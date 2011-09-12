Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has applied to the Federal Court of Australia for a court order to prevent Metcash from completing its takeover of the Franklins supermarket franchise. The attempted injunction comes after the grocery wholesaler informed the regulator that it would seek to finalise the transaction after five business days. Page 16.

Analysts warned that the customers of Boral , which issued a profit downgrade yesterday, were suffering under the current trading climate and were less capable of absorbing price rises from the cement maker. "[Australian Bureau of Statistics] data is showing the concrete price index was up 6 percent or thereabouts year on year," David Leitch, analyst at UBS, said. Page 16.

Matthew Wood, executive chairman of coal explorer Hunnu Coal , yesterday praised a friendly takeover offer worth A$477 million from Thailand coal miner Banpu . "Banpu has come along and is paying quite a significant premium, and a cash premium, and it's a great result for our shareholders to get this sort of value, in cash, in this market," Mr Wood said. Page 17.

Sugar group Sucrogen's takeover bid for the fifth-largest sugar miller in Australia, Proserpine Sugar, has been recommended by the latter's board, beating out Chinese rival COFCO. "The Sucrogen offer provides members the better return and greater certainty that a sale can be completed in a reasonable time frame," former Queensland Sugar Limited and Mackay Sugar chief executive John Pollock, who reviewed both offers, said. Page 17

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The world's largest hearing implant company, Cochlear , has halted manufacturing of its most successful product and recalled all unimplanted devices while it investigates an increased number of recent failures. The C1500, or Nucleus 5 implant accounts for around 70 percent of Cochlear's sales. Cochlear chief executive Chris Roberts said it was better to stop and try to understand the problem than "battle ahead and hope it works out." Page 19.

Coalmining joint venture BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) will enter uncharted industrial relations territory by offering a direct employee ballot on a new three-year enterprise agreement at six mines in Queensland. The move aims to sideline the Construction, Forestry Mining and Energy Union, the Australian Manufacturing Workers Unions and the Electrical Trades Union, with whom BMA have been negotiating for nine months. Page 19.

Mining giant Rio Tinto has made a submission to the Department of Climate Change and Energy Efficiency stating that users and suppliers of power will be unable to meaningfully negotiate electricity supply agreements until the regulations associated with the Government's carbon pricing scheme are released. Rio Tinto's managing director for Australia, David Peever, said "uncertainty. will discourage investment in Australia." Page 20.

Zhang Ke, the founder and chairman of China's largest domestically owned accounting firm, ShineWing, said that Chinese investors remained primarily interested in Australia's resources sector, with agriculture being the next area of focus. Mr Zhang told reporters in Sydney yesterday, however, that the proposed carbon pricing system and mineral resources rent tax might dampen Chinese enthusiasm for investment in Australia. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The head of OneSteel has called on the country's central bank to lower interest rates in a bid to stave off potential long-term damage to the structure of Australia's steel industry. "We support free trade and a market-based approach - but the playing field must be level . I'm making these comments not to take a shot at China, but to try and [create] some better understanding of the impact of us having a totally free and floating currency," chief executive Geoff Plummer said at a conference. Page B1.

David Thodey, chief executive of telecommunications giant Telstra , yesterday told retail investors to forget about emotions and politics when voting on the company's A$11 billion agreement with NBN Co, the government agency tasked with rolling out the national broadband network. "It's not about whether I like or you like the Government . it's about whether we should compete with the Government or whether we should co-operate," Mr Thodey said. Page B3.

The liquidators of Octaviar, the failed property developer formerly known as MFS, is preparing to file a lawsuit against the former advisers and directors of the company. Bentleys Corporate Recovery's Kate Barnet told creditors yesterday that "it is reasonable . to expect further returns" and that "legal actions were likely to involve a series of potential defendants including auditors, advisors . and officers of the failed group." Octaviar went broke three years ago under approximately A$2.5 billion of debt. Page B3.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has filed an action in the Federal Court of Australia against its rivals Woolworths, Coles and a significant portion of the banking sector from making allegedly deceptive and misleading statements about the effect of new eftpos charges on consumers. "The effect of the proposed changes is that all retailers . may incur direct charges depending on the terms of their arrangements," Aldi's court submission said. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Rio Tinto's iron ore venture in Guinea will continue unaffected, despite the country's Government opting to introduce a law where it could assume up to a 35 percent stake in mining projects. According to reports, the global miner agreed that the state could take control of as much as 35 percent when it acquired the site for US$700 million. The transaction was reportedly brokered by American billionaire George Soros, who consulted Guinea on ways of eliminating corruption. Page B3.

Andrew David, former chief operating officer at Virgin Blue , has been appointed as the new head of Tiger Airways' Australian operations. The hiring comes after a difficult year for the carrier, although observers say the selection of an experienced candidate indicates that Tiger's parent company is not looking to abscond from the Australian market. The acting chief executive of Tiger Airways, Chin Yau Seng, yesterday expressed confidence that Mr David would improve the airline's fortunes. Page B4.

Travis Wacey, policy research officer at the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, has resigned from the board of the Australian Forestry Standard, saying he did "not want to be associated with a company, which has such standards as I see it as detrimental to my professional reputation." His resignation signals a fracturing in the previously close relationship between the forestry body and the union, which once backed the timber policy of former conservative prime minister John Howard in the 2004 election campaign. Page B5.

David Dearie, the new chief executive of Treasury Wine Estates , yesterday announced the appointment of Angus McPherson as managing director of the winemaker's Rosemount label. The move marks the initial phase of Mr Dearie's bid to restructure the company's leadership and wider organisation. Mr McPherson, who recently worked for Casella Wines as an export sales manager, will begin his new role next month. Page B5.