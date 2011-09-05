SYDNEY, Sept 6 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

In a target's statement released yesterday, the board of Macarthur Coal gave its backing to the A$4.9 billion takeover bid from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal . The board's statement said the A$16 a share bid represented a "significant premium" to the miner's share price prior to July's initial offer, and that failure to proceed with the deal would likely harm the company's value. Page 15.

--

NBN Co, the Government-owned company tasked with building and operating the national broadband network, is expected to announce the awarding of around A$400 million in construction contracts as soon as today. Contractors including Transfield Services and Service Stream are thought to be among the winners. The long-term future of the network and NBN Co remain in doubt due to opposition from the Federal Coalition, but contracts will include penalty clauses should a future Government cancel them. Page 15.

--

Construction group Leighton Holdings yesterday released a revised consolidated balance sheet, raising the group's liabilities by A$202 million. The company's total current liabilities are now listed as A$5.25 billion. Leighton said the adjustments had no bearing on the company's ability to meet its obligations, but analysts were concerned that the changes raise questions over the reliability of the group's forecasts. Page 16.

--

The Tasmanian Government last night confirmed that forestry group Gunns had rejected the state government's proposed compensation for handing back native forest logging contracts. The government is thought to have offered A$23 million, slightly less than Gunns had sought. The rejection places the future of the Forests Intergovernmental Agreement and Gunns proposed A$2.5 billion pulp mill in the state under threat. Page 17.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The Australian sharemarket dropped 2.38 percent yesterday to 4141.9 points, following concerns that the United States was facing another recession and the publication of a new report revealing that Australian investor confidence was at its lowest point in two years. "The market has pretty much closed on its low . there isn't a lot of good news around at the moment," James Rosenberg at Macquarie Private Wealth said. Page 19.

--

QR National has struck a deal with a syndicate of coal firms to construct a rail link to the new export terminal at Queensland's Gladstone, which is set to boost the rail haulage group's coal freight capacity by more than 70 million tonnes. Lance Hockridge, chief executive of QR National, said the venture would "substantially increase capacity of the central Queensland network." Page 19.

--

Philip Weickhardt, head of the Productivity Commission, yesterday characterised calls by retailers to introduce import duty and goods and services tax (GST) on purchases from offshore internet retailers as "protectionist." The National Retail Association's Gary Black said there was an 11 percent to 23 percent price differential created by the exemption of GST on internet purchases, but Mr Weickhardt said the model used was "so full of holes it wouldn't be worth the paper it was written on." Page 19.

--

Doug McTaggart, chief executive of the Queensland Investment Corporation, the fourth-biggest institutional investor in Australia, yesterday announced his retirement from the fund after 14 years at the helm. "Our owners have understood that we need to get the best people out of the industry, and because we've had that flexibility we've been able to put together fixed interest teams, real estate teams and infrastructure teams which . are the best in Australia," Mr McTaggart said. Page 19.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The national accounts, published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday, have revealed a 15.2 percent increase in profits for mining firms over the last quarter. The accounts also revealed a 6.7 percent increase in profits across the economy, which included the retail, utilities and construction sectors. "It's encouraging to see a rebound in profits . but also in other sectors, with non-mining profits rising around 2 percent," Treasurer Wayne Swan said. Page B1.

--

Online auctioneer eBay has told the Productivity Commission's inquiry into retailing that some outlets pressured internet sellers and distributors to remove listings "to cease selling products . in competition to the retailer's own channels." Deborah Sharkey, managing director of eBay's Australian and New Zealand operations, claimed some bricks-and-mortar retailers were engaging in anti-competitive behaviour. Page B1.

--

The Victorian Supreme Court yesterday ruled that Military Super was legally required to pay an A$8 million exit fee for trying to retrieve its investment in a hedge fund. Military Super, the superannuation fund that manages a total of A$3.1 billion on behalf of Australia's military personnel, invested A$150 million in the Agro Absolute Return Fund II. Michael Seton, chief executive of Military Super, attempted to cancel the fund's redemption but was informed that the fee would not be refunded. Page B3.

--

Beverages group Pernod Ricard yesterday said its sales of Australian wine brand Jacob's Creek had fallen slightly as a result of a corporate strategy to concentrate on premium labels. The remark came at the announcement of the company's full-year results, which unveiled an 8 percent increase in total sales to more than A$10 billion. Pernod also owns the Wyndham Estate, Stoneleigh, Graffigna and Brancott Estate brands. Page B3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

A Victorian widow who has lost everything except her house after investing in financial products sold by the collapsed Storm Financial has filed a counter-claim against financiers Perpetual Trustees, Australian First Mortgage, Challenger, and the adviser who recommended the products to her. Eileen Miller, who is facing a lawsuit from Perpetual Trustees for the ownership of her home, claims that Perpetual acted improperly by failing to consider whether mortgaging her house to fund her investment was suitable. Page B1.

--

The Federal Government has tabled an amendment to telecommunications legislation to increase the level of fines on internet and telephone operators that breach their licence obligations from A$6600 to nearly A$1 million. The changes are set to effect Telstra the most, given that the company maintains the role as universal service provider for the country. John Stanton, head of the Communications Alliance industry body, expressed surprise at the "steepness" of the rise. Page B3.

--

The Damelian Group car dealership in Sydney was placed into receivership yesterday, with the company owing approximately A$80 million to National Australia Bank. The group made headlines after a failed bid to sell an Aston Martin belonging to local model Lara Bingle. Receivers Ferrier Hodgson said cars would be delivered to customers who had paid their deposits. Page B3.

--

Investment group Cygnet Capital has given Mantle Mining's bid to export brown coal from Victoria to India a chance of survival, after yesterday boosting the coal explorer's equity raising to A$2.4 million from A$1.5 million. The raising was in doubt after underwriter Intersuisse withdrew its support last week, despite three weeks ago announcing that it was a "firm believer" in Mantle's strategy. Page B4.