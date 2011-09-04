Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Telstra will host a number of "town hall-style"
briefings for retail investors to promote the benefits of the
national broadband network deal. The telecommunications giant
is hoping to sign an A$11 billion agreement with NBN Co, the
government-owned business tasked with rolling out the optic
fibre network, on the breaking up of its copper wire monopoly.
Chief executive David Thodey was confident Telstra could assuage
concerns raised by the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission over the deal. Page 13.
--
Mark Burrowes, the new head of Home Timber and Hardware for
Woolworths , last week indicated that the supermarket
giant would buy out independent hardware stores that want to
exit the market. Woolworths entered the big-box hardware sector
in 2009 and recently launched its Masters brand. "There's a big
succession problem right across the independent sector...they
don't have people coming through to run their business," Mr
Burrowes said. Page 14.
--
JB Hi-Fi will launch its JB Hi-Fi NOW music
streaming service before Christmas, an offering Macquarie
analyst Rob Blythe said could generate A$19 million in annual
revenue. The electronics and music retailer is aiming to attract
500,000 users within four or five years. "When JB sells an iPod
or iPad, instead of giving dollars off, JB can bundle in a few
months' streaming service, which gives them a point of
difference from their competitors," Mr Blythe said. Page 14.
--
Iron ore producers will receive near-record prices for the
commodity in the December quarter due to strong demand and
supply constraints. Rio Tinto will receive US$173.78 for a
tonne of iron ore in the December quarter including shipping.
"Chinese demand continues strongly, supported by 9 percent-plus
[gross domestic product] growth. Meanwhile, iron ore supplies
from Brazil and India continue to underperform forecasts,"
Credit Suisse's Melinda Moore said. Page 15.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Electricity retailers AGL Energy and Origin Energy
have called for the creation of a national energy
efficiency scheme, to replace current state-based schemes. The
Australian Energy Market Commission is reviewing the increase in
peak demand levels within the energy system, which occur for
only a few hours but require major investment in
infrastructure. AGL and Origin, in submissions to the
commission, also say current retail price regulation is
stymieing the use of price signals to encourage energy
efficiency. Page 21.
--
International brewing company SABMiller on Friday
accused local takeover target Foster's Group of
including misleading and deceptive statements within the
brewer's annual profit presentation. SABMiller, which has
offered A$9.5 billion in a hostile bid for Foster's, has made an
official complaint to the Takeovers Panel, which will decide
whether to formally assess the matter this week. Page 21.
--
A survey by market research group UMR has found that a
majority of Australians disapprove of Qantas Airways'
plans to create two joint-venture airlines based in Asia and cut
its international network. Only 20 percent of respondents were
in favour of the proposal. The research also found more than 80
percent of people are opposed to the planned use of overseas
pilots and air crews to replace Australian crews. Page 23.
--
Melco Crown Entertainment , the casino group
controlled by Australian billionaire James Packer and Hong
Kong's Lawrence Ho, is considering investing in a casino project
in Manila, according to Philippines regulators. The Philippines
is looking to speed up development of its local casino sector to
benefit from growing demand in Asia, and has issued four
licences, each requiring the licensee to invest US$1 billion or
more over five years. Page 23.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
has permitted the Australian Securities Exchange to
delay the introduction of new controls designed to avert flash
crashes caused by user errors. "ASIC has decided to grant ASX a
waiver for its order entry controls until [at the latest] the
end of November 2011," the regulator's website says. The
controls will not be in place when rival exchange Chi-X Global
opens on October 31. Page B3.
--
A report to be released today by the Australian Council of
Superannuation Investors will show that over the past 10 years,
growth in chief executive officer (CEO) salaries at top 100
companies has outstripped growth in share values. While shares
have appreciated 31 percent in that period, CEO salaries have
more than doubled. "Paying CEOs cash bonuses and high cash
salaries protects them from the volatility experienced by
shareholders," said the council's Anne Byrne. Page B3.
--
The auction clearance rate in Sydney remained steady at 54.8
percent over the weekend. A combination of growing buyer
confidence and a severe housing shortage is expected to push up
activity over the spring sales period. The most recent figures
from Australian Property Monitors showed that the median house
price in Sydney for the July quarter was A$639,484, the highest
in the nation. Page B5.
--
The Australian Centre for Financial Studies' non-executive
chairman, Jeremy Duffield, on Friday labelled the Government's
proposed Future of Financial Advice reforms "libertarian
paternalism." The reforms aim to protect superannuation fund
members by obliging financial advisers to act in their client's
best interests and will ban trailing commissions. "I worry
about the rise of social engineering at the expense of free
markets," Mr Duffield said. Page B5.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Snowy Hydro paid a A$220 million dividend in 2010-11, up
from A$90 million the year before. The New South Wales
government received 58 percent of the dividend, with remainder
paid to the other two shareholders, namely the Victorian and
Commonwealth governments. The hydroelectric plant operator
increased its net profit from A$266.9 million in 2009-10 to
A$459.6 million last financial year. Page B3.
--
Despite weak conditions in the lending market, Westpac
Banking Corporation will proceed with plans to open
seven new Bank of Melbourne branches around Victoria. The
expansion comes after Westpac chose to rebrand its St George
banks as Bank of Melbourne in the state in the hope of creating
a strong regional brand. Westpac chief executive Gail Kelly has
warned that fourth quarter costs will rise due to the Bank of
Melbourne launch. Page B4.
--
Supermarket group Woolworths' foray into big-box hardware
retail, Masters, will have its stores designed by architecture
firm Leffler Simes Architects (LSA). The Sydney-based firm will
utilise a number of energy-saving features in the 18 stores
under construction and 150 outlets in planning. "We adapt the
basic concept to each site. It's not always easy to find a
reasonably flat site with good street access," LSA director
Stephen Evans said. Page B5.
--
Grocon and Colonial First State Asset Management were the
big winners at the API Excellence in Property Awards held in
Melbourne on Friday night. The President's award went to Grocon
for its six-green-star rated Pixel project on the old Carlton
United Breweries site. Colonial First State's Myer redevelopment
in the heart of Melbourne was awarded the Charter Keck Cramer
Development Award. Page B10.
--