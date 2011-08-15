Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Broadcaster Ten Network's interim chief executive, Lachlan Murdoch, yesterday said the company expects to report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of A$171 million for the 2010-11 year, a 17.8 percent fall from the previous year. Ten will release annual results on October 20, while senior executives will host 600 media buyers and advertisers tomorrow night as the network launches program line-up for next year. Page 20.

Construction group Leighton Holdings yesterday announced full year results, with A$907 million of writedowns pushing the company to a A$409 million after-tax loss, Leighton's worst result in its 62-year history. Despite the loss, chief executive David Stewart said he was "very confident" Leighton would meet its 2012 earnings target. Leighton shares rose 8.3 percent following the announcement, reflecting investor relief the result was no worse than expected. Page 21.

Engineering and facilities management group UGL yesterday announced annual results, with net profit rising 10 percent to A$158.5 million, while revenue grew 5 percent to A$4.58 billion. Chief executive Richard Leupen declined to provide earnings guidance for the coming year, saying recent events in the United States - where the company generates around 20 percent of its revenue - had created too much uncertainty. Page 21.

Group buying website Cudo has been put on sale by owners Nine Entertainment Co and Microsoft. The site was launched only 12 months ago at a cost of around A$800,000, but Nine and Microsoft are hoping to generate between A$60 million and A$80 million from its sale. Research company Telsyte estimates the online group buying market, which is less than two years old in Australia, turned over A$400 million in 2010-11. Page 23.

Melbourne-based oil and gas group AED Oil yesterday announced it had appointed voluntary administrators following a dispute over the Puffin oilfield in the Timor Sea. An international arbitration panel last week ordered the joint venture between AED and China's Sinopec to pay the operator of the Front Puffin oil production and storage platform US$72.39 million in compensation. The dispute arose after the joint venture ordered Front Puffin to leave the oilfield due to alleged health, safety and environmental breaches in 2009. Page 21.

Newcrest Mining yesterday announced full-year results, with the gold miner's underlying profit for 2010-11 rising 36 percent to A$1.06 billion. However, shares in Newcrest ended the day lower after chief executive Greg Robinson cut production forecasts for 2013-14 due to "cost and capital pressures" in West Australia Pilbara's region and in Papua New Guinea. Page 21.

The New South Wales Minerals Council, representing the state's mining industry, yesterday reacted to growing criticism of mine expansion on the state's agricultural land, calling for debate on the use of land in the state. The council's deputy chief executive, Sue-Ern Tan, said public debate was needed on questions including, "What does constitute prime agricultural land and what does it mean, as that can be in the eye of the holder." Page 22.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia's remuneration report for the 2011 financial year shows chief executive Ralph Norris was paid A$12.5 million for the year, down from A$16.2 million in 2010. Mr Norris will step down from his role in December, to be replaced by Ian Narev, who earned A$2.68 million last year. Commonwealth Bank generated a A$6.83 billion profit for the 12 months to June 30. Page 23.

The National Retailers Association has attacked Australia Post, accusing it of "playing a key facilitative role in the growth of foreign online retailers at the expense of Australian online and Australian bricks-and-mortar retailers." The allegations were made in a submission to the Productivity Commission, which is examining the retail sector. Australia Post said the association's submission was wrong on a number of counts, in particular noting that the postal agency is not responsible for screening postal items entering the country. Page B1.

Insurance Australia Group yesterday said it had reached an agreement with Bohai Property Insurance that will give the Australian insurer access to the Chinese market. IAG chief executive Mike Wilkins said the deal, which will see IAG pay around A$100 million for a 20 percent stake in Bohai, "provides an exciting opportunity for us to meet our long-held ambition of entering China's general insurance market." Page B3.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) yesterday released consumer guidance information on investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs). ASIC chairman Greg Medcraft said the rapid growth in size and popularity of the ETF market, which is now worth around A$3.7 billion, made the investments "a very important product" for the commission to examine. Page B4.

Australian shopping centre landlords are seeking to boost sales in the current difficult retail environment through the use of social networking technology. Westfield has created a Facebook Check In page and AMP Capital Shopping Centres has launched an iPhone application. Retailers are using the technology to alert consumers to deals or discounts in particular centres or even as they are passing a shop. Page B5.

Analysts at investment bank UBS say rival bank Macquarie Group should forgo paying unfranked dividends in favour of a share buy-back. UBS said Macquarie shareholders would gain more value from the effort to boost the bank's shares than through the untaxed dividend. Investment bank share prices are under pressure globally due to the uncertain outlook for revenue growth, with Macquarie shares down 11.5 percent since the start of the month. Page B3.

The Crawford Fund conference on agricultural research was yesterday told the battle between Australia's major supermarkets, which is being fought through the use of in-house brands, is a threat to consumer choice. Market trend analyst David McKinna told the conference that as food processors are pushed to meet lower price points, they will be forced to "de-engineer" their food products and reduce choice. Page B4.

Condom and rubber gloves manufacturer Ansell yesterday announced net profit had grown 3 percent to A$122.7 million for the year to June 30. Chief financial officer Rustom Jilla said rising natural latex costs had cut around A$50 million from earnings, and the company was seeking to move away from products whose main cost came from natural rubber, with exposure to latex costs cut by 4 percent over the past year. Page B5.

Internet service provider iiNet yesterday reported a 48 percent increase in annual revenue to A$699 million, with net profit rising 11 percent to A$39 million. The company also announced plans for a share buy-back program that will see it purchase 5 percent of issued shares for A$17.4 million over the next 12 months. Chief financial officer David Buckingham said of the buyback, "Our share price was A$3 a few months ago and A$2.20 this morning and [we] just think it is a good investment." Page B8.