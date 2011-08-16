Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Gaming group Tabcorp Holdings yesterday reported full-year results, with earnings before interest rising 5.2 percent to A$562.5 million. Chief executive David Attenborough said greater certainty within the business from its Victorian wagering licence, new gaming management division and its Keno operations would help Tabcorp grow earnings by up to A$185 million by fiscal 2013. Page 18.

--

News Corp yesterday released full accounts for the 2011 financial year, revealing that Elisabeth Murdoch received US$214 million from the sale of television production company Shine Group to News Corp. Ms Murdoch owned 53 percent of the group after investing 6 million pounds upon its founding in 2001. News' acquisition of Shine this year prompted one United States investor to launch legal action against News, accusing it of "rampant nepotism." Page 18.

--

Macarthur Coal yesterday continued efforts to ward off the A$4.7 billion takeover bid from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal, with Macarthur chief executive Nicole Hollows pointing to the miner's strong long-term growth projects. Ms Hollows said markets often overlooked such projects, focusing on existing and near-term operations. However, a spokesperson for Peabody said the bid gave "full credit" to both current and future growth operations. Page 47.

--

Mining group OZ Minerals yesterday reported results for the six months to June 30, with a number of one-off items seeing net profit fall to A$113.9 million, compared to A$371.6 million for the equivalent period last year. The copper and gold miner's managing director, Terry Burgess, said the company's cash balance of around A$1 billion meant OZ was in a position to benefit from acquisition opportunities that may be unearthed by continued market volatility. Page 47.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Westpac Banking Corporation yesterday announced third-quarter results, with cash earnings down 2 percent to A$1.55 billion, prompting shares in the bank to fall 4.35 percent. Chief executive Gail Kelly told analysts that "productivity measures" would be undertaken to protect margins and earnings growth, with speculation that more than 1000 jobs will be cut from middle management and information technology. Page 35.

--

Steel manufacturer OneSteel yesterday reported full-year results, with underlying profit falling 6 percent to A$235 million. The result adds to recent speculation that OneSteel and its larger rival BlueScope could merge. However, OneSteel chief executive downplayed talk of the two companies combining, saying speculation has been "relatively simplistic and probably doesn't understand the relative strengths and weaknesses of the two companies." Page 35.

--

Casino operator Echo Entertainment yesterday reported its first results as a listed company, recording a full-year net profit of A$226 million. Echo was demerged from gaming group Tabcorp in July. Chief executive Larry Mullin said the A$1 billion renovation of Echo's flagship Star City casino in Sydney would boost second-half revenues, and would help Echo lift its share of the Australian VIP gaming market. Page 35.

--

Mining company Fortescue Metals Group yesterday said its entire board would travel to the proposed Anketell export facility site today, in what is seen as an attempt to lobby the West Australian government to grant it the contract to develop the site. State Premier Colin Barnett will decide in coming weeks who will be awarded the right to build the multi-user port, with the project rights being sought by Fortescue and rival Aquila Resources. Page 36.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Qantas Airways will spend more than A$500 million to refocus its international operations on Asia, a move that observers believe will generate millions of dollars in savings. "To do nothing, or tinker around the edges, would only guarantee the end of Qantas international in our home Australian market," Alan Joyce, chief executive of the airline, remarked yesterday. Page B1.

--

News Corporation yesterday revealed it was hit with four legal claims from shareholders the week after the British phone hacking scandal broke, but the actions have not prevented the media conglomerate's share price from recovering. On July 15, the Massachusetts Laborers' Pension & Annuity Funds filed a claim accusing News Corp of failing to "exercise proper oversight" in regards to the hacking scandal, while investor Gregory Shields said the company had displayed "gross mismanagement, waste and abuse of control." Page B2.

--

Diversified materials group James Hardie yesterday said there was little hope of recovery in the United States' housing market, while warning that the Australian housing sector was also showing signs of a downturn. Chief executive Louis Gries told a first quarter earnings briefing that James Hardie expected to post a net operating profit of between US$126 million and US$140 million. Page B3.

--

Dairy companies are taking steps to recover lost market share, after the heavy discounting of milk by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths resulted in a 26.2 percent drop in sales for some brands of milk. "We would like to think that, over time, there would be enough margin where we could drive proper innovation around health," Craig Garvin, chief executive of Italian food group Parmalat, said. Page B4.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The first listed law firm in Australia, Slater & Gordon, posted a 40.9 percent jump in net profit for the full year yesterday. Andrew Grech, managing director of the firm, said the "main focus in the second half was on the integration of the Trilby Misso and Keddies practices." Slater & Gordon recorded a 46.2 percent increase in revenue to A$182.3 million, but investors remain coy on the stock, which fell A14 cents to finish at A$2.10. Page B4.

--

BHP Billiton is expected to announce a full-year profit of A$21.2 billion next week, surpassing the mining conglomerate's previous record for corporate profits in Australia. The miner will record a 77 percent increase on last year's profit if it meets the market consensus. Earlier this year, BHP said it could not spend enough money to keep up with income generated from the boom in commodity prices. The miner will report its results on Wednesday. Page B6.