Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Cement company Adelaide Brighton AX> yesterday reported half-year results, with net profit of A$61.5 million down 10.6 percent compared to last year's strong first half. Managing director Mark Chellew said despite weakness in the residential market for cement, second-half earnings are expected to receive a boost from resource projects in Western Australia including the Pluto liquefied natural gas project. Page 40.

The sale of a 75 percent stake in branded food business Manassen Foods to China's Bright Food Group this week has been welcomed by company director Roy Manassen, who described it as "a great opportunity." Mr Manassen, who retains a stake in the company as well as being a board member, said, "China is where the growth is. If you want to fish, you fish where the fish are." Page 40.

Mining company BHP Billiton has told the Queensland government it plans to start building a railway line from its coking coal mines in the state to a dedicated coal export terminal at Abbott Point by 2015. Analysts say the planned rail line, which would cost more than A$1 billion and stretch for 250 to 290 kilometres, is driven by a desire to ensure future volume growth, rather than concern about pricing by existing rail operator QR National. Page 40.

Online advertising company REA Group yesterday released annual results for the 2010-11 financial year, with the 35.8 percent rise in net profit to A$68.7 million beating analyst expectations. Chief executive Greg Ellis said the local real estate advertising market was continuing to move from newspapers to online, with vendors increasingly taking a "more active interest in where ads are placed and asking for internet ads." Page 41.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The board of brewer Foster's Group yesterday rejected a A$9.5 billion takeover offer from British group SABMiller , describing the A$4.90 a share bid as significantly undervaluing the company and containing too many conditions. However, analysts say a deal is likely to go ahead, with speculation that a revised offer of A$5.50 a share may be required to garner investor support. Page 19.

The Australian Securities Exchange yesterday reported full year results, with net profit rising 7.4 percent to A$352.3 million. The result included a 17 percent increase in revenue from derivatives to A$172.2 million, for the first time outstripping revenue from equities, which slumped 11 percent to A$133.9 million. Chief executive Robert Elstone said the market volatility of the past 12 months was likely to continue for a number of years. Page 19.

Wealth management group AMP yesterday announced half year results, with underlying profit for the period increasing 19 percent to A$455 million, although net profit fell 18 percent to A$349 million. Chief executive Craig Dunn said the company would maintain its network of 4000 financial planners and advisers rather than undertake job cuts, in order to benefit from an expected surge in voluntary superannuation contributions as market condition recover. Page 21.

National Australia Bank chief executive Cameron Clyne yesterday said the arguments both for cuts and increases to official interest rates are strong, making it likely rates will remain steady until the end of the year. "I think at the moment, because there is so much data on both cases, we're in a wait-and-see mode," Mr Clyne said. However, Mr Clyne said a cut to interest rates could validate consumer fears of economic weakness and prompt increased savings rather than generate higher spending levels. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The liquidator to investment group Babcock & Brown Ltd this week launched legal action against the group's directors, including former chairman Jim Babcock, and auditors Ernst & Young. Liquidators from Deloitte alleged the directors breached capital reduction provisions in the Corporations Act by authorising dividends that were A$160 million greater than profits, reducing the group's share capital. Page B1.

New South Wales Supreme Court judge Reg Barrett yesterday warned that Federal Government proposals to give creditors power to direct the actions of company liquidators would act as an "unwieldy fetter" on liquidator efforts. Justice Barrett, in a submission to Treasury, supported a separate proposal that would allow creditors to more easily dismiss a liquidator, a plan also backed by the Insolvency Practitioners Association of Australia. Page B2.

Sue-Ern Tan, deputy chief executive of the New South Wales Minerals Council, yesterday said the council had found a lack of trust in the industry from communities that are the subject of coal-seam gas development projects in the state. "The industry has never before been faced with such a barrage of criticism," Ms Tan said, conceding miners need to improve community consultation efforts. Page B3.

Origin Energy chief executive Grant King yesterday conceded that evidence on emissions rates from coal-seam gas (CSG) extraction projects was "less readily available" than evidence on emissions rates from use of the gas. However, Mr King claimed that at Origin's CSG operations in Queensland, "Those greenhouse gas emissions to the extent that any would occur are almost negligible." Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday show the gap between wages received in the booming resources sector and those in struggling industries such as retail and tourism have increased over the past year. Yearly wages at mining companies rose 5.2 percent in the year to May to an average A$110,328, while retail workers' average wages fell 1.2 percent to A$48,854. Page B3.

APN News & Media yesterday reported first-half results, recording a loss of A$98.33 million, compared to a net profit of A$38.98 million for last year's equivalent period. Chief executive Brett Chenoweth said the result had been hit by "floods, a cyclone, multiple earthquakes, troubled retail markets, weak economies and low levels of business and consumer confidence." APN shares slumped 12.4 percent to a record low of A78 cents following the release of the results. Page B5.

Direct marketing company PMP Ltd yesterday reported full-year results, posting a net loss of A$11.3 million due to costs associated with the closure of its Scribo book distribution business and the group's restructuring program. However, chief executive Richard Allely said he was confident a recovery in earnings during the last part of the financial year would continue as the business benefited from the restructuring. Page B5.

Fairfax Media chief executive Greg Hywood yesterday rejected pessimistic views on the future of the Australian newspaper industry. "What the market is judging the future of our industry to be is wrong," Mr Hywood told an industry conference in Sydney. Mr Hywood said the sector's ability to connect with readers throughout the day via print, online and smartphones meant it had a "compelling proposition" that the industry should use to promote itself. Page B5.

(Reporting by Pauline Askin)