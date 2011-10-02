SYDNEY Oct 3 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Despite the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's ongoing bid to block the transaction, Metcash last week proceeded with its A$215 million takeover of supermarket chain Franklins.

The grocery wholesaler acquired 80 stores in New South Wales, and has outlined plans to on-sell the stores to independent operators. The deal could be unwound if the competition regulator's appeal to the Federal Court over the sale is upheld. Page 14.

--

Energy World Corp , the James Packer-backed energy junior, is expected to lose out to global giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) in its bid to build a liquefied natural gas plant at InterOil's gas fields in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

William Duma, the PNG Minister for Petroleum and Energy, has expressed frustration with delays on the project. InterOil last week said it had engaged a number of investment banks to find an "internationally recognised" partner for the project. Page 14.

--

The New South Wales (NSW) Premier's office this week will release the findings of a report into a toxic spill at chemical giant Orica's Kooragang Island plant in Newcastle on August 8.

The report is not expected to propose stricter environmental safety standards. The NSW Office of Environment and Heritage last week issued a legal notice to Orica over a mercury spill at a site in Sydney's Botany, but said the leak did not pose a health risk. Page 15.

--

The head of the cattle industry's peak body has warned that carbon farming initiatives included in the Federal Government's carbon pricing scheme could leave a planned abattoir short of livestock.

David Farley, chief executive of the Australian Agricultural Company , said the A$1 billion biodiversity fund could make tree planting more profitable for farmers than cattle. "We are in conflict with the government," Mr Farley said. Page 17.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au) A lobby group representing senior finance executives will call for an overhaul of the Australian Taxation Office at this week's tax forum in Canberra.

The Group of 100 will recommend that assistant commissioners be selected from the private sector and is expected to advocate greater oversight of the Tax Office. "There is not a focus on providing clarity to taxpayers," said Michael Johnston, Consolidated Press Holdings finance director. Page 21.

-- The A$11 billion deal between Telstra and NBN Co, the government company overseeing the national broadband network, is likely to be approved by shareholders this week despite not having secured regulatory approvals.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is unlikely to complete its appraisal of the telecommunications giant's transfer of its fixed-line customers to the optic fibre network before a shareholder vote on October 18, but "Telstra doesn't have much choice in the matter," Anton Tagliaferro from equities fund manager IML said. Page 21.

--

ConnectEast chief executive Tony Shepherd said the toll road company's initial forecast for traffic volumes on Victoria's EastLink road turned out to be "fairly accurate" in the long run. 2004 forecasts were revised in 2009 after suburbs to Melbourne's north and west grew faster than those in the east, which EastLink was built to service.

ConnectEast security holders last week voted overwhelmingly in favour of Horizon Roads' A$2.17 billion takeover bid. Page 23.

--

Initial public offering (IPO) activity is at its lowest point in a decade barring 2009, as global market uncertainty diminishes private equity's appetite for public floats.

"Several larger IPOs have been shelved due to market conditions, some of which won't come back," said Michael Everett from investment bank Goldman Sachs. Andrew Stevens from financial services firm UBS said "stability in the markets" was the key to an upswing in IPOs. Page 23.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au) The National Disaster Insurance Review's report to federal Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten on the insurance industry's response to the Queensland floods is understood to recommend automatic flood insurance and an insurance pool for flood cover in an overhaul of flood coverage.

The Insurance Council of Australia has argued against the proposals, saying they would drive up insurance premiums. Page B1.

--

Western Australian diversified company Wesfarmers has agreed to sell coking coal from its Curragh mine at US$280 a tonne over the next three months, a 9 percent discount.

While there are concerns the commodities market is weakening, analysts said prices were down due to improved supply. "In the face of falling sentiment in terms of Chinese growth . prices are likely to be a little bit soft," said financial services firm Citi's Daniel Hynes. Page B3.

--

German supermarket chain Aldi has unveiled plans to invest A$200 million locally in the next 12 months, with plans to open 30 new stores as it seeks to take on market heavyweights Coles and Woolworths.

The most recent public financial statement from the company showed its Australian supermarkets turned a A$91.94 million net profit in 2009. Aldi argued to the Productivity Commission that zoning laws were hindering its growth. Page B3.

-- The Australian Steel Institute will use this week's tax forum in Canberra to urge the Government to introduce a local content quota for major resources projects.

Under the proposal, projects worth more than A$100 million would be required to use some local materials in return for tax breaks, including deductions on the planned minerals resource rent tax. The steel industry has been hit hard by the high Australian dollar and cheap imports. Page B3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au) A developer in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton dealt directly with community complaints about the development of 38 luxury apartments.

"I had a number of meetings with the objectors . changing plans, making amendments and really listening to them," Jonathan Hallinan, director of BPM Construction & Development Group, said. Despite Mr Hallinan admitting that the unusual move was "exorbitantly expensive", 22 of the 27 objections were withdrawn. Page B24.

--

New property research from RP Data-Rismark has revealed that the median housing price of 40 Victorian suburbs was A$1 million or more in the last financial year, the highest number of regions ever to report a seven-figure median.

Melbourne's Toorak was the most expensive suburb with a median house price of A$2.4 million over 111 transactions, while Deepdene had the second highest median price with A$2.02 million. Page B24.

--

Shareholders in mining junior WPG Resources will vote tomorrow on steelmaker OneSteel's A$346 million bid for some of its iron ore assets.

OneSteel, which has been hit hard this year by the high Australian dollar and cheap imports, has recently considered moving into iron ore exporting, with prices for the commodity at record highs. WPG Resources directors have recommended that shareholders accept the offer. Page B29.

--

The British banking unit of National Australia Bank has seen its credit rating downgraded for the second time in two weeks, with Fitch Ratings lowering Clydesdale Bank to AA- from A+ over speculation that the Australian lender may sell the division.

"The downgrade . reflects Fitch's belief that the strategic importance of Clydesdale Bank to its parent bank . may be diminishing slightly," the agency said. Page B30.