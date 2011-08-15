Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Broadcaster Ten Network's interim chief executive,
Lachlan Murdoch, yesterday said the company expects to report
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of
A$171 million for the 2010-11 year, a 17.8 percent fall from the
previous year. Ten will release annual results on October 20,
while senior executives will host 600 media buyers and
advertisers tomorrow night as the network launches program
line-up for next year. Page 20.
--
Construction group Leighton Holdings yesterday
announced full year results, with A$907 million of writedowns
pushing the company to a A$409 million after-tax loss,
Leighton's worst result in its 62-year history. Despite the
loss, chief executive David Stewart said he was "very confident"
Leighton would meet its 2012 earnings target. Leighton shares
rose 8.3 percent following the announcement, reflecting investor
relief the result was no worse than expected. Page 21.
--
Engineering and facilities management group UGL
yesterday announced annual results, with net profit rising 10
percent to A$158.5 million, while revenue grew 5 percent to
A$4.58 billion. Chief executive Richard Leupen declined to
provide earnings guidance for the coming year, saying recent
events in the United States - where the company generates around
20 percent of its revenue - had created too much uncertainty.
Page 21.
--
Group buying website Cudo has been put on sale by owners
Nine Entertainment Co and Microsoft. The site was launched only
12 months ago at a cost of around A$800,000, but Nine and
Microsoft are hoping to generate between A$60 million and A$80
million from its sale. Research company Telsyte estimates the
online group buying market, which is less than two years old in
Australia, turned over A$400 million in 2010-11. Page 23.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Melbourne-based oil and gas group AED Oil yesterday
announced it had appointed voluntary administrators following a
dispute over the Puffin oilfield in the Timor Sea. An
international arbitration panel last week ordered the joint
venture between AED and China's Sinopec to pay the operator of
the Front Puffin oil production and storage platform US$72.39
million in compensation. The dispute arose after the joint
venture ordered Front Puffin to leave the oilfield due to
alleged health, safety and environmental breaches in 2009. Page
21.
--
Newcrest Mining yesterday announced full-year
results, with the gold miner's underlying profit for 2010-11
rising 36 percent to A$1.06 billion. However, shares in
Newcrest ended the day lower after chief executive Greg Robinson
cut production forecasts for 2013-14 due to "cost and capital
pressures" in West Australia Pilbara's region and in Papua New
Guinea. Page 21.
--
The New South Wales Minerals Council, representing the
state's mining industry, yesterday reacted to growing criticism
of mine expansion on the state's agricultural land, calling for
debate on the use of land in the state. The council's deputy
chief executive, Sue-Ern Tan, said public debate was needed on
questions including, "What does constitute prime agricultural
land and what does it mean, as that can be in the eye of the
holder." Page 22.
--
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia's remuneration
report for the 2011 financial year shows chief executive Ralph
Norris was paid A$12.5 million for the year, down from A$16.2
million in 2010. Mr Norris will step down from his role in
December, to be replaced by Ian Narev, who earned A$2.68 million
last year. Commonwealth Bank generated a A$6.83 billion profit
for the 12 months to June 30. Page 23.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The National Retailers Association has attacked Australia
Post, accusing it of "playing a key facilitative role in the
growth of foreign online retailers at the expense of Australian
online and Australian bricks-and-mortar retailers." The
allegations were made in a submission to the Productivity
Commission, which is examining the retail sector. Australia
Post said the association's submission was wrong on a number of
counts, in particular noting that the postal agency is not
responsible for screening postal items entering the country.
Page B1.
--
Insurance Australia Group yesterday said it had
reached an agreement with Bohai Property Insurance that will
give the Australian insurer access to the Chinese market. IAG
chief executive Mike Wilkins said the deal, which will see IAG
pay around A$100 million for a 20 percent stake in Bohai,
"provides an exciting opportunity for us to meet our long-held
ambition of entering China's general insurance market." Page
B3.
--
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
yesterday released consumer guidance information on investing in
exchange traded funds (ETFs). ASIC chairman Greg Medcraft said
the rapid growth in size and popularity of the ETF market, which
is now worth around A$3.7 billion, made the investments "a very
important product" for the commission to examine. Page B4.
--
Australian shopping centre landlords are seeking to boost
sales in the current difficult retail environment through the
use of social networking technology. Westfield has created a
Facebook Check In page and AMP Capital Shopping Centres has
launched an iPhone application. Retailers are using the
technology to alert consumers to deals or discounts in
particular centres or even as they are passing a shop. Page B5.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Analysts at investment bank UBS say rival bank Macquarie
Group should forgo paying unfranked dividends in favour
of a share buy-back. UBS said Macquarie shareholders would gain
more value from the effort to boost the bank's shares than
through the untaxed dividend. Investment bank share prices are
under pressure globally due to the uncertain outlook for revenue
growth, with Macquarie shares down 11.5 percent since the start
of the month. Page B3.
--
The Crawford Fund conference on agricultural research was
yesterday told the battle between Australia's major
supermarkets, which is being fought through the use of in-house
brands, is a threat to consumer choice. Market trend analyst
David McKinna told the conference that as food processors are
pushed to meet lower price points, they will be forced to
"de-engineer" their food products and reduce choice. Page B4.
--
Condom and rubber gloves manufacturer Ansell yesterday
announced net profit had grown 3 percent to A$122.7 million for
the year to June 30. Chief financial officer Rustom Jilla said
rising natural latex costs had cut around A$50 million from
earnings, and the company was seeking to move away from products
whose main cost came from natural rubber, with exposure to latex
costs cut by 4 percent over the past year. Page B5.
--
Internet service provider iiNet yesterday reported
a 48 percent increase in annual revenue to A$699 million, with
net profit rising 11 percent to A$39 million. The company also
announced plans for a share buy-back program that will see it
purchase 5 percent of issued shares for A$17.4 million over the
next 12 months. Chief financial officer David Buckingham said
of the buyback, "Our share price was A$3 a few months ago and
A$2.20 this morning and [we] just think it is a good
investment." Page B8.
--