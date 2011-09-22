SYDNEY, Sept 23 Compiled for Reuters by Media
Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Rob Millner, chairman of investment company Washington H
Soul Pattinson (WHSP) , yesterday defended the company's
cross-shareholding with Brickworks , but said he would
hold talks with fund manager Perpetual over concerns
about the structure. Perpetual, a major shareholder in WHSP, has
called for the interlocking stakes to be unwound, saying the
move would unlock A$1.5 billion of underlying value. Page 51.
--
Brickworks managing director Lindsay Partridge, reporting
full-year results yesterday, also announced cost cutting
measures and further sales and developments from the company's
land bank in a bid to lift returns this financial year. Mr
Partridge said higher interest rates and consumer uncertainty
meant that, "In the short term, it's batten down the hatches for
this tough year ahead." Page 51.
--
Federal Environment Minister Tony Burke yesterday announced
that Chevron's A$25 billion Wheatstone liquefied natural gas
project had been approved. The approval comes with 70 conditions
attached, intended to protect threatened species and "manage any
potential environmental impacts." Chevron vice-president George
Kirkland said, "The federal environmental approval is an
important milestone in reaching the final investment decision
for the Wheatstone project this year." Page 51.
--
Coca-Cola Amatil (CCA) will receive between A$305
million and A$380 million if the takeover of Foster's Group
by rival brewer SABMiller is
successful. SABMiller has agreed to buy out CCA from their
Pacific Beverages joint venture if the Foster's deal goes ahead,
while CCA will also have the opportunity to acquire some of
Foster's non-beer assets including spirits and soft drinks.
Page 53.
- -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
South Australian brewer Coopers will become Australia's
largest locally-owned beer producer if the proposed takeover of
Foster's group by Britain's SABMiller goes ahead. However,
managing director Tim Cooper says it is unlikely the brewer will
receive a substantial benefit, as there is "a lack of
understanding of which beers are already foreign-owned." Page
19.
--
Woodside Petroleum's new chief executive, Peter
Coleman, has created a "positive" impression on the East
Timorese government, although negotiations between the parties
on development of the Greater Sunrise gas project remain
deadlocked. East Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta said Mr
Coleman was seen as "a man that people can engage with in frank,
open discussion. There's no arrogance or dogma." Page 19.
--
Three executives of Hanlong Mining and two others under
investigation for insider trading yesterday had travel and asset
restrictions against them extended. The Australian Securities
and Investments Commission applied for the extension as it
continues an investigation into allegations the five profited
from inside information about Hanlong's takeover bids for
Bannerman Resources and Sundance Resources earlier this
year. No charges have yet been laid against the five. Page 20.
--
Westpac Banking Corporation yesterday announced the
appointment of Ann Pickard as a non-executive director, raising
the proportion of women on the board to 40 percent. Ms Pickard
is currently chairwoman of Shell Australia and is also on the
boards of the Energy & Minerals Institute and University of
Western Australia. Ms Pickard will join the board from December
1 upon the retirement of departing chairman Ted Evans. Page 21.
- -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Federal Government will not receive a dividend from the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for the second year in a row
after the central bank recorded a A$4.9 billion loss last
financial year. The loss was due to the bank's A$40 billion of
overseas securities being devalued by Australia's appreciating
currency. The RBA's annual report stated that the loss would be
absorbed by its reserve fund, but the resumption of dividends
would be delayed while the reserve fund was rebuilt. Page B2.
--
Credit Union Australia chief executive Chris Whitehead
yesterday said the mutual institution was not interested in
taking up an offer to call itself a bank, noting that the word
"also has a connotation of poorer focus, less customer care,
less customer focus." The Federal Government last year asked
regulators to review and expand which financial institutions can
call themselves banks, but few institutions have taken up the
offer. Page B3.
--
The Australian Bureau of Statistics latest review of the
consumer price index (CPI) has increased the weighting of
housing costs as part of average household expenditure.
Housing's share of expenditure rose 2.7 percentage points to
22.3 percent, reflecting "both a price and volume increase,"
according to the bureau. TD Securities analysts note that the
CPI includes only new housing costs, excluding existing house
prices. Page B3.
--
Oil and gas group Nexus Energy yesterday announced
the sudden resignation of managing director Richard Cottee,
prompting shares in the company to slump A13 cents to A12 cents
a share. Mr Cottee was appointed to the role in early 2010 in a
bid to turn around Nexus's troubled Crux liquids project in
Western Australia, and analysts say much of the interest in
Nexus was due to Mr Cottee. Page B7.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Federal Court yesterday dismissed claims by the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission that Google had
engaged in misleading and deceptive behaviour by not clearly
distinguishing between regular search results and "sponsored
links." Google said coloured shading of the advertising, along
with the words "sponsored links," provided a clear indication
that they were advertising. Page B5.
--
George Savvides, managing director of Medibank Private,
yesterday rejected claims that the health insurer's government
ownership was holding it back, saying, "Ownership has not made a
difference to the way Medibank performs. As a [government
business enterprise] it has performed very, very well."
Medibank yesterday announced full-year results, with profit
growing 13 percent to a record A$428 million. Page B5.
--
The Lynas Shareholders Association, made up of a number of
retail investors in the rare-earths mining company, is hoping to
gain support for a resolution to remove Nick Curtis as chairman
at the miner's annual meeting next month. Mr Curtis is also
chief executive, and was criticised earlier this year over a
failed move to sell a lucrative deposit to a related company
that would have provided Mr Curtis with a major benefit. Page
B5.
--
Research by directories business Sensis has found that small
businesses in regional parts of Australia are significantly
behind city counterparts in their use of the internet. The
Sensis e-Business Report found that 54 percent of regional
businesses had a website, 13 percent had a digital strategy, and
15 percent used social media. Sensis said businesses saw the
internet as an important part of operating a business, but were
often deterred by perceptions of complexity and confusion. Page
B8.