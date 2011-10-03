SYDNEY Oct 4 Compiled for Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Kerry Stokes is understood to have employed KKR Capstone,
the management advisory arm of private equity firm Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts, to assist in Seven West Media's
"transformational whole-of-business review". The consultancy
group has already started interviews with Seven West executives,
as the media group attempts to reduce costs to maintain profit
margins. Page 18.
--
Hanlong Mining is set to acquire Sundance Resources after
submitting an upgraded takeover bid yesterday worth A$1.7
billion. The Chinese miner agreed to increase its starting
offer of A50 cents a share following talks last week with the
iron ore junior. Kang Huan Jun, vice-president of Sichuan
Hanlong Group, Hanlong Mining's parent company, has assumed
control of the latter's headquarters in Sydney, until an
investigation into allegations of insider trading by two Hanlong
executives is completed. Page 18.
--
Diversified agricultural group Elders yesterday
announced it would abandon its attempt to expand into the
forestry sector, after writing down assets for the fourth
consecutive year. The announcement was revealed as part of an
earnings downgrade, although the group is still on track to post
an underlying full-year profit of between A$900,000 and A$3.5
million. "The board has looked at the cash burn and the
negative earnings and said we have no real choice but to
consider . offers [for the forestry assets]," managing director
Malcolm Jackman said. Page 19.
--
Ian Ashby, head of BHP Billiton's iron ore
division, yesterday told media that all of the global miner's
iron ore contracts were calculated on a monthly basis. However,
despite BHP previously commenting that it would prefer to see
the market adopt daily pricing, Mr Ashby added that contract
lengths "may never go shorter" and that the miner was "quite
happy that's where we're at". Page 22.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Concerns regarding weakening Chinese growth have hit Macau
casino operators including Melco Crown Entertainment ,
in which James Packer's Crown has a 33.4 percent stake. The
Nasdaq-listed Melco fell 7.8 percent on Friday, while the
locally-listed Crown yesterday fell 3.3 percent to A$7.71 a
share. Analysts say there are fears China's monetary tightening
has started to hurt traffic to Macau's casino market. Page 19.
--
An intellectual property dispute between local gaming
machine company Aristocrat Leisure and United States
rival International Gaming Technology (IGT) has been settled,
with the companies reaching licensing agreements. Agreements
now cover Aristocrat's Hyperlink and Ante-Bet patents as well as
IGT's Alcorn patents. Aristocrat has also started action
against Ainsworth Game Technology over patent infringements.
Page 20.
--
Aston Resources yesterday said it had agreed to
sell Japanese-backed J-Power Australia a 10 percent stake in its
Maules Creek coal project in New South Wales. The conditional
agreement is worth A$350 million, which will be used to help
fund the mine's development. The deal is conditional on
Japanese group Itochu , which has a 15 percent stake in
Maules Creek, approving the sale. Page 20.
--
Tiger Airways Holdings has forecast a
second-quarter net loss "markedly larger" than the S$20.6
million it lost in the first quarter after its fleet was
grounded due to safety concerns. The Singapore-based budget
airline lost around S$2 million a day while grounded by the
Civil Aviation Safety Authority. Passenger numbers were down
after the ban was lifted and aviation fuel cost 47 percent more
than during the second quarter a year earlier. Page 21.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Continued turmoil in overseas markets took its toll on the
Australian bourse yesterday, with the S&P/ASX 200 Index falling
2.8 percent yesterday to 3897 points and the Australian dollar
plunging to 10-month lows during trade. "It's difficult to see
what could get us out of this risk-averse market in the next few
months . certainly the risk is towards the US92 cents [to] US93
cents region," Jonathan Cavenagh, currency strategist at Westpac
Banking Corporation, said. Page B1.
--
Ian Ashby, president of global miner BHP Billiton's iron ore
division, yesterday predicted that China would continue to drive
growth in steel production over the next ten years. "We are
still confident in the China growth story, notwithstanding some
bumps on the way," he said. The comments were made during a
media tour of BHP's operations in the Pilbara, which, alongside
rivals Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group, the miner is
planning to vigorously expand. Page B3.
--
The European debt crisis and fears over its continuation
have resulted in a rise in the cost of funding for Australian
lenders. Credit default swap spreads jumped sharply in cost
following a fresh round of talks between European finance
ministers, with the yearly cost of insuring Commonwealth Bank of
Australia bonds climbing to US$200,000, nearly double the amount
it cost three months ago. National Australia Bank and
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group are understood
to have borne similar increases. Page B3.
--
The TD Securities-Melbourne Institute Monthly Inflation
Gauge climbed 0.1 percent last month. The increase came after a
0.1 percent decline the month before, and follows the
publication of a manufacturing index by PricewaterhouseCoopers
and the Australian Industry Group, which showed a continued
decline in conditions for the sector. "Caution continues to be
the order of the day with most respondents uncertain about the
outlook," Heather Ridout, chief executive of the Australian
Industry Group, said. Page B5.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A class action lawsuit against Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group and 34,000 of the bank's customers began in the
Federal Court of Australia yesterday, with lawyers for the class
action saying some charges levied by the lender equated to
penalties rather than service fees. Maurice Blackburn Lawyers'
Andrew Watson said "the bank will be required to pay back the
excessive amount of fees" if it loses the case, which he
estimated ran "into [the] hundreds of millions of dollars".
Page B3.
--
Infrastructure Services Group Management last week informed
the market that it had secured a contract worth more than A$100
million a year to maintain the copper network of
telecommunications giant Telstra . The deal, which runs
for nine years, was previously shared between Silcar and Service
Stream. "The new national model . is designed to provide a
consistent customer experience and can easily be adapted to
manage fluctuating workloads," a spokeswoman for the telco said
yesterday. Page B3.
--
A statement of claim lodged with the Victorian Supreme Court
has alleged that pharmacy group MyChemist forced a trucking firm
into insolvency by demanding a refund worth A$1 million for an
overpayment that never occurred. Stephen Michell, the
liquidator of VNR Transport and Logistics, argued that the
request lodged by Mario Verrocchi and Damian Gance of MyChemist
was false. "VNR had not overcharged the defendants, or either
of them, for any services by an amount of A$1 million or any
amount whatsoever," the claim alleged. Page B4.
--
Despite recent turmoil on the stockmarket, shares in uranium
explorer Bannerman Resources jumped by 24 percent
yesterday after news broke that Sichuan Hanlong Group had agreed
to acquire all of the remaining stock in iron ore junior
Sundance Resources. The Chinese firm, according to reports, has
agreed to pay A61.2 cents for each share held by Bannerman as
part of its A$1.65 billion bid for Sundance. Page B5