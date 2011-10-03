SYDNEY Oct 4 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Kerry Stokes is understood to have employed KKR Capstone, the management advisory arm of private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, to assist in Seven West Media's "transformational whole-of-business review". The consultancy group has already started interviews with Seven West executives, as the media group attempts to reduce costs to maintain profit margins. Page 18.

Hanlong Mining is set to acquire Sundance Resources after submitting an upgraded takeover bid yesterday worth A$1.7 billion. The Chinese miner agreed to increase its starting offer of A50 cents a share following talks last week with the iron ore junior. Kang Huan Jun, vice-president of Sichuan Hanlong Group, Hanlong Mining's parent company, has assumed control of the latter's headquarters in Sydney, until an investigation into allegations of insider trading by two Hanlong executives is completed. Page 18.

Diversified agricultural group Elders yesterday announced it would abandon its attempt to expand into the forestry sector, after writing down assets for the fourth consecutive year. The announcement was revealed as part of an earnings downgrade, although the group is still on track to post an underlying full-year profit of between A$900,000 and A$3.5 million. "The board has looked at the cash burn and the negative earnings and said we have no real choice but to consider . offers [for the forestry assets]," managing director Malcolm Jackman said. Page 19.

Ian Ashby, head of BHP Billiton's iron ore division, yesterday told media that all of the global miner's iron ore contracts were calculated on a monthly basis. However, despite BHP previously commenting that it would prefer to see the market adopt daily pricing, Mr Ashby added that contract lengths "may never go shorter" and that the miner was "quite happy that's where we're at". Page 22.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Concerns regarding weakening Chinese growth have hit Macau casino operators including Melco Crown Entertainment , in which James Packer's Crown has a 33.4 percent stake. The Nasdaq-listed Melco fell 7.8 percent on Friday, while the locally-listed Crown yesterday fell 3.3 percent to A$7.71 a share. Analysts say there are fears China's monetary tightening has started to hurt traffic to Macau's casino market. Page 19.

An intellectual property dispute between local gaming machine company Aristocrat Leisure and United States rival International Gaming Technology (IGT) has been settled, with the companies reaching licensing agreements. Agreements now cover Aristocrat's Hyperlink and Ante-Bet patents as well as IGT's Alcorn patents. Aristocrat has also started action against Ainsworth Game Technology over patent infringements. Page 20.

Aston Resources yesterday said it had agreed to sell Japanese-backed J-Power Australia a 10 percent stake in its Maules Creek coal project in New South Wales. The conditional agreement is worth A$350 million, which will be used to help fund the mine's development. The deal is conditional on Japanese group Itochu , which has a 15 percent stake in Maules Creek, approving the sale. Page 20.

Tiger Airways Holdings has forecast a second-quarter net loss "markedly larger" than the S$20.6 million it lost in the first quarter after its fleet was grounded due to safety concerns. The Singapore-based budget airline lost around S$2 million a day while grounded by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority. Passenger numbers were down after the ban was lifted and aviation fuel cost 47 percent more than during the second quarter a year earlier. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Continued turmoil in overseas markets took its toll on the Australian bourse yesterday, with the S&P/ASX 200 Index falling 2.8 percent yesterday to 3897 points and the Australian dollar plunging to 10-month lows during trade. "It's difficult to see what could get us out of this risk-averse market in the next few months . certainly the risk is towards the US92 cents [to] US93 cents region," Jonathan Cavenagh, currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corporation, said. Page B1.

Ian Ashby, president of global miner BHP Billiton's iron ore division, yesterday predicted that China would continue to drive growth in steel production over the next ten years. "We are still confident in the China growth story, notwithstanding some bumps on the way," he said. The comments were made during a media tour of BHP's operations in the Pilbara, which, alongside rivals Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group, the miner is planning to vigorously expand. Page B3.

The European debt crisis and fears over its continuation have resulted in a rise in the cost of funding for Australian lenders. Credit default swap spreads jumped sharply in cost following a fresh round of talks between European finance ministers, with the yearly cost of insuring Commonwealth Bank of Australia bonds climbing to US$200,000, nearly double the amount it cost three months ago. National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group are understood to have borne similar increases. Page B3.

The TD Securities-Melbourne Institute Monthly Inflation Gauge climbed 0.1 percent last month. The increase came after a 0.1 percent decline the month before, and follows the publication of a manufacturing index by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Australian Industry Group, which showed a continued decline in conditions for the sector. "Caution continues to be the order of the day with most respondents uncertain about the outlook," Heather Ridout, chief executive of the Australian Industry Group, said. Page B5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

A class action lawsuit against Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and 34,000 of the bank's customers began in the Federal Court of Australia yesterday, with lawyers for the class action saying some charges levied by the lender equated to penalties rather than service fees. Maurice Blackburn Lawyers' Andrew Watson said "the bank will be required to pay back the excessive amount of fees" if it loses the case, which he estimated ran "into [the] hundreds of millions of dollars". Page B3.

Infrastructure Services Group Management last week informed the market that it had secured a contract worth more than A$100 million a year to maintain the copper network of telecommunications giant Telstra . The deal, which runs for nine years, was previously shared between Silcar and Service Stream. "The new national model . is designed to provide a consistent customer experience and can easily be adapted to manage fluctuating workloads," a spokeswoman for the telco said yesterday. Page B3.

A statement of claim lodged with the Victorian Supreme Court has alleged that pharmacy group MyChemist forced a trucking firm into insolvency by demanding a refund worth A$1 million for an overpayment that never occurred. Stephen Michell, the liquidator of VNR Transport and Logistics, argued that the request lodged by Mario Verrocchi and Damian Gance of MyChemist was false. "VNR had not overcharged the defendants, or either of them, for any services by an amount of A$1 million or any amount whatsoever," the claim alleged. Page B4.

Despite recent turmoil on the stockmarket, shares in uranium explorer Bannerman Resources jumped by 24 percent yesterday after news broke that Sichuan Hanlong Group had agreed to acquire all of the remaining stock in iron ore junior Sundance Resources. The Chinese firm, according to reports, has agreed to pay A61.2 cents for each share held by Bannerman as part of its A$1.65 billion bid for Sundance. Page B5