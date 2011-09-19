SYDNEY, Sept 20 Compiled for
Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Quadrant Private Equity yesterday announced it had acquired
nearly 90 percent of Burson Auto Parts for A$148 million. Burson
is the number two company in the distribution of automotive
parts and accessories to trade buyers, behind Repco Corp. The
company has revenue of around A$300 million a year, and Quadrant
managing director Chris Hadley said the company had performed
strongly throughout the financial crisis. Page 19.
--
Fairfax Media yesterday released its annual report
for the 2010-11 year, with chairman Roger Corbett writing that
planned asset sales would likely lead to higher dividend
payments. The proceeds from the proposed sale of Fairfax's
Australian radio stations, and float of New Zealand online
auction business TradeMe, will also be used to reduce the
company's debt, which stood at A$1.49 billion at the end of
June. Page 19.
--
Airline Virgin Blue Holdings yesterday said the
joint venture between its V Australia international unit and
United States carrier Delta Air Lines on the
trans-Pacific route to Los Angeles could lead to the airlines
increasing capacity on the route. Virgin believes Delta's
network in North America will help the joint venture win
passengers from rivals. The joint venture started selling
tickets for the route yesterday, with flights starting in
November. Page 19.
--
Shares in forestry group Gunns yesterday resumed
trading on the Australian Securities Exchange following a six
week suspension. The company again said it was close to signing
up a partner for its planned A$2.5 billion pulp mill project in
Tasmania, with managing director Greg L'Estrange saying, "We
have two parties in the process and are hopeful of bringing this
to a conclusion in the near future." Page 20.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Retail group Premier Investments yesterday
announced annual results, with underlying profit falling 18
percent to A$51.5 million for the 2010-11 financial year. Chief
executive Mark McInnes warned that conditions for retailers had
only worsened since the end of the financial year, saying,
"People have got the money - employment's good, the savings rate
is high, but there's a fear and a lack of confidence out
there." Page 19.
--
Investment group Washington H. Soul Pattinson
yesterday announced it would seek to buy out the 87 percent of
Souls Private Equity that it does not own, saying the current
stockmarket is not suitable for listed private equity funds.
Souls Private Equity was listed in 2004, and yesterday reported
an A$8.3 million annual loss. The buy-out offer, which values
Souls Private Equity at A$97.5 million, represents a 150.8
percent premium to the fund's price on Friday. Page 19.
--
Moody's Investors Service yesterday released a report on the
telecommunications sector in the Asia-Pacific, warning that the
cost of attracting customers and building infrastructure to
handle the surge in data usage is placing margins under
pressure. However, the report said that in the longer term
telecommunications companies would benefit from higher data
usage, with customers willing to pay a premium for high-quality
data connections. Page 20.
--
Although the emerging coal mining region of Galilee Basin in
Queensland is still around three years away from starting
production, almost all of the coal resource there has now been
sold to Chinese and Indian groups. Of the 20.5 billion tonnes
of coal in the basin's five major projects, all but 1.2 billion
has been sold to interests from the two countries. Hancock Coal
this week announced it had sold the majority of its coal
interests in the basin to India's GVK Coal for A$1.2 billion.
Page 20.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Litigation funder IMF is expected to receive A$7.5 million
from former Babcock & Brown directors and auditors after
reaching an out-of-court settlement yesterday. The funder was
backing legal action brought by liquidator Deloitte over alleged
breaches of the Corporations Act leading up to the collapse of
the investment firm. It is unclear how much creditors will
receive from the A$620 million they were owed when the firm went
into liquidation in 2009. Page B1.
--
The Queensland Supreme Court yesterday ruled that Matthew
Perrin forged the signatures of his wife and brother on a A$13.5
million loan application to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The ruling means the bank cannot enforce a mortgage on the
couple's Gold Coast mansion. Justice Philip McMurdo said the
former head of surfwear company Billabong "could not be excused
for thinking that [the forgery] was in any way regular." Page
B3.
--
A Federal Court ruling in favour of James Hardie in
a dispute over A$368 million capital gains tax bill was
challenged yesterday by the Australian Taxation Office. The tax
office lodged an application for leave of appeal, claiming that
the industrial products firm owed the tax on a corporate
restructure. A fund set up by James Hardie to compensate
victims of asbestos-related diseases was to have received 35
percent of the disputed money. Page B3.
--
Sam Walsh, iron ore chief executive of mining giant Rio
Tinto , yesterday said structural adjustment was
inevitable and dismissed calls for local content rules. Unions
have called for minimum levels of locally manufactured materials
to be used in large resources projects. "There will be some
pain and readjustment associated with all the gains that we're
enjoying as a nation in pole position at the great 21st century
Asian boom," Mr Walsh said. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission and the
Takeovers Panel yesterday expressed concerns that mining
development firm Gladstone Pacific Nickel was attempting to
circumvent the Corporations Act. A share issue which was
abandoned on September 9 was "not attractive to minority
shareholders and is highly dilutive," the panel said, claiming
that the plan was only dropped after it insisted non-majority
shareholders approve it. Page B3.
--
Launa Inman yesterday announced her resignation from the
position of chief executive at discount retailer Target. "After
being at Target for seven years I really don't want this to be
my last stop . I just felt that . it was time for me to try
something different," Ms Inman said. The Zimbabwean-born
executive won the 2003 Telstra Australian Business Woman of the
Award and is a director of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Page B4.
--
New South Wales-based minerals explorer Alkane Resources
yesterday announced it expects to begin production at a
A$893 million mine by mid-2014. The mine, near Dubbo in the
state's central-west, will produce zirconia, niobium and other
rare earths, with Alkane hoping to break into the lucrative
market currently controlled by Chinese firms. The major
obstacle to achieving the 2014 deadline was securing
environmental approvals, Alkane said. Page B5.
--
Uranium developer Uranium South Australia hopes to commence
production at its Blackbush deposit south of Wyalla in 2013, it
was revealed yesterday. Using mid-range modelling, Uranium South
Australia said it expects to develop the mineral for A$25.90 per
pound. The project was "now firmly in the development pipeline
towards achieving near-term production of yellowcake [uranium
oxide]," said Russel Bluck, the firm's managing director. Page
B5.
--