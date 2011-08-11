Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--News Corp yesterday announced plans for a massive share buyback over the next 12 months as it continues to struggle with undervalued stock. Chief operating officer Chase Carey said the media company was aiming to reduce its US$12.7 billion cash pile to between US$2 billion to US$3 billion, targeting investments in "tens or hundreds of millions, not billions." Page 43.

--Rupert Murdoch yesterday revealed he would not step down from his leadership roles, asserting that he had the board's backing to remain as chief executive and chairman of media conglomerate News Corp. Chief operating officer and deputy chairman Chase Carey would only become chief executive "if I fell under the bus," Mr Murdoch quipped. He also said he and Mr Carey had "full confidence" in his son James Murdoch, chairman of the defunct News of the World newspaper recently involved in a phone hacking scandal. Page 43.

--Foxtel chief executive Kim Williams remained positive the pay television operator's A$1.9 billion takeover bid for regional rival Austar United Communications would proceed, as the deadline for responses to the statement of issues released by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ended yesterday. "I'm very confident. that [a merger] will not reduce competition," Mr Williams said. Page 44.

--Alumina has recorded a 254 per cent increase in underlying earnings to US$78 million, with margins growing by US$21 a tonne. However, the results were still lower than expected, causing shares in the aluminium producer to drop 6 per cent to A$1.79. Alumina chief executive John Bevan said he was still satisfied with the result amid wide volatilities in the market. Page 46.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Steel manufacturer BlueScope last night said writedowns worth an estimated A$900 million would be included in this year's annual results. The company said the writedowns to its Coated & Industrial Products Australia and BlueScope Distribution businesses were driven by "the ongoing macroeconomic challenges of a high Australian dollar, high raw material costs and low prices." Page 19.

--Department store group David Jones yesterday released fourth quarter results, with sales of A$462.1 million, down 15.9 percent compared to last year's June quarter. Chief executive Paul Zahra said the poor sales trend had continued beyond the end of June, but denied he was preparing the market for further earnings guidance downgrades. The retailer reaffirmed guidance for the 2011 financial year of a fall in net profit of between 0.5 percent and 2 percent. Page 19.

--Telecommunications group Optus yesterday reported June quarter results, with earnings growing for the 16th quarter in a row to A$560 million. The result was driven by the company's mobile division, which now accounts for 65 percent of total revenue. Overall revenue grew 2.6 percent to A$2.31 billion for the period, while mobile revenue increased by 4.7 percent compared to the previous comparable period. Page 20.

--Former Trio Capital chairman David Andrews has been prohibited by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission from working in the financial services sector for nine years. The decision effectively allowed Mr Andrews to avoid a lawsuit over the loss of A$125.8 million in superannuation by the Astarra Strategic Fund while he was a director at Trio. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Hedge funds have been on the lookout for Australian banks shares over the past week amid prospects that the crisis afflicting European banks could also spread to local stocks. Australian Securities and Exchange figures yesterday showed hedge funds were behind about 20 per cent of the share turnover of the big four banks. The market witnessed a massive sell-off in French banks shares on Wednesday night following concerns of a potential credit rating downgrade in France. Page B5.

--Oil producer Cooper Energy yesterday disclosed it has received expressions of interest for takeovers and mergers. The company's chairman, Laurie Shervington, revealed the information yesterday amid concerns that a potential move by 3 per cent shareholder, Edward Smith, to oust the board could hinder negotiations. "I believe it is in shareholders' best interest to be aware that Mr Smith may persist," Mr Shervington said. Page B6.

--The wave energy sector is starting to pick up, with a number of domestic companies rolling out locally-developed technologies. Protean Energy in Perth yesterday announced it has closed a deal with the Shire of Northampton in Western Australia to install a wave energy platform, north of Geraldton. Bio-Power Systems in Sydney has been providing stable power to the grid while Carnegie Energy in Perth has secured an agreement with the Irish government for a commercial demonstration project in the North Atlantic. Page B6.

--GPT Group <GPT.AX has flagged a 7 per cent earnings upgrade for 2011, opening the door for the company to resume plans for a share buyback. Shares in the diversified property developer closed 2.78 per cent at A$2.58 as the news emerged yesterday. Chief executive Michael Cameron expects the company's second-half realised operating income to sit between A$220 million and A$222 million. The full details of the result will be announced on August 26, when the group reveals half-year profit results. Page B7.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Damien Hennessy, director of financial research firm Heuristic Investment Systems, warned it may take up to 20 years before stockmarkets sustainably returned to their previous peaks, noting that it took between 15 to 20 years for the United States to break past its peak after the 1930s Great Depression and the 1960s inflation crisis. Mr Hennessy said policy challenges in the United States raised concerns on whether the government could be making the same mistake of controlling spending just as the economy was recovering. Page B1.

--Mantle Mining may have to withdraw plans to export refined coal to India after Intersuisse indicated it had the right to cancel financial support. The agreement for Mantle Mining's A$1.5 million equity raising included provisions that allowed Intersuisse to pull out depending on market conditions. "But at this stage we haven't decided to cancel, but we reserve our right to," said David Pryles, corporate finance manager for Intersuisse's local associate PhillipCapital. Page B3.

--Online travel booking service Webjet has forecast a 10 per cent increase in profits for this financial year, with shares climbing 4 per cent to A$1.85 yesterday. Webjet recorded a 17 per cent rise to A$592 million in total transaction value in the year to June and a 5 per cent increase in full-year profit to A$11 million. It is also expected to pay a A6 cent a share dividend on October 7. Page B3.

--A Japanese creative agency founded by Yoshinori Sakuno has launched a campaign with Japan Airlines and the Japan National Tourism Organisation to encourage Australians, especially those interested in Japanese culture and skiing, to visit Japan. Mr Sakuno said the multi-media campaign will highlight the fact that the country has largely recovered from the tsunami and the earthquake. Page B4.