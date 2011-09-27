SYDNEY, Sept 28 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

--NineMSN, the digital joint venture between media group Nine Entertainment Co and software company Microsoft , will today announce that it has bought Microsoft Media Network, which sells targeted website ads. NineMSN group chief executive Mark Britt said the acquisition would give NineMSN increased scale to provide advertisers with access to the company's portfolio of websites including group buying site Cudo and search engine Bing. Page 19.

--Pacific Star Network chief executive Barrie Quick yesterday said the future of its struggling Melbourne radio station MTR 1377 had not been decided, contradicting comments from the station's co-owner, Macquarie Radio Network. Macquarie's executive chairman Russell Tate this week said the station would not continue "in its current form" beyond October, but Mr Quick yesterday said "no definitive decisions have been made". Page 19.

--Oil and gas company Linc Energy yesterday announced the discovery of a large shale deposit within its tenements in South Australia, which could hold up to 200 billion tonnes of oil. Chief executive Peter Bond said, "It is a remarkable prospect that we have only just begun to properly explore." Analysts say the size of the deposit could attract the interest of major energy companies, and Linc said it would not rule out establishing a joint venture to develop the resource. Page 20.

--Telecommunications group Optus , in a submission to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, has called for tougher regulation of rival telco Telstra during the transition to the national broadband network. The competition regulator is currently examining Telstra's proposed deal with the Federal Government, which will see the telco hand over its fixed-line monopoly to NBN Co for A$11 billion. Page 20.

--A report from the Financial Stability Board - a committee within the Group of 20 - has warned that Australian policymakers need to address the country's over-reliance on its four major banks and the lack of competition in the sector. The report states that the size and nature of the major banks "means that they could pose systemic and moral hazard risks in Australia". Page 35.

--Food manufacturing group Goodman Fielder yesterday announced a A$259 million capital raising, which the company said would be used to cut debt and provide "additional headroom under Goodman Fielder's financing facilities". The offer price of A45 cents is around 24 percent below the company's last traded share price on Monday of A59 cents. Goodman Fielder is due to refinance A$500 million of debt next year. Page 35.

--Russell Johnson, one of the co-founders of collapsed broker Sonray Capital Markets, yesterday appeared in a Melbourne court on 24 charges including theft, conspiracy and dishonesty. The charges were filed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Sonray, founded in 2003 and one of the first brokers locally to provide advice on contracts for difference, collapsed last year owing A$47 million. Page 35.

--Shareholders in told road operator ConnectEast yesterday approved the A$2.2 billion takeover proposal from infrastructure investment group CP2. However, a number of retail investors spoke against the deal at yesterday's shareholder meeting, noting that the A55 cents a share offer was far below the stock's A$1.90 a share peak in 2007. Chairman Tony Shepherd told disgruntled investors, "We did fight for a better price . but you've got to recognise the reality of the market." Page 35.

--BHP Billiton , in a 100-page presentation to analysts and institutional investors, has set an aspirational target of producing up to 450 million tonnes of iron ore annually in Western Australia's Pilbara region, a major increase from its current capacity of 155 million tonnes. The resources giant has already announced plans to expand production to 240 million tonnes a year by 2016 at a cost of US$16 billion. Page B1.

--Toy distribution company Funtastic yesterday announced a A$39 million loss for the year to July 31, due to poor sales and "its own issues". The company said further details of the result will be available in its annual financial report, released later this week. Funtastic underwent a restructure less than two years ago following a string of major losses, which the company had claimed provided a basis for a return to profitability. Page B3.

--Resources company Rio Tinto has increased its stake in Canadian group Ivanhoe Mines by half a percentage point to 49 percent at a cost of C$73 million. Rio is limited to holding 49 percent of Ivanhoe until January 18 next year under an agreement between the two companies, with Rio expected to make a bid for the entire company at some point thereon. Page B5.

--Stephen Audsley, chief executive of houseware products company Breville Group , recently informed chairman John Schmoll he was not prepared to commit to a further two or more years in the role. Mr Audsley, who has more than doubled the market value of Breville since taking on the role, said his decision was based on a desire to return to Melbourne after three years in Sydney. Page B7.

--The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has completed consultations with the telecommunications industry on Telstra's structural separation plans. The telco's plans must be approved by the competition regulator before Telstra shareholders vote on the company's proposed A$11 billion deal to hand over its fixed-line monopoly to national broadband network operator NBN Co. Page B4.

--Australian beverage company Boost Juice expects to open its first store in India within the next six to 12 months, according to the group's private equity backers, Riverside Company. Riverside acquired a 70 percent stake in Boost last year, with the company growing 25 percent since then. Boost now has 180 shops in Australia as well as 65 international stores in Britain, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore and China. Page B5.

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday said Australian regulators had told the government, "our banks have negligible direct exposures to peripheral European sovereign debt and our advice is there is no Australian bank exposure to Greek public debt." However, Ms Gillard said "Australia is not immune from the world" and called for governments in Europe and the United States to take "swift and credible action" to boost confidence in their economies. Page B10.

--Surveys of Australian business conditions are providing contradictory findings, which analysts say is indicative of general uncertainty among Australian businesses. The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) yesterday released its latest survey, showing investor confidence at levels below those during the global financial crisis, but other surveys, including the ACCI-Westpac survey of industrial trends and the National Australian Bank business survey, have been far more optimistic. Page B11.