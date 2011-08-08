Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

A disastrous week on global markets has seen 10 of Australia's wealthiest people lose over A$2.6 billion in the past week. Andrew Forrest, founder of iron ore venture Fortescue Metals Group , has been the biggest individual loser, with the company shedding A$887 million in value since August 1. Few have escaped unscathed, however, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index falling 11.4 percent in just five trading days. Page 1.

New store openings will fuel sales growth for JB Hi-Fi and enable it to reach its revenue target of A$3.2 billion for the current financial year, the entertainment and electronics retailer reported yesterday. While sales fell 1.2 percent last financial year, the company recorded a $109.7 million full-year net profit, in line with guidance. "People do have money, but it's about choosing when they are going to spend," JB chief executive Terry Smart said. Page 19.

Kresta Holdings group chairman John Molloy yesterday predicted there will be "no dramatic changes" when the company reveals its new corporate strategy today. The blind maker is expected to announce a A$780,000 after tax loss for the previous financial year when it reports on August 29. Mr Molloy said the revised strategy was "all about reducing costs...based on our predictions on a flat to slightly negative market for the coming year." Page 20.

Shares in coalminer Coal & Allied Industries leapt 26 percent to A$116.20 yesterday on news of a takeover offer from mining giant Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi. The offer values the mining junior at A$10.6 billion or A$122 a share, 34 percent higher than its closing price on Friday. "Mitsubishi is financing about 70 percent of the takeover and...this may indicate that the proposal was initiated by Mitsubishi," UBS analyst Glyn Lawcock said. Page 21.

Panic selling has stripped A$133 billion in value from Australian stocks in the past week, reflecting global concerns over ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgrading of the United States' credit rating. The S&P/ASX 200 Index yesterday fell below 4000 for the first time since the global financial crisis. "The question now is whether some of these [world events] are going to prompt policymakers to calm the markets," Deutsche Bank's Tim Baker said. Page 19.

Industry analyst SuperRatings yesterday cautioned that Australian super managers still have around 56 percent of member's funds in equities, roughly the same percentage as five years ago. The past week's plunge on global markets has wiped out all the gains super funds have made over the past two years. "The recent lurch in the market is only of relevance to people who are about to retire," SuperRatings managing director Jeff Bresnahan advised. Page 19.

Business was booming yesterday at the Perth Mint as investors sought shelter from global market turmoil in gold, pushing the precious metal above US$1700 an ounce for the first time. "A few [investors] are taking profits, but overall there have been a lot more buyers than sellers around the place," Perth Mint treasurer Nigel Moffatt said. Investors from the United States hold around 60 percent of the Western Australian mint's gold reserves. Page 19.

Opportunities presented by the resources boom are being wasted, Minerals and Metals Group chief executive Andrew Michelmore told an Australian British Chamber of Commerce lunch yesterday. The head of the China Minmetals-owned mining firm claimed Australia suffered from "rich country disease" and had failed to make productivity gains. "We're getting to be like Europe: welfare-dependent, reluctant to drive even 25 km to get a job," he said. Page 20.

The Australian dollar had fallen to US$1.0336 at close of trade last night, having shed close to a full cent since Friday. The rising probability that the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut the overnight cash rate contributed to the run from the local currency. "This is just another ugly moment in the ugly contest and from a long-term perspective United States dollar, Euro and Pound must all lose value relative to the young dynamic markets," an HSBC note read. Page B4.

Centro Properties Group and Centro Retail Trust called for a trading halt yesterday as they prepared an "implementation agreement" that they hope will simplify a convoluted ownership structure. The plan is expected to merge Centro Properties with the Retail Trust, the shopping centre owner it manages. Centro holds around A$15.76 billion in debt which it may swap for equity in a new trust or pay down through a sale of Australian assets. Page B5.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank yesterday reported a A$336.2 million full-year profit for 2010-11, a 15.5 percent year-on-year increase. The independent lender's deposit book increased 12 percent last year as customers pulled their money out of investments in light of ongoing market jitters. "We have seen continued increase in payments as people clean up their personal balance sheets," said Mike Hirst, the bank's managing director. Page B5.

A report to be released today by the Australian Institute of Company Directors will show that nearly 30 percent of board appointments to top 200 companies this year have been women, a 600 percent year-on-year increase. New Australian Securities Exchange regulations on gender diversity take effect this financial year. However, the report's author, Anthea McIntyre, said it was not clear if more women had taken up executive positions. Page B5.

The dramatic plunge on local sharemarkets over the past week has seen the highest volume of margin calls since the global financial crisis. Independent lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank reported more than 1000 margin calls to customers over the past two days as the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped below 4000 for the first time since July 2009. Recent data has indicated that around A$19.2 billion is held in margin loans in Australia. Page B1.

Forestry products group Gunns yesterday requested that its shares be suspended from trading as it considered the impact of an agreement between the Tasmanian and Federal governments on the state's logging industry. Prime Minister Julia Gillard announced the long-awaited deal on Sunday, which includes A$85 million for displaced workers. "The company is unable at this time to provide further clarity to the market," a statement from Gunns read. Page B2.

The Federal Court of Australia yesterday ruled that DSKH Australia breached the Trade Practices Act by importing a product which resembled the Chambord Coffee Plunger, made by Swiss kitchenware manufacturer Bodum Group. "The court's decision is one of the first in Australia to protect the shape and features of a product from imitation," said Katrina Rathie from Mallesons Stephen Jaques, the law firm which represented Bodum. Page B3.

Max Donnelly and Robyn Duggan from insolvency firm Ferrier Hodgson were yesterday appointed liquidators of shadow broker Kinetic Securities. Directors Angus Knight and Paul Cheyney stressed that the liquidation was "necessary to ensure an orderly and proper winding up" and was voluntary. "The [global financial crisis] and subsequent sideways-moving, low-volume market has taken a serious toll on the business," an email to clients read. Page 5.