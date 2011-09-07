SYDNEY, Sept 8 Compiled for
Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction
Index recorded its 15th consecutive drop in August, falling 4
points to 32.1, further widening the gap between construction
companies servicing the resources and infrastructure sectors and
those catering to the residential market.
Resource and infrastructure-focused companies such as
Boral, Adelaide Brighton and Fletcher Building continued to post
strong returns while housing-focused groups such as CSR and
Alesco are expecting lower earnings. Page 1.
--
Mike Quigley, chief executive of NBN Co, the company in
charge of the Government's national broadband network project,
yesterday reiterated that provisions of deals with
telecommunication companies Optus and Telstra barring them from
making "any disparaging statements about the NBN" were not
anti-competitive.
Mr Quigley said the clauses were intended to ensure that
"NBN Co protected the Australian taxpayer." The deals are
awaiting approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission. Page 21.
--
Alumina Ltd shares climbed A5.5 cents yesterday
after the company notified investors it will pay a final
dividend of A2.8885 cents.
Chairman Don Morley and chief executive John Bevan also
provided assurance that the Alcoa World Alumina & Chemicals
joint venture, where Alumina holds a 40 per cent stake, is
expected to perform well as the aluminium industry undergoes a
price restructure.
The company's share price has suffered since it announced a
lower-than-expected underlying earnings of US$78 million in
August. Page 22.
--
Japanese oil and gas company Inpex has confirmed
that buyers have flagged interest in acquiring equity stakes in
its A$25 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas joint venture
with France's Total in northern Australia.
Osaka Gas this week said it had started negotiations to
purchase a stake in the project. Final details on the equity
stakes and supply contracts will be unveiled on December, before
Inpex and Total formally start the project. Page 23.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Rio Tinto's managing director in Australia, addressing
a tax conference in Perth yesterday, claimed the Federal
Government's proposed carbon tax would reduce jobs growth and
have no meaningful impact on global carbon emissions.
David Peever's comments add to criticisms of the tax from
other senior resource company executives. Mr Peever called for
the Government to "go back to the drawing board and reconsider
its approach" to the issue. Page 19.
--
Macquarie Group yesterday warned that it expects to
miss its profit target for the first half, which ends this
month, following global financial market volatility in August.
Yesterday's warning did not include a revised forecast. The
downgrade is expected to give the investment bank's job-cutting
plans renewed urgency, with speculation that more than 1000 of
the bank's 15,500 strong workforce may lose their jobs. Page
19.
--
British investment fund NBNK was last night in a
trading halt pending the announcement of a major acquisition,
thought to be National Australia Bank's British assets,
the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks.
However, analysts yesterday questioned the rumoured deal,
which could see NBNK pay below book value for the 330 Clydesdale
and Yorkshire branches. Page 21.
--
Alinta Energy, in a submission to the Australian Energy Market
Commission, has questioned calls for increased "demand side"
measures intended to reduce energy use.
The electricity retailer said arguments that such measures
would allow major investments in energy network infrastructure
to be delayed is not supported by clear evidence and that
claimed savings may be overstated. Page 21.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Accounts submitted by Ferrier Hodgson's John Lindholm, the
administrator of collapsed stock lender Opus Prime, showed that
the parents of Opes Prime director Anthony Blumberg paid the
company A$340,000.
The A$4.5 million in total payments collected by the
administrator included a A$3.5 million payout from the stock
lender's stake in power management group Energy Response and
A$5000 worth of payments from former staff. Page B3.
--
Telecommunications company TPG has introduced
cheaper mobile broadband services than those offered by its
larger rivals, Optus, Telstra and Vodafone .
With prices starting at A$5 a month for 500 megabytes, TPG
general manager of sales and marketing Craig Levy claimed the
network offers prices up to 50 percent lower.
Since TPG uses the Optus network for services in capital
cities, one analyst remarked that TPG may not compel other
providers to cut their pricing for mobile broadband, as it did
with fixed line broadband. Page B3.
--
News Limited aims to reduce costs by up to 20 per cent in
three years to finance its digital business as advertising
revenue remains weak, a memo from chief financial officer
Stephen Rue leaked yesterday to online magazine Crikey
revealed.
The memo, which News Limited has acknowledged to be true,
exposed plans to stop hiring and replacing staff, generate
savings from finance, sales, prepress, production and
distribution operations, and cut expenses in travel and
accommodation. Page 4.
--
Sources have revealed that resource company Anglo-American
will no longer make a play for Macarthur Coal .
The decision has raised the possibility that Peabody Energy
and ArcelorMittal's joint A$4.8 billion
takeover bid for Macarthur Coal would push through after the
partners increased their offer last week to A$16 from A$15.50.
Shares in Macarthur Coal yesterday climbed A2 cents to
A$15.97. Page B6.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Three Australian banks, Westpac Banking Corp , St
George Bank and Bankwest, were among the banks that Canadian
fraudster Kamyar "Andy" Jahanrakhshan victimised, a Canadian
court has found.
Jahanrakhshan has been found guilty of using fake credit
cards in 2008 to purchase luxury cars and a boat. In one case,
he was able to convince staff at Bankwest and St George to send
him credit-card accounts details by posing as a Canadian police
officer. Page B3.
--
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
has been given the permission to include two other companies
owned by Advance Medical Institute (AMI) founder Jack Vaisman to
an existing lawsuit.
The ACCC is alleging that patients were undermined by
treatment contracts provided by NRM Corporation and NRM Trading,
which acquired AMI's penile-dysfunction treatment business,
because they imposed a 30-day termination notice and 15 per cent
cancellation fee. Page B4.
--
One of Australia's most prominent female directors, Carolyn
Hewson, yesterday argued the need for Australia to develop a
"nanny culture" where society would be more open to hiring
nannies, in a speech to the Women in Banking and Finance forum.
"We do not have a nanny culture in this country, and it
severely hampers us," said Ms Hewson, who is on the boards of
BHP Billiton , BT Investment Management , and
Stockland . Page B4.
--
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rebounded yesterday to close
2.65 percent higher at 4183.4 points.
Traders were buoyed by figures from the Australian Bureau of
Statistics showing that the Australian economy had returned to
growth, with gross domestic product increasing 1.2 percent in
the June quarter.
Ord Minnett analyst Ron Cameron said the market was feeling
some "selling fatigue" after losing ground in three consecutive
sessions. Page B9.