THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW

Mining magnate Clive Palmer yesterday said he is confident he will best fellow miner Gina Rinehart to win the right to develop a rail corridor into the Galilee Basin coal region in Queensland. Waratah Coal, the company controlled by Mr Palmer, has filed an environmental impact statement for its proposed construction of 468 kilometres of track, although concerns have been raised over some of the statement's financial information. Page 16.

George Kirkland, vice chairman of Chevron , yesterday said that "everything that has happened in the past six months including the terrible Fukushima incident" had strengthened the energy giant's outlook on demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG). The remarks followed Chevron's decision to inject A$29 billion into its Wheatstone LNG project, which will ship 8.9 million tonnes of the commodity to clients in Asia from 2016. Page 16.

The leader of Mongolia's Civil Will Party yesterday said that a move by the state to increase its holding in the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold venture may not be in the interests of Mongolians. "There is a Mongolian saying: 'If citizens are rich then the country is rich' . we feel the solution is not when the government gets all sorts of equities and becomes rich and then starts distributing handouts," said Ms Oyun, who was invited to speak at a press conference by mining giant Rio Tinto. Page 18.

The total remuneration for the outgoing chief executive of retailer Woolworths , Michael Luscombe, fell by millions of dollars after a difficult trading environment hampered profit growth. Mr Luscombe took home A$5.73 million for the 2011 financial year, down from A$8.33 million the fiscal year prior. Mr Luscombe's share-based payments fell to A$299,950 in fiscal 2011 from A$2.99 million the year before. Page 17.

THE AUSTRALIAN

Air New Zealand yesterday lifted its stake in Virgin Australia by 5 percent to 19.99 percent, the highest the airline can go before breaching the takeover threshold. The New Zealand carrier's chief executive, Rob Fyfe, said the increased investment "demonstrates our continued belief in the strategy that Virgin Australia is pursuing." Air New Zealand is expected to seek representation on the Australian airline's board. Page 19.

Chevron and partners Apache Energy, Shell and Kuwait's Kufpec yesterday approved the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project off Western Australia, with Chevron expecting to award the first major contracts this week. The A$29 billion project is scheduled to start exports by 2016, with its two LNG trains capable of processing 8.9 million tonnes a year. Page 19.

Australian law firm Blake Dawson yesterday announced plans for an alliance with British firm Ashurst. Blakes and Ashurst will merge their Asian practices from March next year, with Blake taking on the Ashurst brand, while a vote on a full merger is expected to take place in 2014. The two firms had combined revenue of A$842 million last year, with 45 percent generated by the Australian business. Page 19.

Arrow Energy yesterday succeeded in a takeover of Queensland coal seam gas group Bow Energy after increasing its offer to A$1.48 a share, valuing Bow at A$535 million. Arrow chief executive Andrew Faulkner said the acquisition of Bow's coal seam gas assets meant the energy company could now finalise the specifications of its proposed liquefied natural gas plant in Gladstone. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD

Ralph Norris, chief executive of Commonwealth Bank of Australia , yesterday warned that the turmoil in Europe over the debt crisis may still impact Asian financial markets. "Asia is reliant on some degree on growth of other parts of the world economy in order for them to continue to supply goods and products," Mr Norris said. The warning came as the Australian dollar closed at US96.47 cents, a ten-month low against the greenback. Page B1.

The New South Wales District Court judge presiding over the fraud case of Stuart Ariff yesterday said "it would seem inevitable" that the former liquidator would "suffer a period of incarceration". Mr Ariff was convicted of fraud by a jury, after his involvement in taking A$1.18 million in almost 50 transactions from investment group HR Cook Investments Pty Ltd. Susan Shedden, daughter of HR Cook's founders, said she was "absolutely on top of the world" after the verdict. Page B1.

Macquarie Bank yesterday won its A$95 million legal battle with the Australian Taxation Office over the sale of shares in Minara Resources . The Federal Court's Justice Richard Edmonds rejected the Tax Office's suggestion that Macquarie employed a tax avoidance scheme to sell the holding in the nickel producer on behalf of MatlinPatterson Global Opportunities Partners in 2004. Page B2.

Geoff Wilson, founder of Wilson Asset Management, yesterday described the decision by Signature Capital Investments to allow Andrew Roberts to acquire a 15 percent stake in the investment group as "another attempt for the board to justify their existence". Mr Roberts acquired the holding through his Andrew Roberts Family Group vehicle, with funding from a "select portfolio of high quality international hedge fund investments". "They are not paying cash, they're swapping assets . and we don't know which ones they are," Mr Wilson said. Page B3.

THE AGE

Supermarket giant Woolworths and its American partner Lowe's have spent A$429 million purchasing land in preparation for the rollout of their Masters hardware retailing joint venture, according to documents lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. The files also reveal that the partners recorded a loss of A$7.82 million for the venture in 2010-11. Page B1.

Gold production resumed yesterday at Castlemaine Goldfields' venture in Victoria's Ballarat with the creation of a 260-ounce gold bar worth approximately A$430,000. Castlemaine acquired the project from Lihir Gold last year for A$4.5 million, after the latter decided to abandon the venture following A$750 million of investment. "It's a great time to be going into [gold] production," Matt Gill, managing director of Castlemaine, said, with the current spot price at A$1650 an ounce. Page B3.

John Story, chairman of Suncorp , yesterday said in the insurer's annual report it would be a "backward and dangerous step" if governments forced insurers to provide flood coverage to all clients. The comment comes as Federal Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten prepares to receive the final report from the Government's review into national disaster insurance later this week. Page B4.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 closed 1 percent lower to finish at 3863.9 points yesterday. Investors sold out of commodity and energy stocks after the price of gold fell by more than US$150 on the weekend. Lynas Corporation recorded the biggest fall for the day, down 17.1 percent in trade, while Newcrest Mining, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton all fell sharply. "A lot of money flowed into commodities as a safe haven in the last 12 months and maybe there's some profit taking," Tony Russell, manager at RBS Morgans Ipswich, said. Page B10.