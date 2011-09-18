SYDNEY, Sept 19 Compiled for
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Port and rail company Asciano is reported to be
in discussions with coal miners in Queensland's emerging Galilee
Basin regarding the development of rail and port infrastructure
at the state's Abbott Point. Chief executive John Mullen has
previously said that providing an integrated transport service
to customers would become a major part of the company's future
growth. Page 14.
--Gina Rinehart's Hancock Coal has finalised an agreement
with Indian power and infrastructure company GVK Group that will
see GVK pay US$1.26 billion for up to 79 percent of
Hancock's Alpha projects and 100 percent of the Kevin's Corner
project, both in Queensland's Galilee Basin. The projects are
expected to generate annual exports of 84 million tonnes, with
first production scheduled for 2014. Page 15.
--Ivanhoe Australia last week said Canadian parent
company Ivanhoe Mines will participate in the local group's
A$180 million capital raising, acquiring A$92 million worth of
shares. Ivanhoe Australia chief executive Peter Reeve said the
move showed that Ivanhoe Mines intends to remain involved with
its Australian subsidiary, contrary to rumours over recent
months. Page 15.
--Supermarket chain Coles has reached an agreement
with not-for-profit group SecondBite that will see surplus fresh
food donated to the organisation for distribution to
charity-operated food programs. The agreement will see millions
of tonnes of food such as day-old bread and bruised fruit deemed
unsuitable for sale provided to SecondBite rather than sent to
landfill over the next two years. Page 15.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Airlines including Virgin Australia and Qantas
Airways are using aircraft interiors and ergonomics as
they seek to differentiate themselves from rivals and each
other. Virgin and Qantas have both started introducing Boeing
aircraft featuring the manufacturer's Sky Interior, which
includes LED lighting that can create a range of colours, while
Qantas says new in-flight entertainment systems will mark a
"significant differential for Qantas." Page 22.
--Research by investment bank Nomura has found that
international assets previously acquired by Australian banks
have underperformed by 6 percent or more for total shareholder
returns. Nomura analyst Victor German said local institutions,
which are looking to diversify away from Australia's low-growth
market through acquisitions in Asia, risk paying too much, with
cheap acquisitions increasingly rare in Asia's competitive
banking sector. Page 23.
--Malaysia's AmBank Group has said it plans to use
its link to part-owner Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
(ANZ) to position itself as "Malaysia's preferred
banking group with international connectivity." ANZ acquired a
15 percent stake in the bank in 2007 and has since increased its
holding to 23.8 percent. AmBank has recorded profit growth of
25 percent annually for the past four years, growing from
Malaysia's ninth to fifth largest bank. Page 23.
--Department store Myer's chief executive, Bernie Brookes,
yesterday said the retailer's online division was growing
strongly, saying, "we're tripling the sales just about every
week." Mr Brookes said Myer was investing in making its website
more attractive and improving its ability to compete online.
However, Mr Brookes said the overall retail market remained
difficult, with consumers "quite frugal in what they're
spending." Page 23.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--A survey by investment bank UBS of sentiment in
the Australian banking sector has found that many managers are
expecting a return to strong credit growth within the next 12
months. Some senior officials said the current sluggish rate of
2.7 percent growth could double if the Reserve Bank of Australia
cuts official interest rates. However, UBS noted that chief
financial and chief risk officers have overestimated credit
growth forecasts since December 2009. Page B1.
--Perth-based iiNet will today release its retail
pricing package for internet access through the national
broadband network (NBN). The third-largest service provider in
the country has vowed to offer better prices than industry giant
Telstra , which will be comparable to current plans but
at higher speeds. "The NBN allows us to deliver what we have
always stood for: faster, more reliable broadband for less,"
iiNet chief executive Michael Malone said. Page B3.
--Suez Environment-owned Degremont is understood
to have expressed in interest in the New South Wales
government's A$1.8 billion sale and lease back of the Kurnell
water desalination plant in Sydney. The French firm's chief
executive, Roch Cheroux, indicated that he saw the potential for
"significant efficiency improvement" at the facility, adding
that it would "consider participating in a consortium to own and
operate the plant." Page B3.
--A number of government agencies and major banks will
attend a meeting with United States fund managers this week to
extol the virtues of Australian government bonds, hoping to
raise more than A$150 billion in funds this financial year.
"The Australian and New Zealand bond markets continue to be
outperformers . they do not suffer from the same fiscal concerns
facing many other developed markets," said ACDM Services' Philip
Bayley. Page B4.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Canadian fitness apparel retailer Lululemon athletica
will fast-track its expansion in the local market, with
plans to open three outlets in the third quarter. The company
has also chosen to launch its new e-commerce offering in
Australia. Lululemon chief executive Christine Day said
Australia was attractive to overseas retailers because of the
strength of its currency and the A$1000 goods and services
tax-free threshold on items bought online. Page B1.
--Small to medium enterprises (SMEs) have been holding off
on repaying debts, according to Australia's largest debt
collection agency. Prushka Fast Debt Recovery's chief
executive, Roger Mendelson, said collections from SMEs were down
9 percent year-on-year in August, while the number of defaults
on personal debts has risen 10 percent this year. "At the start
of this year, households just slowed up on payments," Mr
Mendelson said. Page B3.
--Adam Cairncross and Elite Advertising Group Pty Ltd are
leading a group of 300 borrowers, advised by solicitors ERA, in
filing fresh cross-claims against Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
in the New South Wales Supreme Court. The bank is
suing customers who ceased making interest payments on loans
associated with the collapse of investment group Great Southern
in 2009. Mr Cairncross and Elite had previous claims, based on
the bank's links with Great Southern, dismissed in June. Page
B4.
--Search engine Google has told the Productivity
Commission that "Australians are increasingly willing to
interact with overseas retailers" when shopping online. The
internet giant said that while 80 percent of shopping searches
were for domestic suppliers and brands, the proportion of
searches for foreign retailers had increased in the past two
years. Superior product range and the strong Australian dollar
were cited as key factors in the changing behaviour. Page B5.