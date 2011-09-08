SYDNEY, Sept 9 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Chemicals and explosives maker Orica yesterday said it was hopeful that regulators would not prevent its A$600 million to A$700 million ammonium nitrate plant expansion in New South Wales, despite public outcry over a chemical leak at the facility. Graeme Liebelt, chief executive of Orica, said he had "not had heard anybody in authority suggesting that the expansion plans should not go ahead." Page 43.

--The sharemarket's attention has been drawn to mining giant BHP Billiton's Gulf of Mexico division, following an expansion in the size of the miner's Mad Dog gas and oil field in the United States. BHP has spent nearly US$20 billion on acquiring shale gas assets recently, but the upgraded capacity at Mad Dog, which the miner's Mike Yeager classified as a "giant" field, has "an amazing amount of upside" according to Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Young. Page 43.

--The parent company of Leighton Holdings , Grupo ACS , yesterday indicated in a briefing with clients that it would exert more influence over the Australian contractor. The Spanish construction group, which controls its stake in Leighton through a majority holding of German rival Hochtief , a key shareholder in Leighton, used its clout earlier this year to force the removal of David Stewart as chief executive. Analysts from Commonwealth Bank of Australia , who attended the briefing, believe ACS will have a say in the allocation of Leighton's capital expenditure. Pg 44.

--Vale is understood to be considering the lease or sale of 18 ships from its Asian fleet in a bid to make the Brazilian iron ore producer more competitive against rivals BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto . Some news reports have indicated that the vessels were worth approximately US$87 million, nearly US$30 million less than what Vale paid for them. The company received the first of the fleet earlier this year. Page 45.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--SABMiller's complaint that Australian beer manufacturer Foster's Group had released deceptive and misleading statements in its full-year results presentation has been rejected by the Takeovers Panel. George Durbridge, acting counsel for the panel, said the body "concluded there was no reasonable prospect that it would make a declaration of unacceptable circumstances" in its full-year results. The announcement comes amid a A$4.7675 a share offer for Foster's from the international brewer. Page 19.

--Australia and New Zealand Banking Group yesterday rebuffed allegations filed in the Victorian Supreme Court that it did not report an alleged fraud by Pankaj Oswal, which was discovered when the lender was attempting to recoup nearly A$900 million in debt from the Indian businessman's Burrup Fertilisers. According to a writ, the bank threatened to inform the Australian Securities and Investments Commission two years ago that Mr Oswal forged security papers if Mr Oswal and his wife did not guarantee the company's loans. Page 19.

--The Federal Court heard yesterday that the accounting procedures for property group Rubicon changed in the months before its controversial sale to Allco Financial Group. The company was valued at between A$74.3 million and A$88 million by auditors KPMG in 2007, although Rubicon was later purchased for A$263 million. Gordon Fell, founder of Rubicon, yesterday testified that the property firm's valuation was a fair estimate when it was sold. Page 19.

--Aquila Resources yesterday won the backing of the Queensland Supreme Court to prevent a meeting with mining giant Vale. The Brazilian miner is a joint venture partner with Aquila on a mine worth approximately A$1.25 billion in Queensland's Bowen Basin, but the two companies are divided on two infrastructure solutions for the site. Tony Poli, chairman of Aquila, described the court's ruling, which delays a vote on which solution the companies will pursue, as "justice." Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Australian Style Investments, a company founded by Nicholas Bolton, is facing a liquidation order from the Australian Taxation Office to the tune of A$654,000. Mr Bolton, who drew the ire of some of the largest companies in Australia when he attempted to wind-up BrisConnections via a shareholder vote, yesterday said he did "not believe that there is any amount due or payable to the [Tax Office]." Page B1.

--Colin Tan, fixed income analyst at financial services group Deutsche Bank, yesterday said "ongoing volatility in global credit markets" was a substantial roadblock to bonds. Only A$3.5 billion in bonds was sold by Australian corporations last month, compared with A$17.7 billion the month prior. "From a supply side . issuers don't want to pay at the levels the market is demanding," James Houstone from Royal Bank of Scotland said. Page B1.

--A former manager at Stuart Ariff Insolvency Administrators yesterday testified that she knowingly falsified documents while working at the company. Tina Battye was questioned over an email sent to the accountant of HR Cook Investments Pty Ltd, which claimed a cheque of A$575,807 had been mailed to the Australian Taxation Office. Ms Battye said Stuart Ariff, who is facing multiple counts of defrauding HR Cook and falsifying the company's half-year accounts, told her what to write in the e-mail. Page B4.

-- Treasury yesterday admitted in a report that a suggestion to limit the interest rates levied by small lenders was likely to result in the closure of their business, but added that it may help some consumers avoid financial difficulties. The news resulted in a 20 percent drop in the share price of Cash Converters, the largest company in the small lending sector. "It will reduce the incidence of repeat borrowings where this is the result of consumers becoming dependent on short-term lenders due to the drop in income . when repaying a loan," Treasury said. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--The Australian dollar yesterday fell after the publication of official job figures, which revealed the economy lost 12,600 full-time jobs in August. The announcement also sparked a drop on the S&P/ASX 200 Index, although a rally yesterday afternoon saw the market close marginally higher, 4.6 points up to 4188 points. Paul Bloxham, chief economist at investment bank HSBC, said "the key question is whether [unemployment] keeps going up . if the increase picks up pace, the case will build for a cut [in interest rates]." Page B1.

--The Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group yesterday argued for an increase in fees for cheques in order to keep them economically viable. The stance was outlined in a submission to the Reserve Bank of Australia's inquiry into cheques, where the lenders noted that only 5 percent of non-cash payments were made by cheque, compared with 40 percent in 1995. Page B3.

--The chief financial officer of OnQ, the listed parent company of collapsed electronic payments group Bill Express, yesterday pleaded guilty to misleading an auditor. Peter Couper, who appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court, also pleaded guilty to offering misleading or false information to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and two counts of falsifying accounts. Mr Couper faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment. Page B4.

--New South Wales' planning assessment commission has approved gold explorer Cortona Resources' bid to mine the state's Majors Creek area. The approval comes 160 years after prospectors first began searching for gold in the area, and the company hopes its Dargues Reef mine will produce around 50,000 ounces of the