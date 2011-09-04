Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Telstra will host a number of "town hall-style" briefings for retail investors to promote the benefits of the national broadband network deal. The telecommunications giant is hoping to sign an A$11 billion agreement with NBN Co, the government-owned business tasked with rolling out the optic fibre network, on the breaking up of its copper wire monopoly. Chief executive David Thodey was confident Telstra could assuage concerns raised by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission over the deal. Page 13.

Mark Burrowes, the new head of Home Timber and Hardware for Woolworths , last week indicated that the supermarket giant would buy out independent hardware stores that want to exit the market. Woolworths entered the big-box hardware sector in 2009 and recently launched its Masters brand. "There's a big succession problem right across the independent sector...they don't have people coming through to run their business," Mr Burrowes said. Page 14.

JB Hi-Fi will launch its JB Hi-Fi NOW music streaming service before Christmas, an offering Macquarie analyst Rob Blythe said could generate A$19 million in annual revenue. The electronics and music retailer is aiming to attract 500,000 users within four or five years. "When JB sells an iPod or iPad, instead of giving dollars off, JB can bundle in a few months' streaming service, which gives them a point of difference from their competitors," Mr Blythe said. Page 14.

Iron ore producers will receive near-record prices for the commodity in the December quarter due to strong demand and supply constraints. Rio Tinto will receive US$173.78 for a tonne of iron ore in the December quarter including shipping. "Chinese demand continues strongly, supported by 9 percent-plus [gross domestic product] growth. Meanwhile, iron ore supplies from Brazil and India continue to underperform forecasts," Credit Suisse's Melinda Moore said. Page 15.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Electricity retailers AGL Energy and Origin Energy have called for the creation of a national energy efficiency scheme, to replace current state-based schemes. The Australian Energy Market Commission is reviewing the increase in peak demand levels within the energy system, which occur for only a few hours but require major investment in infrastructure. AGL and Origin, in submissions to the commission, also say current retail price regulation is stymieing the use of price signals to encourage energy efficiency. Page 21.

International brewing company SABMiller on Friday accused local takeover target Foster's Group of including misleading and deceptive statements within the brewer's annual profit presentation. SABMiller, which has offered A$9.5 billion in a hostile bid for Foster's, has made an official complaint to the Takeovers Panel, which will decide whether to formally assess the matter this week. Page 21.

A survey by market research group UMR has found that a majority of Australians disapprove of Qantas Airways' plans to create two joint-venture airlines based in Asia and cut its international network. Only 20 percent of respondents were in favour of the proposal. The research also found more than 80 percent of people are opposed to the planned use of overseas pilots and air crews to replace Australian crews. Page 23.

Melco Crown Entertainment , the casino group controlled by Australian billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong's Lawrence Ho, is considering investing in a casino project in Manila, according to Philippines regulators. The Philippines is looking to speed up development of its local casino sector to benefit from growing demand in Asia, and has issued four licences, each requiring the licensee to invest US$1 billion or more over five years. Page 23.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has permitted the Australian Securities Exchange to delay the introduction of new controls designed to avert flash crashes caused by user errors. "ASIC has decided to grant ASX a waiver for its order entry controls until [at the latest] the end of November 2011," the regulator's website says. The controls will not be in place when rival exchange Chi-X Global opens on October 31. Page B3.

A report to be released today by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors will show that over the past 10 years, growth in chief executive officer (CEO) salaries at top 100 companies has outstripped growth in share values. While shares have appreciated 31 percent in that period, CEO salaries have more than doubled. "Paying CEOs cash bonuses and high cash salaries protects them from the volatility experienced by shareholders," said the council's Anne Byrne. Page B3.

The auction clearance rate in Sydney remained steady at 54.8 percent over the weekend. A combination of growing buyer confidence and a severe housing shortage is expected to push up activity over the spring sales period. The most recent figures from Australian Property Monitors showed that the median house price in Sydney for the July quarter was A$639,484, the highest in the nation. Page B5.

The Australian Centre for Financial Studies' non-executive chairman, Jeremy Duffield, on Friday labelled the Government's proposed Future of Financial Advice reforms "libertarian paternalism." The reforms aim to protect superannuation fund members by obliging financial advisers to act in their client's best interests and will ban trailing commissions. "I worry about the rise of social engineering at the expense of free markets," Mr Duffield said. Page B5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Snowy Hydro paid a A$220 million dividend in 2010-11, up from A$90 million the year before. The New South Wales government received 58 percent of the dividend, with remainder paid to the other two shareholders, namely the Victorian and Commonwealth governments. The hydroelectric plant operator increased its net profit from A$266.9 million in 2009-10 to A$459.6 million last financial year. Page B3.

Despite weak conditions in the lending market, Westpac Banking Corporation will proceed with plans to open seven new Bank of Melbourne branches around Victoria. The expansion comes after Westpac chose to rebrand its St George banks as Bank of Melbourne in the state in the hope of creating a strong regional brand. Westpac chief executive Gail Kelly has warned that fourth quarter costs will rise due to the Bank of Melbourne launch. Page B4.

Supermarket group Woolworths' foray into big-box hardware retail, Masters, will have its stores designed by architecture firm Leffler Simes Architects (LSA). The Sydney-based firm will utilise a number of energy-saving features in the 18 stores under construction and 150 outlets in planning. "We adapt the basic concept to each site. It's not always easy to find a reasonably flat site with good street access," LSA director Stephen Evans said. Page B5.

Grocon and Colonial First State Asset Management were the big winners at the API Excellence in Property Awards held in Melbourne on Friday night. The President's award went to Grocon for its six-green-star rated Pixel project on the old Carlton United Breweries site. Colonial First State's Myer redevelopment in the heart of Melbourne was awarded the Charter Keck Cramer Development Award. Page B10. --