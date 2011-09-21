MELBOURNE, Sept 22 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Outdoor apparel company Kathmandu Holdings was confident it could continue to grow in 2012 after yesterday reporting a 35.2 percent increase in net profit for 2010-11 to NZ$39.1 million. In the face of difficult retail conditions, Kathmandu chief executive Peter Halkett said the result was bolstered by the strong Australian dollar. "We might be going against the regional apparel trend, but certainly this category is growing on the global front," Mr Halkett added. Page 18.

-- A risk assessment issued yesterday by mining giant BHP Billiton identified a slowdown in China's growth and its move toward "self-sufficiency in key commodities" as areas of concern. However, BHP chairman Jac Nasser said the company believed that "the Chinese government has the appropriate policy settings to sustain its long-term ambitions for economic growth." Sales to China account for 28 percent of BHP's revenue, up from 25 percent in 2010. Page 19.

-- Channel Seven, the television division of Seven West Media , will use its new five-year, A$475 million broadcast rights deal for Australian Football League (AFL) matches from 2012 as the cornerstone of its new programming, it was announced yesterday. Launching the new line-up to advertisers and media buyers in Sydney last night, Seven chief executive David Leckie said the AFL rights would "cement Seven at No.1 for many years." Page 21.

-- Coal seam gas projects in Queensland worth A$46 billion are facing extensive delays, it was revealed yesterday. With the number of wells required increasing from 4000 to 40,000, there is rising opposition from environmental and agricultural interest groups. "We sense that there is sufficient worry among the political class. We can see a two- to three-year delay," said Gundi Royle, an energy analyst with financial advisory firm Moelis. Page 21.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Brewer Foster's Group last night announced its board had agreed to recommend to shareholders a A$12.3 billion takeover bid from British brewing group SABMiller . Foster's chairman David Crawford said the offer, which represents a 13 percent premium to SABMiller's initial bid in June, provided "certain cash proceeds in an uncertain global environment with high equity market volatility." Page 19.

-- Department store David Jones yesterday reported full-year results, with net profit for the 12 months to July falling 15 percent to A$168.1 million, in line with previous guidance. Chief executive Paul Zahra said sales had collapsed in June and July, and warned that first-half profit this year could be down by as much as 20 percent. "We've got fewer people shopping, and they're spending less," Mr Zahra added. Page 19.

-- Further doubt was cast over the future of Western Australia's (WA) proposed Oakajee port and rail project yesterday when troubled mining company Murchison Metals conceded it would miss the December deadline to proceed with the infrastructure development. The concession is expected to place more pressure on state Premier Colin Barnett to strip the right to construct the project from Murchison's 50 percent-owned Oakajee Port & Rail. Page 20.

-- David Craig, chief financial officer at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia , yesterday said both the bank and Australia were better prepared for a potential European sovereign debt crisis than they were three years ago before the global financial crisis. Mr Craig said nearly 61 percent of the bank's funding now came from retail customer deposits, which would help the bank deal with rising international wholesale funding costs. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

-- The long-anticipated demerger and restructure of Centro Properties and Centro Retail Trust yesterday moved a step closer with the appointment of Bob Edgar to the proposed trust which will own Centro's Australian shopping centre assets. The strategic implementation of the demerger will be put to a vote by investors in November. Centro executives revealed in 2007 that the retail property owner was unable to repay around A$4 billion in debt. Page B3.

-- In a concession to large superannuation funds, Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten yesterday announced that retail funds will be able to charge different fees for their MySuper offerings. MySuper, which will come into effect in 2013, obliges super funds to offer a basic product with low fees and commissions. The compromise, which went against advice from Treasury, was welcomed by Financial Services Council chief executive John Brogden. Page B4.

-- Online magazine Crikey yesterday published excerpts from an internal marketing brief sent to advertising agencies by News Ltd which suggest the media company is looking to rebrand. The leaked brief suggested that the company could be renamed News Australia from early next year. News Ltd chief operating officer Peter Macourt said yesterday that the brief was a "work in progress" and contained elements which were "spe culative." Page B4.

-- Federal Government moves to abolish commissions paid to financial planners and standardise the operation of superannuation funds will re-establish trust in the sector, key players said yesterday. MLC fund chief executive Steve Tucker said "the removal of commissions and the introduction of a best-interest duty" would bring to an end tensions between retail and industry funds. The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia also welcomed the reforms. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- Sydney businessman Ian Lazar was yesterday accused of theft and fraud by National Party senator John Williams under parliamentary privilege. Senator Williams alleged that Mr Lazar had stolen a car and had "fraudulently charged" A$84,000 to the credit card of Kevin Jacobsen, the former manager of the Sydney Entertainment Centre. Mr Lazar denied the accusations and said he would register a formal complaint against the Senator. Page B1.

-- Perth-based mining company Kagara is aiming to become Australia's biggest base metals miner and a global top-20 zinc producer by 2016, managing director Geoff Day said yesterday. Kagara has set a target of producing 120,000 tonnes of zinc and 30,000 tonnes of copper annually within five years. Mr Day said the strategy would be underpinned by the firm's north Queensland projects and a 30 percent reduction in mining costs. Page B3.

-- Former director of failed stockbroking firm Opes Prime, Laurie Emini, yesterday testified by video-link from prison that he gave Admiralty Resources managing director Phillip Thomas 20 million shares in the mining firm as "incentive remuneration". The shares were given to Mr Thomas to encourage him to work harder and push up Admiralty's share price, Mr Emini said. Mr Emini is serving a 12-month sentence for his role in the collapse of Opes. Page B4.

-- The Hong Kong Market Misconduct Tribunal is investigating a director of Australian foreign exchange trader Enfinium, it was revealed yesterday. Duncan Tak Keung Chui has been accused of stock price fixing to inflate the share price of Sino Katalytics Investment Corporation shortly before a capital raising in 2009. In an unrelated case, the United States Commodities Futures Trading Commission has also taken action against Enfinium. Page B5.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)