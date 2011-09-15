SYDNEY, Sept 16 (RTRS) - Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Tasmanian forestry group Gunns did not update the market as expected yesterday, casting doubt over whether it will resume trading on the Australian Securities Exchange today. The company this week finalised an agreement with the Tasmanian and Federal Governments under which it will receive A$34.5 million in return for relinquishing residual rights to logging in Tasmania's native forests. Gunns is understood to be seeking a joint venture partner for its pulp mill business. Page 49.

- - - -

Investors are betting that the A$1.3 billion bid for iron ore explorer Sundance Resources by China's Hanlong Mining will go ahead despite the revelation that a number of Hanlong executives are under investigation for insider trading. Hanlong already owns 18.6 percent of Sundance and sources close to both companies have indicated that they are keen to continue with talks regarding the A50 cents a share offer. Page 51.

- - - -

Managing director of household fittings supplier GWA Group, Peter Crowley, is a little less pessimistic about the building and renovation market than some of his peers. "It's going to be down, but it's not catastrophic," he said yesterday. GWA will nevertheless press ahead with a A$20 million restructure this financial year which will see manufacturing rationalised, with more products sourced from overseas and an 8 percent reduction in its workforce. Page 51.

- - - -

Packaging group Amcor's annual report shows that chief executive Ken McKenzie was granted a 6 percent pay rise in 2011 from A$6.06 million to A$6.4 million. The head of the company's flexible packaging business, Peter Brues, was rewarded for integrating the newly acquired Alcan Packaging with an 86 percent increase from A$2.17 million to A$4.04 million. "Improvements in the acquired businesses will drive earnings growth for the next two years," chairman Chris Roberts said yesterday. Page 51.

- - - -

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

One of the most prominent financial groups has lost A$1.94 billion due to unauthorised trades from a single rogue trader, UBS announced yesterday. The Swiss bank said the trades could see the group post a loss for the third quarter, but insisted clients had not lost funds. The news raises questions about the bank's management of risk and comes three years after UBS wrote off US$50 billion in securities trades. Page 19.

- - - -

Chief executive John Mullen's strategy to rely on coal to lift Asciano's earnings over the next three years has been well received by investors, with shares in the infrastructure group closing yesterday 5.6 percent higher at A$1.515. Mr Mullen said the group would not demerge from its Patrick Ports business, however, describing such a move as "silly and irresponsible." Page 19.

- - - -

Bernie Brookes, chief executive of Myer, yesterday told investors that the luxury retailer could report a 10 percent drop in profit this financial year due to flat consumer spending and the closure of underperforming outlets. Myer announced a A$162.7 million full-year profit for the 2010-11 financial year, which included a 5 percent fall in sales to A$3.159 billion. Page 19.

- - - -

Rio Tinto yesterday gave the green-light to increase the expansion of its US$16 billion-plus iron ore operations in Western Australia's Pilbara with a further US$833 million investment. The mining giant said it would spend US$313 million on boosting its capacity for fuel storage, while US$520 million would go towards improving its gas and power grid. No funds were earmarked for nearby towns or accommodation in the announcement. Page 20.

- - - -

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The deal for grocery group Metcash to buy supermarket chain Franklins from its South African owners Pick 'n Pay Retailers, may collapse if the Federal Court acts to freeze the transaction. The barrister for Metcash, Peter Brereton, SC, said that if the Court granted an injunction to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission "there's a real risk that the transaction will be lost." The regulator is appealing against an earlier court ruling that the deal will not lessen competition in the sector. Page B3.

- - - -

Having regained market share in the mobile sector, telecommunications company Telstra may need to rethink its position on subsidising handsets as rivals Optus and Vodafone Hutchison increase their network coverage. "Telstra's premium on some devices and price plans now looks almost unsubstainably high", wrote analyst Alice Bennett. Some handsets cost A$300 more through Telstra than through its competitors. Page B3.

- - - -

Despite floods crippling production in some mines the resources boom. led by demand from China, delivered a record A$175 billion to the economy during the last financial year according to figures released yesterday by the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics. Resources Minister Martin Ferguson welcomed the figures, saying they were proof of the strength of the Australian economy which he described as "the envy of the world." Page B5.

- - - -

Mining company Aquila Resources posted a net loss of A$64.6 million for the year to June as its active exploration program chewed up earnings. The company also battled constraints including flood-affected mines and a dispute over marketing with joint venture partner Vale. Unlike some miners who capitalise much of their exploration spending, Aqulia wrote off A$102.5 spent immediately. Page B5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, 16 out of every million Australian banknotes currently in circulation are counterfeit. This figure is double the 10-year average but less than the international average of 50 notes in every million. Nearly 80 percent of the forged notes detected in the last decade have been $50 bills. This is explained by the relatively high return for the forgers, because while $100 notes are worth more their lower relative circulation makes the fakes easier to detect. Page B3.

- - - -

Charmaine Moldrich, chief executive of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA), says the measurement systems used to track the audience reach of advertising on billboards, bus and tram stops are continually improving and providing a better analysis of the sector. The system, known as MOVE, showed outdoor advertising reached 14 percent more people than last year, based in increasing population as well as greater travelling times. Page B4.

- - - -

Justice Susan Kenny of the Federal Court last week ordered the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide the founder of the Westpoint property group, Norm Carey, with the names of the company officers involved in recommending the group be wound up in 2005. Mr Carey has accused ASIC of "misfeasance of office" over its actions in the case, which led to a complex web of litigation involving companies related to Westpoint. Page B5.

- - - - -

Treasurer Wayne Swan said yesterday that the introduction of covered bonds, which give investors preferential access to collateral in the face of a crisis or collapse, would help lenders meet new capital rules and strengthen funding options. Mr Swan introduced legislation to make the bonds available for issue by the banks. Prior to the legislation only overseas banks could issue covered bonds to Australian investors. Page B5.

(Sydney Newsroom +61-2 9373 1816; sydney.newsroom@allreleases.net))

(Reporting by Pauline Askin)