SYDNEY, Sept 29 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Fears of a global oversupply of iron ore have been overstated, BHP Billiton executives said on Tuesday during a tour of their mines in Western Australia's Pilbara. Chinese steel production is forecast to expand to 1.1 billion tonnes by 2015, requiring 60 percent more iron ore than BHP and fellow mining giant Rio Tinto currently produce. BHP said it would increase supply through local expansion and the development of West African deposits. Page 16.

--

Western Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday said he may refer the A$300 million sale of Premier Coal to the Foreign Investment Review Board. Diversified company Wesfarmers is in discussions with Chinese firm Yanzhou Coal over the sale of Premier, which supplies coal to the state's main power company Verve. Mr Barnett said his government wanted to be "absolutely assured of the reliability and security of coal supply". Page 17.

--

Paladin Energy yesterday launched a A$70 million equity raising through UBS and RBC Capital Markets due to unforeseen cost increases at its two African projects. Costs at the uranium producer's newest mine, the Kayelekera development in Malawi, have risen to A$50 a pound of uranium oxide. Paladin's market value has fallen from over A$5 million to A$1 million after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March depressed uranium equities markets. Page 17.

--

APN News & Media's "second-half trading to date is yet to move ahead of the prior period", chief executive Brett Chenoweth wrote in an interim report to shareholders on Wednesday. The report maintained the advertising company's forecast last month that earnings before interest and tax would remain stagnant at A$118 million for the six months to December 31. Industry insiders said the advertising market is weak due to subdued consumer confidence. Page 17.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The High Court will today rule on whether Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew Forrest is permitted to appeal a Federal Court finding that he misled investors in 2004 and 2005. Mr Forrest's claim that Fortescue had signed "binding" contracts to build a railway, port and mine in Western Australia was found to be misleading and deceptive by the Full Bench of the Federal Court. If the ruling is upheld, Mr Forrest faces possible fines and a ban from acting as a company director. Page 21.

--

Agricultural chemicals company Nufarm yesterday reported a A$49.9 million loss for the year to July, driven by a A$70 million impairment charge against the company's Brazilian business. Nufarm's underlying profit rose 68 percent to A$98.2 million, with managing director Doug Rathbone saying, "The 2011 operating results represent a significant improvement on 2010 and demonstrate that this business is back on the road to sustainable profit growth". Page 21.

--

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service yesterday downgraded National Australia Bank's (NAB) British Clydesdale Bank subsidiary, citing doubts over NAB's continuing ownership of the bank. NAB chief executive Cameron Clyne criticised the decision as based on speculation. "NAB's focus on organic growth has not changed, nor has the nature of the group's support for our United Kingdom business." Page 21.

--

The chief executive of homewares company Breville Group, Stephen Audsley, yesterday announced his resignation in order to return to Melbourne with his family after three years in the role based in Sydney. Mr Audsley said he would continue in the role for a number of months while the company searches for a new head. Under his leadership, Breville has seen strong growth in profits and margins, and news of Mr Audsley's departure yesterday prompted a 3.3 percent fall in Breville shares to A$2.90. Page 23.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

A claim by election polling firm Roy Morgan Research that it should not have to pay a superannuation guarantee levy on behalf of its employees was rejected yesterday by the High Court. The Australian Taxation Office imposes the levy on businesses that fail to pay the minimum rate of 9 percent superannuation. Roy Morgan had argued that the collection of the levy was unconstitutional, but this claim was rejected by the court. Page 7.

--

Investment opportunities have been limited by takeovers and a lack of activity in initial public offerings markets, fund managers said yesterday, with the recent takeovers of Foster's Group and ConnectEast being key examples. "The market is becoming narrow because you have these six mega-caps - the big four banks, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto - that account for a massive part of the index," Platypus Asset Management's Donald Williams said. Page B1.

--

Ratings agency Moody's yesterday reported that national mortgage delinquencies are at a 10-year high, despite the resources boom. "If you're in mining, you're sweet, if you're not, you're screwed. There is definitely a two-speed economy going on," Moody's analyst Arthur Karabatsos said. Sydney was the worst-performing mortgage market in the country, a trend Mr Karabatsos put down to increases in interest rates and cost of living pressures. Page B3.

--

Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto has entered into a joint venture with Russian firm Acron to explore for potash in the Canadian state of Saskatchewan. A spokesperson for Rio said potash, an underground salt used for fertilizer, was a "good fit with its current industrial minerals portfolio". Analysts see value in the potash industry due to rising living standards in China and India and the ever-growing global demand for food. Page B5.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Australian resources sector will need a further 170,000 workers in the next five years, mining giant BHP Billiton claimed yesterday. Western Australia and Queensland are forecast to require the most workers to support the expansion of the iron ore, coal and liquefied natural gas industries. "We've got to get the labour both domestically and internationally," Federal Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said. Page B1.

--

Under the latest draft of the Federal Government's proposed Future of Financial Advice reforms, financial planners would be prevented from offering bonuses to employees for selling in-house financial products. The ban would extend to payments in "soft-dollar" benefits such as free travel or goods. Although opposed to other elements of the proposed legislation, Financial Planning Association chief executive Mark Rantall yesterday welcomed the latest draft. Page B3.

--

Tasmanian Environmental Protection Agency director Alex Schaap yesterday said that work on Gunns' Tamar Valley pulp mill had "substantially commenced", meaning the timber group's environmental permit was still valid. Pulp the Mill, a community group opposed to Gunns' A$2.3 billion development, had alleged in the Tasmanian Magistrate's Court that the project had missed the August 30 cut-off for commencing construction. Page B8.

--

New Zealand construction materials group Fletcher Building yesterday announced it had secured contracts in Queensland worth A$180 million. Fletcher subsidiary Inpex will supply pipelines to the expanding coal seam gas industry and the Curtis Island liquefied natural gas development. While noting that the commercial property sector was "deteriorating rapidly", Hugh Dive from broker Citi said Fletcher was the best performer in the beleaguered market. Page B9.