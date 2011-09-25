SYDNEY, Sept 26 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com) Dashdorj Zorigt, Minerals Minister for Mongolia, yesterday said the country had decided to formally ask Ivanhoe Mines to renegotiate the time in which the state's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi gold and copper deposit would increase to 50 percent.

Some Mongolian politicians have called for the country's ownership of the mine to be increased immediately, as opposed to the original waiting period of three decades. The mine is managed by resources giant Rio Tinto , which owns 48.5 percent of Ivanhoe. Page 14.

--

Chris Morris, founder and chairman of electronic number plate reader and sensor manufacturer Car Parking Technologies , yesterday said an agreement to take over British car park operator Town & City Parking would evolve his company into one that both created the technology and ran car parks.

"We'll be the only car parking management company that actually owns and manufactures all its own technology," Mr Morris said. Page 14.

--

Daniel Petre, chairman of internet investment group Netus, has announced that the company will divest from its 68.6 percent holding in online search advertisers Downstream Marketing.

"We have had discussions regarding Downstream . it is clear it is worth more to other parties now that it is reaching critical mass, so we will end up selling Downstream at some point in the near to medium term," Mr Petre said. Page 15.

--

Peter Morgan, founder of fund manager 452 Capital, has given his support to investment group Washington H Soul Pattinson's bid to maintain their cross shareholding with clay and concrete producer Brickworks .

The strategy has been criticised by Matt Williams and Charlie Lanchester from investment group Perpetual, although Mr Morgan, a former fund manager at Perpetual, called on the pair to reconsider their position. "Why take out one company that has stood the test of time," Mr Morgan asked. Page 15.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au) Future Fund chairman David Murray yesterday warned that Australian governments' reliance on international debt "is a weakness of fiscal policy in Australia and it is holding back development and making the so-called Dutch disease risk higher than it need be".

Mr Murray said state and federal governments should be aiming to use the current resources boom to lower net foreign liabilities to gross domestic product, strengthening the country's future financial position. Page 21.

--

David Knox, chief executive of Santos , yesterday said the oil and gas company's shareprice will continue to suffer until international investors regain confidence.

Mr Knox last week met with a number of major institutional investors in Hong Kong that were concerned about the situation in the United States and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe.

Those investors are unlikely to re-enter the market "until they see some signals that the corner has been turned," Mr Knox added. Page 21.

-- The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has been criticised by Queensland Nationals Senator Ron Boswell over its decision to appeal a Federal Court ruling.

The competition regulator is seeking to prevent grocery wholesaler Metcash from acquiring Franklins supermarkets.

Senator Boswell said the court's decision to approve the deal last week "can only improve competition in the Australian grocery market". Page 23.

--

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) last week proposed reductions to mobile termination fees - the amount paid by one telecommunications company to another when phone calls are made to a different mobile network.

The competition regulator has not said it would force Telstra , which would be the main beneficiary of the cut to fees, to pass on any savings to customers.

The ACCC said the revised charges reflected costs incurred, and has called for comments. Page 23.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Graham Mackay, chief executive of SABMiller , last week told analysts that the global brewer would try to rebuild the relationship between Foster's and Australia's biggest supermarket chains, Woolworths and Coles.

The move is an attempt to encourage a joint effort between brewers and retailers to drive growth in beer sales after disagreement between the parties over the discounting of beer brands.

"We just think getting in there and doing a better job with them . will yield results," Mr Mackay said. Page B1.

--

The chairman of Fortescue Metals Group , Andrew Forrest, is set to ask the High Court for a broad explanation of the Corporations Act's "business judgment rule" later this week.

Mr Forrest will to seek leave to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court, which found the chairman had "knowingly participated" in misleading statements several years ago, where the miner claimed to have signed legally binding construction deals. Page B3.

--

Jim Vrondas, senior foreign exchange manager at trading house OZForex, has warned that "the dream run could be over" for the Australian dollar.

The A$ dropped to its lowest point in 10 months last week on the back of poor economic data from the United States (US), but Mr Vrondas suggested the currency could fall further.

"There's a chance that we could see that happen where we have a long period of very slow or negative economic growth out of the US," he said. Page B3.

-- University of Western Sydney Associate Professor of Economics and Finance Steve Keen has suggested that an economic model designed by him is "probably the only dynamic monetary model ever produced".

The professor has won a grant worth more than A$125,000 to develop his money-focused model into a program for economists and students. "[About] 99 percent of economic models assume money doesn't exist . that's why they didn't see the financial crisis coming," Mr Keen remarked. Page B3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au) Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan has admitted in an interview to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the turmoil on world markets, which has restricted global growth, will make it "tougher" to return the federal budget to surplus.

The Treasurer said that Australia's economy was "essentially strong", but the federal Opposition's Andrew Robb said Mr Swan had to "level with the Australian people about our vulnerability in the event of the global economy worsening." Page B1.

-- Rio Tinto's partner in the Oyu Tolgoi Mongolian gold and copper deposit, Ivanhoe Mines, is set to lambast the resources giant for publicising "unauthorised and incomplete information concerning the . project".

Robert Friedland, chief executive of Ivanhoe, which owns 66 percent of the mine, earlier pledged to note his grievances against the senior management of Rio this morning in a statement. Page B1.

-- The number of homes sold at auctions in Melbourne is tipped to fall from 30 percent to 20 percent this year, according to Robert Larocca from the Real Estate Institute of Victoria.

Anthony Ishac, general manager at researchers Australian Property Monitors, said "it's a lot harder to get the reserve price at auction . as prices have come down and there is less demand for property". Page B7.

-- Properties valued between A$1 million to A$2 million in Victoria proved to be the most difficult to sell at auction over the weekend, according to figures from the Real Estate Institute of Victoria. The state recorded a clearance rate of 53 percent from 628 auctions.

"It's not easy out there - vendors who don't want to meet the market, won't sell and what's happened in international money markets has made everyone