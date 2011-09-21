By Miranda Maxwell
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Outdoor apparel company Kathmandu Holdings was
confident it could continue to grow in 2012 after yesterday
reporting a 35.2 percent increase in net profit for 2010-11 to
NZ$39.1 million. In the face of difficult retail conditions,
Kathmandu chief executive Peter Halkett said the result was
bolstered by the strong Australian dollar. "We might be going
against the regional apparel trend, but certainly this category
is growing on the global front," Mr Halkett added. Page 18.
-- A risk assessment issued yesterday by mining giant BHP
Billiton identified a slowdown in China's growth and
its move toward "self-sufficiency in key commodities" as areas
of concern. However, BHP chairman Jac Nasser said the company
believed that "the Chinese government has the appropriate policy
settings to sustain its long-term ambitions for economic
growth." Sales to China account for 28 percent of BHP's
revenue, up from 25 percent in 2010. Page 19.
-- Channel Seven, the television division of Seven West
Media , will use its new five-year, A$475 million
broadcast rights deal for Australian Football League (AFL)
matches from 2012 as the cornerstone of its new programming, it
was announced yesterday. Launching the new line-up to
advertisers and media buyers in Sydney last night, Seven chief
executive David Leckie said the AFL rights would "cement Seven
at No.1 for many years." Page 21.
-- Coal seam gas projects in Queensland worth A$46 billion
are facing extensive delays, it was revealed yesterday. With
the number of wells required increasing from 4000 to 40,000,
there is rising opposition from environmental and agricultural
interest groups. "We sense that there is sufficient worry among
the political class. We can see a two- to three-year delay,"
said Gundi Royle, an energy analyst with financial advisory firm
Moelis. Page 21.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Brewer Foster's Group last night announced its
board had agreed to recommend to shareholders a A$12.3 billion
takeover bid from British brewing group SABMiller .
Foster's chairman David Crawford said the offer, which
represents a 13 percent premium to SABMiller's initial bid in
June, provided "certain cash proceeds in an uncertain global
environment with high equity market volatility." Page 19.
-- Department store David Jones yesterday reported
full-year results, with net profit for the 12 months to July
falling 15 percent to A$168.1 million, in line with previous
guidance. Chief executive Paul Zahra said sales had collapsed
in June and July, and warned that first-half profit this year
could be down by as much as 20 percent. "We've got fewer people
shopping, and they're spending less," Mr Zahra added. Page 19.
-- Further doubt was cast over the future of Western
Australia's (WA) proposed Oakajee port and rail project
yesterday when troubled mining company Murchison Metals
conceded it would miss the December deadline to proceed with the
infrastructure development. The concession is expected to place
more pressure on state Premier Colin Barnett to strip the right
to construct the project from Murchison's 50 percent-owned
Oakajee Port & Rail. Page 20.
-- David Craig, chief financial officer at the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia , yesterday said both the bank and
Australia were better prepared for a potential European
sovereign debt crisis than they were three years ago before the
global financial crisis. Mr Craig said nearly 61 percent of the
bank's funding now came from retail customer deposits, which
would help the bank deal with rising international wholesale
funding costs. Page 21.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
-- The long-anticipated demerger and restructure of Centro
Properties and Centro Retail Trust yesterday
moved a step closer with the appointment of Bob Edgar to the
proposed trust which will own Centro's Australian shopping
centre assets. The strategic implementation of the demerger
will be put to a vote by investors in November. Centro
executives revealed in 2007 that the retail property owner was
unable to repay around A$4 billion in debt. Page B3.
-- In a concession to large superannuation funds, Assistant
Treasurer Bill Shorten yesterday announced that retail funds
will be able to charge different fees for their MySuper
offerings. MySuper, which will come into effect in 2013,
obliges super funds to offer a basic product with low fees and
commissions. The compromise, which went against advice from
Treasury, was welcomed by Financial Services Council chief
executive John Brogden. Page B4.
-- Online magazine Crikey yesterday published excerpts from
an internal marketing brief sent to advertising agencies by News
Ltd which suggest the media company is looking to rebrand. The
leaked brief suggested that the company could be renamed News
Australia from early next year. News Ltd chief operating
officer Peter Macourt said yesterday that the brief was a "work
in progress" and contained elements which were "spe culative."
Page B4.
-- Federal Government moves to abolish commissions paid to
financial planners and standardise the operation of
superannuation funds will re-establish trust in the sector, key
players said yesterday. MLC fund chief executive Steve Tucker
said "the removal of commissions and the introduction of a
best-interest duty" would bring to an end tensions between
retail and industry funds. The Association of Superannuation
Funds of Australia also welcomed the reforms. Page B4.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- Sydney businessman Ian Lazar was yesterday accused of
theft and fraud by National Party senator John Williams under
parliamentary privilege. Senator Williams alleged that Mr Lazar
had stolen a car and had "fraudulently charged" A$84,000 to the
credit card of Kevin Jacobsen, the former manager of the Sydney
Entertainment Centre. Mr Lazar denied the accusations and said
he would register a formal complaint against the Senator. Page
B1.
-- Perth-based mining company Kagara is aiming to
become Australia's biggest base metals miner and a global top-20
zinc producer by 2016, managing director Geoff Day said
yesterday. Kagara has set a target of producing 120,000 tonnes
of zinc and 30,000 tonnes of copper annually within five years.
Mr Day said the strategy would be underpinned by the firm's
north Queensland projects and a 30 percent reduction in mining
costs. Page B3.
-- Former director of failed stockbroking firm Opes Prime,
Laurie Emini, yesterday testified by video-link from prison that
he gave Admiralty Resources managing director Phillip Thomas 20
million shares in the mining firm as "incentive remuneration".
The shares were given to Mr Thomas to encourage him to work
harder and push up Admiralty's share price, Mr Emini said. Mr
Emini is serving a 12-month sentence for his role in the
collapse of Opes. Page B4.
-- The Hong Kong Market Misconduct Tribunal is investigating
a director of Australian foreign exchange trader Enfinium, it
was revealed yesterday. Duncan Tak Keung Chui has been accused
of stock price fixing to inflate the share price of Sino
Katalytics Investment Corporation shortly before a capital
raising in 2009. In an unrelated case, the United States
Commodities Futures Trading Commission has also taken action
against Enfinium. Page B5.
