SYDNEY Oct 5 Compiled for Reuters
by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
A report by proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services
(ISS) yesterday supported telecommunications company Telstra's
A$11 billion deal to hand over control of its fixed
line infrastructure to NBN Co, the government company building
the national broadband network. ISS recommended the deal,
saying Telstra had "taken a prudent approach to evaluating the
company's strategic alternatives". The deal still requires
regulatory approval. Page 1.
--
Qantas Airways shares have fallen 46 percent this
year to a record low of A$1.37, opening the door for an investor
to pursue a "destabilisation strategy" by building a holding and
urging the airline to sell off assets. Andrew Sisson, whose
Balanced Equity Management owns just under 10 percent of the
carrier, said he could not see an "obvious potential buyer" at
present, adding that an ongoing pay dispute would need to be
resolved for the share price to recover. Page 18.
--
New Zealand construction firm Fletcher Building
yesterday said its A$2.5 billion effort to rebuild the
earthquake-damaged city of Christchurch would proceed without
delay despite the departure of the project's senior manager.
Mark Binns yesterday resigned from the role to become chief
executive of power retailer Meridian Energy. "Mark Binns had
more of an overview role . a lot of that's been bedded down
now," a Fletcher spokesperson said. Page 43.
--
Canadian explorer Ivanhoe Mines and global mining
giant Rio Tinto have refused the Mongolian
government's request to increase its stake in the Oyu Tolgoi
copper and gold mine. "The companies are not prepared to
renegotiate the investment agreement," a statement from Ivanhoe
said. The government's move has been linked to national
elections in June, with certain political factions unsatisfied
with the state's 34 percent stake in the US$10 billion project.
Page 43.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Pankaj Oswal, the former owner of collapsed group Burrup
Fertilisers, has labelled spending by the company's receiver,
PPB Advisory, "scandalous" following a report commissioned by Mr
Oswal's lawyers. The report, by accounting firm BDO, found that
in five months PPB generated A$5.1 million in fees from Burrup.
Mr Oswal left Australia in December amid allegations he had
taken more than A$100 million out of the company. Page 35.
--
The Federal Court yesterday reversed a previous decision
that would have allowed the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to
serve documents on the Australian representative of private
equity group TPG Capital, which the ATO is demanding A$739
million from. The Tax Office claims TPG is liable to pay tax on
the funds generated from its sale of Myer shares in 2009, but
the firm, which moved the funds offshore before receiving the
request, says the money was a capital gain and therefore tax
exempt. Page 35.
--
The board of Sundance Resources yesterday gave its
support to the improved A$1.65 billion dollar takeover bid from
China's Hanlong Mining. Sundance said the bid provided a 65.3
percent premium to the stock's volume-weighted average price in
the month prior to Hanlong's initial bid in July. Shares in the
Africa-focused miner yesterday rose 5.81 percent to close at A45
cents. Page 36.
--
The voluntary product recall by hearing implant manufacturer
Cochlear , announced on September 12, may have been
caused by moisture introduced within the device during
manufacture, according to a UBS analyst note to clients.
Analyst Andrew Goodsall said defects had been discovered in
around 200 recalled Nucleus 5 implants. The recall and
suspension of manufacture of the Nucleus 5 will have a major
effect on Cochlear revenue, with the device generating around
half of the company's revenue. Page 37.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
While Australian iron ore producers have already locked in
prices of up to US$170 a tonne for the remainder of the year,
commodities analysts predict tougher times ahead. "[Chinese]
steel mills are restructuring . iron ore prices are likely to
fall," Chinese steelmaker Baosteel's chairman, Xu Lejiang, said
last week. "Demand and prices are falling, and prices for raw
materials are high," said Xu Xiangchun from analysts MySteel.
Page B1.
--
The Federal Court yesterday heard that investment bank ABN
Amro "sandbagged" Standard & Poor's (S&P) into giving the
highest possible credit rating to rating risky financial
products. Documents presented to the court suggest that the
ratings agency did not independently research the constant
proportion debt obligations, or "Rembrandt" notes. A class
action of 12 New South Wales local councils is seeking A$16
million from the bank, S&P and the Local Government Financial
Services, claiming they were misled about the safety of the
products. Page B1.
--
Namoi Cotton yesterday revealed losses in excess of
A$50 million in the six months to August 31, placing the cotton
producer on the verge of insolvency. Namoi said it has been
negotiating with its lenders since breaching loan covenants in
July. One unnamed investor said it was "amazing" that chief
executive Jeremy Callachor reassured investors at the annual
general meeting in late July after the firm had already incurred
losses due to cotton price volatility. Page B1.
--
Commonwealth Bank of Australia yesterday agreed to
a confidential settlement with investors who lost millions on
the recommendations of an adviser employed by the bank. The
class action, led by retiree Elizabeth Saunders, alleged that
Don Nguyen put their money in risky investments. Mr Nguyen has
since been banned from providing financial advice by the
Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Page B2.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Guy Rosso, chief executive of retail chain K-Mart ,
yesterday said he was unconcerned by the rise of e-commerce and
online retailing. "I don't see it as a threat when somebody
offers customers choice or price convenience . our prices are
considerably lower than what people are offering on the
internet," Mr Russo said. Ongoing global economic uncertainty
was adding to retailer's woes in a consumption-averse
environment, Mr Russo admitted. Page B3.
--
OneSteel yesterday moved closer to entering the
lucrative commodities export market after WPG Resources
shareholders approved the A$346 million sale of iron ore assets
to the steelmaker. Both OneSteel and BlueScope Steel
have sacked workers this year due to the impact of a strong
local currency and cheap imports. WPG chairman Bob Duffin
defended the sale, citing "the likelihood that iron ore prices
are going to fall." Page B4.
--
The National Farmers Federation yesterday laid out its
"blueprint for Australian agriculture", a long-term prospectus
that lists coal seam gas, the carbon tax and infrastructure as
key areas of concern. Jock Laurie, president of the
agribusiness peak body, said Australia's 140,000 farmers would
be heard at a series of town hall meetings. "We need to make
sure that whatever development we see doesn't impact on . our
role as food producers," Mr Laurie said. Page B8.
--
The Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Institute's
annual report, released yesterday, revealed that the CCS
industry has declined in the past three years due to uncertainty
over the introduction of carbon pricing schemes and the threat
of another global economic crisis. According to the report, the
number of large-scale carbon sequestration projects in operation
or under construction worldwide has fallen from 77 in 2010 to 74
this year. The Federal Government's A$10 billion renewable
energy fund, announced this year, is not