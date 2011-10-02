SYDNEY Oct 3 Compiled for Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Despite the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's
ongoing bid to block the transaction, Metcash last week
proceeded with its A$215 million takeover of supermarket chain
Franklins.
The grocery wholesaler acquired 80 stores in New South
Wales, and has outlined plans to on-sell the stores to
independent operators. The deal could be unwound if the
competition regulator's appeal to the Federal Court over the
sale is upheld. Page 14.
Energy World Corp , the James Packer-backed energy
junior, is expected to lose out to global giant Royal Dutch
Shell (RDSa.L) in its bid to build a liquefied natural gas plant
at InterOil's gas fields in Papua New Guinea (PNG).
William Duma, the PNG Minister for Petroleum and Energy, has
expressed frustration with delays on the project. InterOil last
week said it had engaged a number of investment banks to find an
"internationally recognised" partner for the project. Page 14.
The New South Wales (NSW) Premier's office this week will
release the findings of a report into a toxic spill at chemical
giant Orica's Kooragang Island plant in Newcastle on
August 8.
The report is not expected to propose stricter
environmental safety standards. The NSW Office of Environment
and Heritage last week issued a legal notice to Orica over a
mercury spill at a site in Sydney's Botany, but said the leak
did not pose a health risk. Page 15.
The head of the cattle industry's peak body has warned that
carbon farming initiatives included in the Federal Government's
carbon pricing scheme could leave a planned abattoir short of
livestock.
David Farley, chief executive of the Australian Agricultural
Company , said the A$1 billion biodiversity fund could
make tree planting more profitable for farmers than cattle. "We
are in conflict with the government," Mr Farley said. Page 17.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
A lobby group representing senior finance executives will call
for an overhaul of the Australian Taxation Office at this week's
tax forum in Canberra.
The Group of 100 will recommend that assistant commissioners
be selected from the private sector and is expected to advocate
greater oversight of the Tax Office. "There is not a focus on
providing clarity to taxpayers," said Michael Johnston,
Consolidated Press Holdings finance director. Page 21.
The A$11 billion deal between Telstra and NBN Co, the
government company overseeing the national broadband network, is
likely to be approved by shareholders this week despite not
having secured regulatory approvals.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is
unlikely to complete its appraisal of the telecommunications
giant's transfer of its fixed-line customers to the optic fibre
network before a shareholder vote on October 18, but "Telstra
doesn't have much choice in the matter," Anton Tagliaferro from
equities fund manager IML said. Page 21.
ConnectEast chief executive Tony Shepherd said the
toll road company's initial forecast for traffic volumes on
Victoria's EastLink road turned out to be "fairly accurate" in
the long run. 2004 forecasts were revised in 2009 after suburbs
to Melbourne's north and west grew faster than those in the
east, which EastLink was built to service.
ConnectEast security holders last week voted overwhelmingly
in favour of Horizon Roads' A$2.17 billion takeover bid. Page
23.
Initial public offering (IPO) activity is at its lowest
point in a decade barring 2009, as global market uncertainty
diminishes private equity's appetite for public floats.
"Several larger IPOs have been shelved due to market
conditions, some of which won't come back," said Michael Everett
from investment bank Goldman Sachs. Andrew Stevens from
financial services firm UBS said "stability in the markets" was
the key to an upswing in IPOs. Page 23.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The National Disaster Insurance Review's report to federal
Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten on the insurance industry's
response to the Queensland floods is understood to recommend
automatic flood insurance and an insurance pool for flood cover
in an overhaul of flood coverage.
The Insurance Council of Australia has argued against the
proposals, saying they would drive up insurance premiums. Page
B1.
Western Australian diversified company Wesfarmers
has agreed to sell coking coal from its Curragh mine at US$280 a
tonne over the next three months, a 9 percent discount.
While there are concerns the commodities market is
weakening, analysts said prices were down due to improved
supply. "In the face of falling sentiment in terms of Chinese
growth . prices are likely to be a little bit soft," said
financial services firm Citi's Daniel Hynes. Page B3.
German supermarket chain Aldi has unveiled plans to invest
A$200 million locally in the next 12 months, with plans to open
30 new stores as it seeks to take on market heavyweights Coles
and Woolworths.
The most recent public financial statement from the company
showed its Australian supermarkets turned a A$91.94 million net
profit in 2009. Aldi argued to the Productivity Commission that
zoning laws were hindering its growth. Page B3.
The Australian Steel Institute will use this week's tax forum in
Canberra to urge the Government to introduce a local content
quota for major resources projects.
Under the proposal, projects worth more than A$100 million
would be required to use some local materials in return for tax
breaks, including deductions on the planned minerals resource
rent tax. The steel industry has been hit hard by the high
Australian dollar and cheap imports. Page B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A developer in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton dealt directly
with community complaints about the development of 38 luxury
apartments.
"I had a number of meetings with the objectors . changing
plans, making amendments and really listening to them," Jonathan
Hallinan, director of BPM Construction & Development Group,
said. Despite Mr Hallinan admitting that the unusual move was
"exorbitantly expensive", 22 of the 27 objections were
withdrawn. Page B24.
New property research from RP Data-Rismark has revealed that
the median housing price of 40 Victorian suburbs was A$1 million
or more in the last financial year, the highest number of
regions ever to report a seven-figure median.
Melbourne's Toorak was the most expensive suburb with a
median house price of A$2.4 million over 111 transactions, while
Deepdene had the second highest median price with A$2.02
million. Page B24.
Shareholders in mining junior WPG Resources will
vote tomorrow on steelmaker OneSteel's A$346 million
bid for some of its iron ore assets.
OneSteel, which has been hit hard this year by the high
Australian dollar and cheap imports, has recently considered
moving into iron ore exporting, with prices for the commodity at
record highs. WPG Resources directors have recommended that
shareholders accept the offer. Page B29.
The British banking unit of National Australia Bank
has seen its credit rating downgraded for the second time in two
weeks, with Fitch Ratings lowering Clydesdale Bank to AA- from
A+ over speculation that the Australian lender may sell the
division.
"The downgrade . reflects Fitch's belief that the strategic
importance of Clydesdale Bank to its parent bank . may be
diminishing slightly," the agency said. Page B30.