Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

With analysts forecasting Myer's net profit to fall by as much as 10 percent this year, chief executive Bernie Brookes on Friday said the department store would overhaul its e-commerce site. Mr Brookes said the Myer One customer loyalty scheme had been critical during a tough trading period. "Some days it's good, some days not so good. There are no concrete signs of the consumer returning from their spending holiday," Mr Brookes said. Page 14.

Banpu may announce as early as today the details of its takeover bid for Hunnu Coal , an offer which values the Mongolian coal explorer at around A$375 million. A source close to the deal said the Thai coalminer's offer would be "very similar" in structure to a A$2.5 billion bid it made for Centennial Coal last year. Hunnu has interests in the burgeoning Mongolian coal industry, which analysts predict could be worth up to $600 million by 2015. Page 14.

Lance Hockridge, chief executive of QR National , has reassured investors in the United States the rail freight company will remain profitable on the back of China's steady demand for coal. Investors were spooked by lower than expected growth forecasts for China and the January floods' impact on coal haulage volumes in Queensland. "I am expecting to see a continuation of the very strong interest we already have," Mr Hockridge said. Page 15.

Woodside Petroleum has reached an agreement with two trade unions that could help it secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) customers for its Browse and Pluto developments. The oil and gas developer will suspend A$1 million in fines if the unions agree not to conduct illegal strikes. However, resource investment consultancy Tri-Zen International's Tony Regan said Woodside had more challenges ahead, suggesting that "LNG is still looking like a bit of an outlier." Page 15.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

There is speculation that former chief operating officer of budget airline Virgin Blue , Andrew David, will be appointed to replace Tony Davis as chief executive of the troubled cut-price carrier Tiger Airways. The airline would not comment on the issue but owners in Singapore are known to want somebody with local experience to guide the airline in its recovery from being grounded by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority in July over safety breaches. Page 21.

Labour productivity, a measure of the amount of economic output per unit of input, is at its second lowest level for 15 years according to a report from accounting group PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on the weekend. The report found that while there was growth in 11 of the 16 industries analysed, national productivity as a whole grew by only 0.4 percent. "The high dollar just exacerbates the need to put productivity as the number one issue for public policy," said PwC partner Jeremy Thorpe. Page 21.

Australia's major banks have welcomed the Labor Government's decision to revise the retail deposit guarantee down from A$1 million to A$250,000. In making the announcement yesterday, Treasurer Wayne Swan said the new cap would cover 99 percent of Australian depositors. Chief executive of the Australian Bankers Association, Steven Munchenberg, supported the change although he noted that it was still at the high end of the range. Page 21.

The stability of Australia's banking sector and the resilience of regional trading partners, particularly China, means that local shareholders are somewhat insulated from the latest wave of doom and gloom emanating from Europe and the United States, but stocks are expected to slide today. Global head of fixed-interest strategy at Westpac Banking Corporation, Russell Jones, described the signals from overseas as the most catastrophic he had seen in 25 years. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan has added another check for foreign government-owned businesses wishing to explore and develop Australian resources. Investors will need approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) to explore, and, if a deposit is found, reapply for a development license. "How do you apply the criteria to an unknown mineral of an unknown size in an unknown location in an unknown market," Mr Swan asked. Page B1.

Mutual organisation and roadside assistance service NRMA may have breached a shareholder pact with Insurance Australia Group by selling off 11 million shares in the insurer over the past year. A demutualisation agreement signed 11 years ago between the firms prohibits NRMA from holding fewer than 29.3 million IAG shares. NRMA posted a net profit of A$18 million for 2010-11, down from A$19.3 million in the previous financial year. Page B1.

The auction clearance rate in Sydney over the weekend rose to 60.7 percent, up from 51.8 percent on the previous weekend, with a median sale price for houses of A$850,500. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the number of home loans for owner-occupiers rose 1.5 percent in July, the fifth month in a row to record an increase. The proportion of first-home buyers in the market reached its lowest ebb in six years. Page B4.

Tina Battye told the New South Wales District Court on Friday that she was aware that Stuart Ariff was "dodgy" almost three years before she left his insolvency practice. Mr Ariff has been charged by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission with 13 counts of attempted fraud. "I had worked with Mr Ariff for some years and notwithstanding his actions I still felt some loyalty to him and to his staff," Ms Battye testified. Page B5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Environmental certification group Smartwood has voluntarily suspended its ability to issue green ticks for paper makers following an investigation by governing body Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC). Smartwood certified Australian Paper , the makers of the Reflex brand, despite questions over its environmental credentials. "This is a fair and transparent audit and has put FSC leagues ahead of other timber standards in Australia," said Sarah Rees, director of community group My Environment. Page B3.

Despite jobs figures showing that unemployment has risen in each of the past three months, there is the possibility that the official numbers are wrong. The Australian Bureau of Statistics has recognised the potential margin of error in its monthly Labour Force magazine, which is due to the necessity of changing sampled households. Based on calculations by the Royal Bank of Scotland's Kieran Davies, 17,000 new jobs are being created per month. Page B4.

Austrian architect Hermann Kaufmann told the Wood Solutions conference in Melbourne over the weekend that cross-laminated timber was taking a prominent role in construction in Europe. The prefabricated reinforced timber product allows multi-storey buildings to be constructed in a third of the time. "These multifunctional and versatile large panel elements have revolutionised wood construction," Mr Kaufmann said. Page B5.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has pledged to beat any fixed or variable mortgage rate offered by its major competitors. A similar strategy in New Zealand sparked a price war and ate into lender's profit margins, but a response is expected nonetheless from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corporation . "We're putting our money where our mouth is," CBA's Michael Cant said. Page B10.