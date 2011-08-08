Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
A disastrous week on global markets has seen 10 of
Australia's wealthiest people lose over A$2.6 billion in the
past week. Andrew Forrest, founder of iron ore venture
Fortescue Metals Group , has been the biggest individual
loser, with the company shedding A$887 million in value since
August 1. Few have escaped unscathed, however, with the
benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index falling 11.4 percent in just
five trading days. Page 1.
New store openings will fuel sales growth for JB Hi-Fi
and enable it to reach its revenue target of A$3.2
billion for the current financial year, the entertainment and
electronics retailer reported yesterday. While sales fell 1.2
percent last financial year, the company recorded a $109.7
million full-year net profit, in line with guidance. "People do
have money, but it's about choosing when they are going to
spend," JB chief executive Terry Smart said. Page 19.
Kresta Holdings group chairman John Molloy
yesterday predicted there will be "no dramatic changes" when the
company reveals its new corporate strategy today. The blind
maker is expected to announce a A$780,000 after tax loss for the
previous financial year when it reports on August 29. Mr Molloy
said the revised strategy was "all about reducing costs...based
on our predictions on a flat to slightly negative market for the
coming year." Page 20.
Shares in coalminer Coal & Allied Industries leapt
26 percent to A$116.20 yesterday on news of a takeover offer
from mining giant Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi. The offer values
the mining junior at A$10.6 billion or A$122 a share, 34 percent
higher than its closing price on Friday. "Mitsubishi is
financing about 70 percent of the takeover and...this may
indicate that the proposal was initiated by Mitsubishi," UBS
analyst Glyn Lawcock said. Page 21.
Panic selling has stripped A$133 billion in value from
Australian stocks in the past week, reflecting global concerns
over ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgrading of the United
States' credit rating. The S&P/ASX 200 Index yesterday fell
below 4000 for the first time since the global financial
crisis. "The question now is whether some of these [world
events] are going to prompt policymakers to calm the markets,"
Deutsche Bank's Tim Baker said. Page 19.
Industry analyst SuperRatings yesterday cautioned that
Australian super managers still have around 56 percent of
member's funds in equities, roughly the same percentage as five
years ago. The past week's plunge on global markets has wiped
out all the gains super funds have made over the past two
years. "The recent lurch in the market is only of relevance to
people who are about to retire," SuperRatings managing director
Jeff Bresnahan advised. Page 19.
Business was booming yesterday at the Perth Mint as
investors sought shelter from global market turmoil in gold,
pushing the precious metal above US$1700 an ounce for the first
time. "A few [investors] are taking profits, but overall there
have been a lot more buyers than sellers around the place,"
Perth Mint treasurer Nigel Moffatt said. Investors from the
United States hold around 60 percent of the Western Australian
mint's gold reserves. Page 19.
Opportunities presented by the resources boom are being
wasted, Minerals and Metals Group chief executive Andrew
Michelmore told an Australian British Chamber of Commerce lunch
yesterday. The head of the China Minmetals-owned mining firm
claimed Australia suffered from "rich country disease" and had
failed to make productivity gains. "We're getting to be like
Europe: welfare-dependent, reluctant to drive even 25 km to get
a job," he said. Page 20.
The Australian dollar had fallen to US$1.0336 at close of
trade last night, having shed close to a full cent since
Friday. The rising probability that the Reserve Bank of
Australia will cut the overnight cash rate contributed to the
run from the local currency. "This is just another ugly moment
in the ugly contest and from a long-term perspective United
States dollar, Euro and Pound must all lose value relative to
the young dynamic markets," an HSBC note read. Page B4.
Centro Properties Group and Centro Retail Trust
called for a trading halt yesterday as they prepared an
"implementation agreement" that they hope will simplify a
convoluted ownership structure. The plan is expected to merge
Centro Properties with the Retail Trust, the shopping centre
owner it manages. Centro holds around A$15.76 billion in debt
which it may swap for equity in a new trust or pay down through
a sale of Australian assets. Page B5.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank yesterday reported a
A$336.2 million full-year profit for 2010-11, a 15.5 percent
year-on-year increase. The independent lender's deposit book
increased 12 percent last year as customers pulled their money
out of investments in light of ongoing market jitters. "We have
seen continued increase in payments as people clean up their
personal balance sheets," said Mike Hirst, the bank's managing
director. Page B5.
A report to be released today by the Australian Institute of
Company Directors will show that nearly 30 percent of board
appointments to top 200 companies this year have been women, a
600 percent year-on-year increase. New Australian Securities
Exchange regulations on gender diversity take effect this
financial year. However, the report's author, Anthea McIntyre,
said it was not clear if more women had taken up executive
positions. Page B5.
The dramatic plunge on local sharemarkets over the past week
has seen the highest volume of margin calls since the global
financial crisis. Independent lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
reported more than 1000 margin calls to customers over the past
two days as the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped below 4000
for the first time since July 2009. Recent data has indicated
that around A$19.2 billion is held in margin loans in
Australia. Page B1.
Forestry products group Gunns yesterday requested
that its shares be suspended from trading as it considered the
impact of an agreement between the Tasmanian and Federal
governments on the state's logging industry. Prime Minister
Julia Gillard announced the long-awaited deal on Sunday, which
includes A$85 million for displaced workers. "The company is
unable at this time to provide further clarity to the market," a
statement from Gunns read. Page B2.
The Federal Court of Australia yesterday ruled that DSKH
Australia breached the Trade Practices Act by importing a
product which resembled the Chambord Coffee Plunger, made by
Swiss kitchenware manufacturer Bodum Group. "The court's
decision is one of the first in Australia to protect the shape
and features of a product from imitation," said Katrina Rathie
from Mallesons Stephen Jaques, the law firm which represented
Bodum. Page B3.
Max Donnelly and Robyn Duggan from insolvency firm Ferrier
Hodgson were yesterday appointed liquidators of shadow broker
Kinetic Securities. Directors Angus Knight and Paul Cheyney
stressed that the liquidation was "necessary to ensure an
orderly and proper winding up" and was voluntary. "The [global
financial crisis] and subsequent sideways-moving, low-volume
market has taken a serious toll on the business," an email to
clients read. Page 5.
