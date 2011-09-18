SYDNEY, Sept 19 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Port and rail company Asciano is reported to be in discussions with coal miners in Queensland's emerging Galilee Basin regarding the development of rail and port infrastructure at the state's Abbott Point. Chief executive John Mullen has previously said that providing an integrated transport service to customers would become a major part of the company's future growth. Page 14.

--Gina Rinehart's Hancock Coal has finalised an agreement with Indian power and infrastructure company GVK Group that will see GVK pay US$1.26 billion for up to 79 percent of Hancock's Alpha projects and 100 percent of the Kevin's Corner project, both in Queensland's Galilee Basin. The projects are expected to generate annual exports of 84 million tonnes, with first production scheduled for 2014. Page 15.

--Ivanhoe Australia last week said Canadian parent company Ivanhoe Mines will participate in the local group's A$180 million capital raising, acquiring A$92 million worth of shares. Ivanhoe Australia chief executive Peter Reeve said the move showed that Ivanhoe Mines intends to remain involved with its Australian subsidiary, contrary to rumours over recent months. Page 15.

--Supermarket chain Coles has reached an agreement with not-for-profit group SecondBite that will see surplus fresh food donated to the organisation for distribution to charity-operated food programs. The agreement will see millions of tonnes of food such as day-old bread and bruised fruit deemed unsuitable for sale provided to SecondBite rather than sent to landfill over the next two years. Page 15.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Airlines including Virgin Australia and Qantas Airways are using aircraft interiors and ergonomics as they seek to differentiate themselves from rivals and each other. Virgin and Qantas have both started introducing Boeing aircraft featuring the manufacturer's Sky Interior, which includes LED lighting that can create a range of colours, while Qantas says new in-flight entertainment systems will mark a "significant differential for Qantas." Page 22.

--Research by investment bank Nomura has found that international assets previously acquired by Australian banks have underperformed by 6 percent or more for total shareholder returns. Nomura analyst Victor German said local institutions, which are looking to diversify away from Australia's low-growth market through acquisitions in Asia, risk paying too much, with cheap acquisitions increasingly rare in Asia's competitive banking sector. Page 23.

--Malaysia's AmBank Group has said it plans to use its link to part-owner Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) to position itself as "Malaysia's preferred banking group with international connectivity." ANZ acquired a 15 percent stake in the bank in 2007 and has since increased its holding to 23.8 percent. AmBank has recorded profit growth of 25 percent annually for the past four years, growing from Malaysia's ninth to fifth largest bank. Page 23.

--Department store Myer's chief executive, Bernie Brookes, yesterday said the retailer's online division was growing strongly, saying, "we're tripling the sales just about every week." Mr Brookes said Myer was investing in making its website more attractive and improving its ability to compete online. However, Mr Brookes said the overall retail market remained difficult, with consumers "quite frugal in what they're spending." Page 23.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--A survey by investment bank UBS of sentiment in the Australian banking sector has found that many managers are expecting a return to strong credit growth within the next 12 months. Some senior officials said the current sluggish rate of 2.7 percent growth could double if the Reserve Bank of Australia cuts official interest rates. However, UBS noted that chief financial and chief risk officers have overestimated credit growth forecasts since December 2009. Page B1.

--Perth-based iiNet will today release its retail pricing package for internet access through the national broadband network (NBN). The third-largest service provider in the country has vowed to offer better prices than industry giant Telstra , which will be comparable to current plans but at higher speeds. "The NBN allows us to deliver what we have always stood for: faster, more reliable broadband for less," iiNet chief executive Michael Malone said. Page B3.

--Suez Environment-owned Degremont is understood to have expressed in interest in the New South Wales government's A$1.8 billion sale and lease back of the Kurnell water desalination plant in Sydney. The French firm's chief executive, Roch Cheroux, indicated that he saw the potential for "significant efficiency improvement" at the facility, adding that it would "consider participating in a consortium to own and operate the plant." Page B3.

--A number of government agencies and major banks will attend a meeting with United States fund managers this week to extol the virtues of Australian government bonds, hoping to raise more than A$150 billion in funds this financial year. "The Australian and New Zealand bond markets continue to be outperformers . they do not suffer from the same fiscal concerns facing many other developed markets," said ACDM Services' Philip Bayley. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Canadian fitness apparel retailer Lululemon athletica will fast-track its expansion in the local market, with plans to open three outlets in the third quarter. The company has also chosen to launch its new e-commerce offering in Australia. Lululemon chief executive Christine Day said Australia was attractive to overseas retailers because of the strength of its currency and the A$1000 goods and services tax-free threshold on items bought online. Page B1.

--Small to medium enterprises (SMEs) have been holding off on repaying debts, according to Australia's largest debt collection agency. Prushka Fast Debt Recovery's chief executive, Roger Mendelson, said collections from SMEs were down 9 percent year-on-year in August, while the number of defaults on personal debts has risen 10 percent this year. "At the start of this year, households just slowed up on payments," Mr Mendelson said. Page B3.

--Adam Cairncross and Elite Advertising Group Pty Ltd are leading a group of 300 borrowers, advised by solicitors ERA, in filing fresh cross-claims against Bendigo and Adelaide Bank in the New South Wales Supreme Court. The bank is suing customers who ceased making interest payments on loans associated with the collapse of investment group Great Southern in 2009. Mr Cairncross and Elite had previous claims, based on the bank's links with Great Southern, dismissed in June. Page B4.

--Search engine Google has told the Productivity Commission that "Australians are increasingly willing to interact with overseas retailers" when shopping online. The internet giant said that while 80 percent of shopping searches were for domestic suppliers and brands, the proportion of searches for foreign retailers had increased in the past two years. Superior product range and the strong Australian dollar were cited as key factors in the changing behaviour. Page B5.