Breweries division, which comes at a time when regulators are considering imposing further restrictions on the industry, such as a floor price for beer. Page B3.

The clearance rate for auctions in Sydney across the weekend remained steady, although the amount of properties up for sale was substantially lower than the weekend prior and the same weekend last year. From nearly 200 reported auctions, 122 houses were sold at an average value of A$735,246 for a combined total of nearly A$90 million. The most expensive house sold for more than A$2 million, while the cheapest was acquired for A$130,500. Page B3.

Mike Ryan, chief investment strategist at brokers UBS, yesterday said the sharp decline of stockmarkets around the world, including Australia's, could encourage investors to move their money from equities into bonds and cash. "Markets have now ventured into deeply oversold territory - but that does not necessarily mean short-term selling pressures will abate," Mr Ryan warned. Page B1.

Japanese brewing conglomerate Asahi Group Holdings, makers of the popular "Super Dry" beer, has finalised a A$1.22 billion deal to acquire Independent Liquor of New Zealand. The acquisition comes after Asahi last month announced a binding share purchase agreement to buy 100 percent of P&N Beverages Australia, the third biggest maker of soft drinks in Australia. Page B3.

Tom Albanese, chief executive of mining conglomerate Rio Tinto , said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the Federal Government should not be imposing a carbon tax after the value of the Australian stockmarket fell by A$100 billion last week. "Our position is that in terms of coming up with a price for carbon . it should be gradual, it should be tested over time," Mr Albanese said. Page B3.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have revealed that retail spending declined by 0.1 percent in June, following a 0.6 percent drop the month prior. The official numbers come ahead of the release of the 2010-11 financial full-year results for many shopping centre owners, such as Charter Hall Retail REIT, CFS Retail Trust, Stockland, GPT Group and Westfield. Page B10.