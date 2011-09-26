WELLINGTON, Sept 27 Compiled for Reuters by
Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Mining magnate Clive Palmer yesterday said he is confident
he will best fellow miner Gina Rinehart to win the right to
develop a rail corridor into the Galilee Basin coal region in
Queensland. Waratah Coal, the company controlled by Mr Palmer,
has filed an environmental impact statement for its proposed
construction of 468 kilometres of track, although concerns have
been raised over some of the statement's financial information.
Page 16.
- - - -
George Kirkland, vice chairman of Chevron , yesterday
said that "everything that has happened in the past six months
including the terrible Fukushima incident" had strengthened the
energy giant's outlook on demand for liquefied natural gas
(LNG). The remarks followed Chevron's decision to inject A$29
billion into its Wheatstone LNG project, which will ship 8.9
million tonnes of the commodity to clients in Asia from 2016.
Page 16.
- - - -
The leader of Mongolia's Civil Will Party yesterday said
that a move by the state to increase its holding in the Oyu
Tolgoi copper and gold venture may not be in the interests of
Mongolians. "There is a Mongolian saying: 'If citizens are rich
then the country is rich' . we feel the solution is not when the
government gets all sorts of equities and becomes rich and then
starts distributing handouts," said Ms Oyun, who was invited to
speak at a press conference by mining giant Rio Tinto. Page 18.
- - - -
The total remuneration for the outgoing chief executive of
retailer Woolworths , Michael Luscombe, fell by millions
of dollars after a difficult trading environment hampered profit
growth. Mr Luscombe took home A$5.73 million for the 2011
financial year, down from A$8.33 million the fiscal year prior.
Mr Luscombe's share-based payments fell to A$299,950 in fiscal
2011 from A$2.99 million the year before. Page 17.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Air New Zealand yesterday lifted its stake in
Virgin Australia by 5 percent to 19.99 percent, the highest the
airline can go before breaching the takeover threshold. The New
Zealand carrier's chief executive, Rob Fyfe, said the increased
investment "demonstrates our continued belief in the strategy
that Virgin Australia is pursuing." Air New Zealand is expected
to seek representation on the Australian airline's board. Page
19.
- - - -
Chevron and partners Apache Energy, Shell and Kuwait's
Kufpec yesterday approved the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project off Western Australia, with Chevron expecting to
award the first major contracts this week. The A$29 billion
project is scheduled to start exports by 2016, with its two LNG
trains capable of processing 8.9 million tonnes a year. Page
19.
- - - -
Australian law firm Blake Dawson yesterday announced plans
for an alliance with British firm Ashurst. Blakes and Ashurst
will merge their Asian practices from March next year, with
Blake taking on the Ashurst brand, while a vote on a full merger
is expected to take place in 2014. The two firms had combined
revenue of A$842 million last year, with 45 percent generated by
the Australian business. Page 19.
- - - -
Arrow Energy yesterday succeeded in a takeover of Queensland
coal seam gas group Bow Energy after increasing its
offer to A$1.48 a share, valuing Bow at A$535 million. Arrow
chief executive Andrew Faulkner said the acquisition of Bow's
coal seam gas assets meant the energy company could now finalise
the specifications of its proposed liquefied natural gas plant
in Gladstone. Page 20.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Ralph Norris, chief executive of Commonwealth Bank of
Australia , yesterday warned that the turmoil in Europe
over the debt crisis may still impact Asian financial markets.
"Asia is reliant on some degree on growth of other parts of the
world economy in order for them to continue to supply goods and
products," Mr Norris said. The warning came as the Australian
dollar closed at US96.47 cents, a ten-month low against the
greenback. Page B1.
- - - -
The New South Wales District Court judge presiding over the
fraud case of Stuart Ariff yesterday said "it would seem
inevitable" that the former liquidator would "suffer a period of
incarceration". Mr Ariff was convicted of fraud by a jury,
after his involvement in taking A$1.18 million in almost 50
transactions from investment group HR Cook Investments Pty Ltd.
Susan Shedden, daughter of HR Cook's founders, said she was
"absolutely on top of the world" after the verdict. Page B1.
- - - -
Macquarie Bank yesterday won its A$95 million legal battle
with the Australian Taxation Office over the sale of shares in
Minara Resources . The Federal Court's Justice Richard
Edmonds rejected the Tax Office's suggestion that Macquarie
employed a tax avoidance scheme to sell the holding in the
nickel producer on behalf of MatlinPatterson Global
Opportunities Partners in 2004. Page B2.
- - - -
Geoff Wilson, founder of Wilson Asset Management, yesterday
described the decision by Signature Capital Investments
to allow Andrew Roberts to acquire a 15 percent stake in the
investment group as "another attempt for the board to justify
their existence". Mr Roberts acquired the holding through his
Andrew Roberts Family Group vehicle, with funding from a "select
portfolio of high quality international hedge fund
investments". "They are not paying cash, they're swapping
assets . and we don't know which ones they are," Mr Wilson
said. Page B3.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Supermarket giant Woolworths and its American
partner Lowe's have spent A$429 million purchasing land in
preparation for the rollout of their Masters hardware retailing
joint venture, according to documents lodged with the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission. The files also reveal
that the partners recorded a loss of A$7.82 million for the
venture in 2010-11. Page B1.
- - - -
Gold production resumed yesterday at Castlemaine Goldfields'
venture in Victoria's Ballarat with the creation of a
260-ounce gold bar worth approximately A$430,000. Castlemaine
acquired the project from Lihir Gold last year for A$4.5
million, after the latter decided to abandon the venture
following A$750 million of investment. "It's a great time to be
going into [gold] production," Matt Gill, managing director of
Castlemaine, said, with the current spot price at A$1650 an
ounce. Page B3.
- - - -
John Story, chairman of Suncorp , yesterday said in
the insurer's annual report it would be a "backward and
dangerous step" if governments forced insurers to provide flood
coverage to all clients. The comment comes as Federal Assistant
Treasurer Bill Shorten prepares to receive the final report from
the Government's review into national disaster insurance later
this week. Page B4.
- - - -
The Australian S&P/ASX 200 closed 1 percent lower to finish
at 3863.9 points yesterday. Investors sold out of commodity and
energy stocks after the price of gold fell by more than US$150
on the weekend. Lynas Corporation recorded the biggest fall for
the day, down 17.1 percent in trade, while Newcrest Mining, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton all fell sharply. "A lot of money flowed
into commodities as a safe haven in the last 12 months and maybe
there's some profit taking," Tony Russell, manager at RBS
Morgans Ipswich, said. Page B10.
- - - -