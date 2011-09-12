Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has
applied to the Federal Court of Australia for a court order to
prevent Metcash from completing its takeover of the
Franklins supermarket franchise. The attempted injunction comes
after the grocery wholesaler informed the regulator that it
would seek to finalise the transaction after five business
days. Page 16.
- - - -
Analysts warned that the customers of Boral , which
issued a profit downgrade yesterday, were suffering under the
current trading climate and were less capable of absorbing price
rises from the cement maker. "[Australian Bureau of Statistics]
data is showing the concrete price index was up 6 percent or
thereabouts year on year," David Leitch, analyst at UBS, said.
Page 16.
- - - -
Matthew Wood, executive chairman of coal explorer Hunnu Coal
, yesterday praised a friendly takeover offer worth
A$477 million from Thailand coal miner Banpu . "Banpu
has come along and is paying quite a significant premium, and a
cash premium, and it's a great result for our shareholders to
get this sort of value, in cash, in this market," Mr Wood said.
Page 17.
- - - -
Sugar group Sucrogen's takeover bid for the fifth-largest
sugar miller in Australia, Proserpine Sugar, has been
recommended by the latter's board, beating out Chinese rival
COFCO. "The Sucrogen offer provides members the better return
and greater certainty that a sale can be completed in a
reasonable time frame," former Queensland Sugar Limited and
Mackay Sugar chief executive John Pollock, who reviewed both
offers, said. Page 17
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The world's largest hearing implant company, Cochlear
, has halted manufacturing of its most successful
product and recalled all unimplanted devices while it
investigates an increased number of recent failures. The C1500,
or Nucleus 5 implant accounts for around 70 percent of
Cochlear's sales. Cochlear chief executive Chris Roberts said
it was better to stop and try to understand the problem than
"battle ahead and hope it works out." Page 19.
- - - -
Coalmining joint venture BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance
(BMA) will enter uncharted industrial relations territory by
offering a direct employee ballot on a new three-year enterprise
agreement at six mines in Queensland. The move aims to sideline
the Construction, Forestry Mining and Energy Union, the
Australian Manufacturing Workers Unions and the Electrical
Trades Union, with whom BMA have been negotiating for nine
months. Page 19.
- - - -
Mining giant Rio Tinto has made a submission to the
Department of Climate Change and Energy Efficiency stating that
users and suppliers of power will be unable to meaningfully
negotiate electricity supply agreements until the regulations
associated with the Government's carbon pricing scheme are
released. Rio Tinto's managing director for Australia, David
Peever, said "uncertainty. will discourage investment in
Australia." Page 20.
- - - -
Zhang Ke, the founder and chairman of China's largest
domestically owned accounting firm, ShineWing, said that Chinese
investors remained primarily interested in Australia's resources
sector, with agriculture being the next area of focus. Mr Zhang
told reporters in Sydney yesterday, however, that the proposed
carbon pricing system and mineral resources rent tax might
dampen Chinese enthusiasm for investment in Australia. Page 20.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The head of OneSteel has called on the country's
central bank to lower interest rates in a bid to stave off
potential long-term damage to the structure of Australia's steel
industry. "We support free trade and a market-based approach -
but the playing field must be level . I'm making these comments
not to take a shot at China, but to try and [create] some better
understanding of the impact of us having a totally free and
floating currency," chief executive Geoff Plummer said at a
conference. Page B1.
- - - -
David Thodey, chief executive of telecommunications giant
Telstra , yesterday told retail investors to forget
about emotions and politics when voting on the company's A$11
billion agreement with NBN Co, the government agency tasked with
rolling out the national broadband network. "It's not about
whether I like or you like the Government . it's about whether
we should compete with the Government or whether we should
co-operate," Mr Thodey said. Page B3.
- - - -
The liquidators of Octaviar, the failed property developer
formerly known as MFS, is preparing to file a lawsuit against
the former advisers and directors of the company. Bentleys
Corporate Recovery's Kate Barnet told creditors yesterday that
"it is reasonable . to expect further returns" and that "legal
actions were likely to involve a series of potential defendants
including auditors, advisors . and officers of the failed
group." Octaviar went broke three years ago under approximately
A$2.5 billion of debt. Page B3.
- - - -
Discount supermarket chain Aldi has filed an action in the
Federal Court of Australia against its rivals Woolworths, Coles
and a significant portion of the banking sector from making
allegedly deceptive and misleading statements about the effect
of new eftpos charges on consumers. "The effect of the proposed
changes is that all retailers . may incur direct charges
depending on the terms of their arrangements," Aldi's court
submission said. Page B4.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Rio Tinto's iron ore venture in Guinea will continue
unaffected, despite the country's Government opting to introduce
a law where it could assume up to a 35 percent stake in mining
projects. According to reports, the global miner agreed that
the state could take control of as much as 35 percent when it
acquired the site for US$700 million. The transaction was
reportedly brokered by American billionaire George Soros, who
consulted Guinea on ways of eliminating corruption. Page B3.
- - - -
Andrew David, former chief operating officer at Virgin Blue
, has been appointed as the new head of Tiger Airways'
Australian operations. The hiring comes after a difficult year
for the carrier, although observers say the selection of an
experienced candidate indicates that Tiger's parent company is
not looking to abscond from the Australian market. The acting
chief executive of Tiger Airways, Chin Yau Seng, yesterday
expressed confidence that Mr David would improve the airline's
fortunes. Page B4.
- - - -
Travis Wacey, policy research officer at the Construction,
Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, has resigned from the board
of the Australian Forestry Standard, saying he did "not want to
be associated with a company, which has such standards as I see
it as detrimental to my professional reputation." His
resignation signals a fracturing in the previously close
relationship between the forestry body and the union, which once
backed the timber policy of former conservative prime minister
John Howard in the 2004 election campaign. Page B5.
- - - -
David Dearie, the new chief executive of Treasury Wine
Estates , yesterday announced the appointment of Angus
McPherson as managing director of the winemaker's Rosemount
label. The move marks the initial phase of Mr Dearie's bid to
restructure the company's leadership and wider organisation. Mr
McPherson, who recently worked for Casella Wines as an export
sales manager, will begin his new role next month. Page B5.