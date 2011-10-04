SYDNEY Oct 5 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

A report by proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) yesterday supported telecommunications company Telstra's A$11 billion deal to hand over control of its fixed line infrastructure to NBN Co, the government company building the national broadband network. ISS recommended the deal, saying Telstra had "taken a prudent approach to evaluating the company's strategic alternatives". The deal still requires regulatory approval. Page 1.

Qantas Airways shares have fallen 46 percent this year to a record low of A$1.37, opening the door for an investor to pursue a "destabilisation strategy" by building a holding and urging the airline to sell off assets. Andrew Sisson, whose Balanced Equity Management owns just under 10 percent of the carrier, said he could not see an "obvious potential buyer" at present, adding that an ongoing pay dispute would need to be resolved for the share price to recover. Page 18.

New Zealand construction firm Fletcher Building yesterday said its A$2.5 billion effort to rebuild the earthquake-damaged city of Christchurch would proceed without delay despite the departure of the project's senior manager. Mark Binns yesterday resigned from the role to become chief executive of power retailer Meridian Energy. "Mark Binns had more of an overview role . a lot of that's been bedded down now," a Fletcher spokesperson said. Page 43.

Canadian explorer Ivanhoe Mines and global mining giant Rio Tinto have refused the Mongolian government's request to increase its stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine. "The companies are not prepared to renegotiate the investment agreement," a statement from Ivanhoe said. The government's move has been linked to national elections in June, with certain political factions unsatisfied with the state's 34 percent stake in the US$10 billion project. Page 43.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Pankaj Oswal, the former owner of collapsed group Burrup Fertilisers, has labelled spending by the company's receiver, PPB Advisory, "scandalous" following a report commissioned by Mr Oswal's lawyers. The report, by accounting firm BDO, found that in five months PPB generated A$5.1 million in fees from Burrup. Mr Oswal left Australia in December amid allegations he had taken more than A$100 million out of the company. Page 35.

The Federal Court yesterday reversed a previous decision that would have allowed the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to serve documents on the Australian representative of private equity group TPG Capital, which the ATO is demanding A$739 million from. The Tax Office claims TPG is liable to pay tax on the funds generated from its sale of Myer shares in 2009, but the firm, which moved the funds offshore before receiving the request, says the money was a capital gain and therefore tax exempt. Page 35.

The board of Sundance Resources yesterday gave its support to the improved A$1.65 billion dollar takeover bid from China's Hanlong Mining. Sundance said the bid provided a 65.3 percent premium to the stock's volume-weighted average price in the month prior to Hanlong's initial bid in July. Shares in the Africa-focused miner yesterday rose 5.81 percent to close at A45 cents. Page 36.

The voluntary product recall by hearing implant manufacturer Cochlear , announced on September 12, may have been caused by moisture introduced within the device during manufacture, according to a UBS analyst note to clients. Analyst Andrew Goodsall said defects had been discovered in around 200 recalled Nucleus 5 implants. The recall and suspension of manufacture of the Nucleus 5 will have a major effect on Cochlear revenue, with the device generating around half of the company's revenue. Page 37.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

While Australian iron ore producers have already locked in prices of up to US$170 a tonne for the remainder of the year, commodities analysts predict tougher times ahead. "[Chinese] steel mills are restructuring . iron ore prices are likely to fall," Chinese steelmaker Baosteel's chairman, Xu Lejiang, said last week. "Demand and prices are falling, and prices for raw materials are high," said Xu Xiangchun from analysts MySteel. Page B1.

The Federal Court yesterday heard that investment bank ABN Amro "sandbagged" Standard & Poor's (S&P) into giving the highest possible credit rating to rating risky financial products. Documents presented to the court suggest that the ratings agency did not independently research the constant proportion debt obligations, or "Rembrandt" notes. A class action of 12 New South Wales local councils is seeking A$16 million from the bank, S&P and the Local Government Financial Services, claiming they were misled about the safety of the products. Page B1.

Namoi Cotton yesterday revealed losses in excess of A$50 million in the six months to August 31, placing the cotton producer on the verge of insolvency. Namoi said it has been negotiating with its lenders since breaching loan covenants in July. One unnamed investor said it was "amazing" that chief executive Jeremy Callachor reassured investors at the annual general meeting in late July after the firm had already incurred losses due to cotton price volatility. Page B1.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia yesterday agreed to a confidential settlement with investors who lost millions on the recommendations of an adviser employed by the bank. The class action, led by retiree Elizabeth Saunders, alleged that Don Nguyen put their money in risky investments. Mr Nguyen has since been banned from providing financial advice by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Page B2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Guy Rosso, chief executive of retail chain K-Mart , yesterday said he was unconcerned by the rise of e-commerce and online retailing. "I don't see it as a threat when somebody offers customers choice or price convenience . our prices are considerably lower than what people are offering on the internet," Mr Russo said. Ongoing global economic uncertainty was adding to retailer's woes in a consumption-averse environment, Mr Russo admitted. Page B3.

OneSteel yesterday moved closer to entering the lucrative commodities export market after WPG Resources shareholders approved the A$346 million sale of iron ore assets to the steelmaker. Both OneSteel and BlueScope Steel have sacked workers this year due to the impact of a strong local currency and cheap imports. WPG chairman Bob Duffin defended the sale, citing "the likelihood that iron ore prices are going to fall." Page B4.

The National Farmers Federation yesterday laid out its "blueprint for Australian agriculture", a long-term prospectus that lists coal seam gas, the carbon tax and infrastructure as key areas of concern. Jock Laurie, president of the agribusiness peak body, said Australia's 140,000 farmers would be heard at a series of town hall meetings. "We need to make sure that whatever development we see doesn't impact on . our role as food producers," Mr Laurie said. Page B8.

