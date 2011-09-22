SYDNEY, Sept 23 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Rob Millner, chairman of investment company Washington H Soul Pattinson (WHSP) , yesterday defended the company's cross-shareholding with Brickworks , but said he would hold talks with fund manager Perpetual over concerns about the structure. Perpetual, a major shareholder in WHSP, has called for the interlocking stakes to be unwound, saying the move would unlock A$1.5 billion of underlying value. Page 51.

Brickworks managing director Lindsay Partridge, reporting full-year results yesterday, also announced cost cutting measures and further sales and developments from the company's land bank in a bid to lift returns this financial year. Mr Partridge said higher interest rates and consumer uncertainty meant that, "In the short term, it's batten down the hatches for this tough year ahead." Page 51.

Federal Environment Minister Tony Burke yesterday announced that Chevron's A$25 billion Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project had been approved. The approval comes with 70 conditions attached, intended to protect threatened species and "manage any potential environmental impacts." Chevron vice-president George Kirkland said, "The federal environmental approval is an important milestone in reaching the final investment decision for the Wheatstone project this year." Page 51.

Coca-Cola Amatil (CCA) will receive between A$305 million and A$380 million if the takeover of Foster's Group by rival brewer SABMiller is successful. SABMiller has agreed to buy out CCA from their Pacific Beverages joint venture if the Foster's deal goes ahead, while CCA will also have the opportunity to acquire some of Foster's non-beer assets including spirits and soft drinks. Page 53.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

South Australian brewer Coopers will become Australia's largest locally-owned beer producer if the proposed takeover of Foster's group by Britain's SABMiller goes ahead. However, managing director Tim Cooper says it is unlikely the brewer will receive a substantial benefit, as there is "a lack of understanding of which beers are already foreign-owned." Page 19.

Woodside Petroleum's new chief executive, Peter Coleman, has created a "positive" impression on the East Timorese government, although negotiations between the parties on development of the Greater Sunrise gas project remain deadlocked. East Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta said Mr Coleman was seen as "a man that people can engage with in frank, open discussion. There's no arrogance or dogma." Page 19.

Three executives of Hanlong Mining and two others under investigation for insider trading yesterday had travel and asset restrictions against them extended. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission applied for the extension as it continues an investigation into allegations the five profited from inside information about Hanlong's takeover bids for Bannerman Resources and Sundance Resources earlier this year. No charges have yet been laid against the five. Page 20.

Westpac Banking Corporation yesterday announced the appointment of Ann Pickard as a non-executive director, raising the proportion of women on the board to 40 percent. Ms Pickard is currently chairwoman of Shell Australia and is also on the boards of the Energy & Minerals Institute and University of Western Australia. Ms Pickard will join the board from December 1 upon the retirement of departing chairman Ted Evans. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Federal Government will not receive a dividend from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for the second year in a row after the central bank recorded a A$4.9 billion loss last financial year. The loss was due to the bank's A$40 billion of overseas securities being devalued by Australia's appreciating currency. The RBA's annual report stated that the loss would be absorbed by its reserve fund, but the resumption of dividends would be delayed while the reserve fund was rebuilt. Page B2.

Credit Union Australia chief executive Chris Whitehead yesterday said the mutual institution was not interested in taking up an offer to call itself a bank, noting that the word "also has a connotation of poorer focus, less customer care, less customer focus." The Federal Government last year asked regulators to review and expand which financial institutions can call themselves banks, but few institutions have taken up the offer. Page B3.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics latest review of the consumer price index (CPI) has increased the weighting of housing costs as part of average household expenditure. Housing's share of expenditure rose 2.7 percentage points to 22.3 percent, reflecting "both a price and volume increase," according to the bureau. TD Securities analysts note that the CPI includes only new housing costs, excluding existing house prices. Page B3.

Oil and gas group Nexus Energy yesterday announced the sudden resignation of managing director Richard Cottee, prompting shares in the company to slump A13 cents to A12 cents a share. Mr Cottee was appointed to the role in early 2010 in a bid to turn around Nexus's troubled Crux liquids project in Western Australia, and analysts say much of the interest in Nexus was due to Mr Cottee. Page B7.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au) The Federal Court yesterday dismissed claims by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission that Google had engaged in misleading and deceptive behaviour by not clearly distinguishing between regular search results and "sponsored links." Google said coloured shading of the advertising, along with the words "sponsored links," provided a clear indication that they were advertising. Page B5.

George Savvides, managing director of Medibank Private, yesterday rejected claims that the health insurer's government ownership was holding it back, saying, "Ownership has not made a difference to the way Medibank performs. As a [government business enterprise] it has performed very, very well." Medibank yesterday announced full-year results, with profit growing 13 percent to a record A$428 million. Page B5.

The Lynas Shareholders Association, made up of a number of retail investors in the rare-earths mining company, is hoping to gain support for a resolution to remove Nick Curtis as chairman at the miner's annual meeting next month. Mr Curtis is also chief executive, and was criticised earlier this year over a failed move to sell a lucrative deposit to a related company that would have provided Mr Curtis with a major benefit. Page B5.

Research by directories business Sensis has found that small businesses in regional parts of Australia are significantly behind city counterparts in their use of the internet. The Sensis e-Business Report found that 54 percent of regional businesses had a website, 13 percent had a digital strategy, and 15 percent used social media. Sensis said businesses saw the internet as an important part of operating a business, but were often deterred by perceptions of complexity and confusion. Page B8.