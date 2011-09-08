SYDNEY, Sept 9 Compiled for
Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Chemicals and explosives maker Orica yesterday
said it was hopeful that regulators would not prevent its A$600
million to A$700 million ammonium nitrate plant expansion in New
South Wales, despite public outcry over a chemical leak at the
facility. Graeme Liebelt, chief executive of Orica, said he had
"not had heard anybody in authority suggesting that the
expansion plans should not go ahead." Page 43.
--The sharemarket's attention has been drawn to mining giant
BHP Billiton's Gulf of Mexico division, following an expansion
in the size of the miner's Mad Dog gas and oil field in the
United States. BHP has spent nearly US$20
billion on acquiring shale gas assets recently, but the upgraded
capacity at Mad Dog, which the miner's Mike Yeager classified as
a "giant" field, has "an amazing amount of upside" according to
Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Young. Page 43.
--The parent company of Leighton Holdings , Grupo
ACS , yesterday indicated in a briefing with clients
that it would exert more influence over the Australian
contractor. The Spanish construction group, which controls its
stake in Leighton through a majority holding of German rival
Hochtief , a key shareholder in Leighton, used its
clout earlier this year to force the removal of David Stewart as
chief executive. Analysts from Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, who attended the briefing, believe ACS will have a
say in the allocation of Leighton's capital expenditure. Pg 44.
--Vale is understood to be considering the lease
or sale of 18 ships from its Asian fleet in a bid to make the
Brazilian iron ore producer more competitive against rivals BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto . Some news reports have
indicated that the vessels were worth approximately US$87
million, nearly US$30 million less than what Vale paid for
them. The company received the first of the fleet earlier this
year. Page 45.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--SABMiller's complaint that Australian beer
manufacturer Foster's Group had released deceptive and
misleading statements in its full-year results presentation has
been rejected by the Takeovers Panel. George Durbridge, acting
counsel for the panel, said the body "concluded there was no
reasonable prospect that it would make a declaration of
unacceptable circumstances" in its full-year results. The
announcement comes amid a A$4.7675 a share offer for Foster's
from the international brewer. Page 19.
--Australia and New Zealand Banking Group yesterday
rebuffed allegations filed in the Victorian Supreme Court that
it did not report an alleged fraud by Pankaj Oswal, which was
discovered when the lender was attempting to recoup nearly A$900
million in debt from the Indian businessman's Burrup
Fertilisers. According to a writ, the bank threatened to inform
the Australian Securities and Investments Commission two years
ago that Mr Oswal forged security papers if Mr Oswal and his
wife did not guarantee the company's loans. Page 19.
--The Federal Court heard yesterday that the accounting
procedures for property group Rubicon changed in the months
before its controversial sale to Allco Financial Group. The
company was valued at between A$74.3 million and A$88 million by
auditors KPMG in 2007, although Rubicon was later purchased for
A$263 million. Gordon Fell, founder of Rubicon, yesterday
testified that the property firm's valuation was a fair estimate
when it was sold. Page 19.
--Aquila Resources yesterday won the backing of the
Queensland Supreme Court to prevent a meeting with mining giant
Vale. The Brazilian miner is a joint venture partner with
Aquila on a mine worth approximately A$1.25 billion in
Queensland's Bowen Basin, but the two companies are divided on
two infrastructure solutions for the site. Tony Poli, chairman
of Aquila, described the court's ruling, which delays a vote on
which solution the companies will pursue, as "justice." Page
20.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Australian Style Investments, a company founded by
Nicholas Bolton, is facing a liquidation order from the
Australian Taxation Office to the tune of A$654,000. Mr Bolton,
who drew the ire of some of the largest companies in Australia
when he attempted to wind-up BrisConnections via a shareholder
vote, yesterday said he did "not believe that there is any
amount due or payable to the [Tax Office]." Page B1.
--Colin Tan, fixed income analyst at financial services
group Deutsche Bank, yesterday said "ongoing volatility in
global credit markets" was a substantial roadblock to bonds.
Only A$3.5 billion in bonds was sold by Australian corporations
last month, compared with A$17.7 billion the month prior. "From
a supply side . issuers don't want to pay at the levels the
market is demanding," James Houstone from Royal Bank of Scotland
said. Page B1.
--A former manager at Stuart Ariff Insolvency Administrators
yesterday testified that she knowingly falsified documents while
working at the company. Tina Battye was questioned over an
email sent to the accountant of HR Cook Investments Pty Ltd,
which claimed a cheque of A$575,807 had been mailed to the
Australian Taxation Office. Ms Battye said Stuart Ariff, who is
facing multiple counts of defrauding HR Cook and falsifying the
company's half-year accounts, told her what to write in the
e-mail. Page B4.
-- Treasury yesterday admitted in a report that a suggestion
to limit the interest rates levied by small lenders was likely
to result in the closure of their business, but added that it
may help some consumers avoid financial difficulties. The news
resulted in a 20 percent drop in the share price of Cash
Converters, the largest company in the small lending sector.
"It will reduce the incidence of repeat borrowings where this is
the result of consumers becoming dependent on short-term lenders
due to the drop in income . when repaying a loan," Treasury
said. Page B4.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--The Australian dollar yesterday fell after the publication
of official job figures, which revealed the economy lost 12,600
full-time jobs in August. The announcement also sparked a drop
on the S&P/ASX 200 Index, although a rally yesterday afternoon
saw the market close marginally higher, 4.6 points up to 4188
points. Paul Bloxham, chief economist at investment bank HSBC,
said "the key question is whether [unemployment] keeps going up
. if the increase picks up pace, the case will build for a cut
[in interest rates]." Page B1.
--The Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group yesterday argued for an increase in fees
for cheques in order to keep them economically viable. The
stance was outlined in a submission to the Reserve Bank of
Australia's inquiry into cheques, where the lenders noted that
only 5 percent of non-cash payments were made by cheque,
compared with 40 percent in 1995. Page B3.
--The chief financial officer of OnQ, the listed parent
company of collapsed electronic payments group Bill Express,
yesterday pleaded guilty to misleading an auditor. Peter
Couper, who appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court, also
pleaded guilty to offering misleading or false information to
the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and two
counts of falsifying accounts. Mr Couper faces a maximum
sentence of five years imprisonment. Page B4.
--New South Wales' planning assessment commission has
approved gold explorer Cortona Resources' bid to mine
the state's Majors Creek area. The approval comes 160 years
after prospectors first began searching for gold in the area,
and the company hopes its Dargues Reef mine will produce around
50,000 ounces of the