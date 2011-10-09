Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Brendan Lyon, chief executive of industry body Infrastructure Partnerships Australia, said governments may need to contribute funding "upfront" to assist the formation of any new public-private partnerships. Consultants Evans & Peck have proposed a model for roads whereby the losses and profits are shared between the government and its partners, a framework which would encourage the state to be more proactive in reassessing traffic projections. Page 14.

Greg Robinson, chief executive of gold producer Newcrest Mining , yesterday said investors needed reassurance that current high gold prices could be maintained before there would be a substantial improvement in the share price of companies with exposure to gold on the stockmarket. "The Australian industry is relatively high-cost because of the currency, but the price is still very strong and I don't think equities have been reflecting that," Mr Robinson said. Page 14.

Stephen Audsley last week announced his resignation as chief executive of homewares manufacturer Breville Group in order to be closer to friends and family. "It's a difficult decision professionally to leave but an easier one personally...after three years, I just couldn't commit to another three years at a Sydney job, and my wife and I wanted to return to Melbourne," Mr Audsley said. Page 14.

Malcolm Jackman, managing director of rural services company Elders , yesterday rejected speculation that the group's creditors were forcing it to hold on to its Futuris Automotive division. "The banks are not driving the strategy of the company," Mr Jackman said. The remarks came after industry insiders said the group had begun searching for an executive to head up its rural services network business, although Mr Jackman declined to comment on the matter. Page 15.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan, in his latest weekly economic note, has reiterated his support for moves to boost the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) resources to help it address the "very serious challenges" in Europe. Mr Swan said there was a "need to ensure the IMF has sufficient resources to help nations make these difficult adjustments". The Government has backed proposed reforms to the IMF that include increasing member quotas to double the body's resources. Page 22.

Deutsche Bank analysts have provided a dire outlook for the residential building industry, forecasting an 18.4 percent fall in housing starts next year to 127,300. Deutsche analysts also said house prices are set to fall if auction clearance rates decline below 50 percent - with September seeing a 51.9 percent clearance rate in Sydney and 51.7 percent in Melbourne. Page 22.

Property group Lend Lease last week confirmed it had finalised a deal to build a prison in the Northern Territory as part of a A$495 million joint venture. The firm has secured nearly A$1 billion in contracts over the past month. Mark Menhinnitt, head of the company's Australian operations, said Lend Lease would continue to target the construction and infrastructure sector, particularly in Western Australia. Page 23.

Michael Cameron, chief executive of property company GPT Group , yesterday said parts of the retail sector are continuing to struggle, particularly suburban strip shopping precincts. However, large regional shopping centres such as those owned by GPT - which have national chains that can benefit from stronger purchasing power - are recording sales growth of 2 percent to 3 percent this year. Page 23.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Goldman Sachs executive director Simon Wheatley has predicted that lenders in Europe who extended credit to Australian businesses in the 2008-09 financial year will not extend their loans past next year, which could "push more borrowing burden back onto local banks". Around A$7 billion of corporate debt is due to expire this year, only two years after shareholders in real estate investment trusts injected A$14 billion to boost the balance sheets of trusts in debt. Page B1.

Patersons Securities' Aaron Constantine last week was presented the award for best banker in the annual East Coles Best Bankers survey. Mr Constantine, a specialist in resources and mining, predicted that "we're all going to be confronted with a particularly challenging environment for the next year or two". "I think there's a level of fear running through the community - and that fear revolves around the 24-hour news cycle that's made everybody an expert on Europe's financial problems," Mr Constantine said. Page B1.

Gurajat NRE , the coal miner predicted to be hit the hardest by the Government's proposed carbon tax, last week announced a new strategy to reduce carbon emissions. The Australian Securities Exchange-listed firm has seen its share price plunge this year following predictions that the carbon tax could lower the profit margins at its operations in New South Wales by as much as A$16 a tonne. Page B2.

Peter Coleman, the new chief executive of Woodside Petroleum , has indicated the company may consider building an onshore facility to process gas from East Timor's Greater Sunrise field, according to a statement from the East Timorese Government. Under the leadership of former chief executive Don Voelte, Woodside and its partners sought to build an offshore floating facility, leading to a strained relationship between the parties. East Timor has indicated a preference for an onshore plant in order to create jobs locally. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

A survey into perceptions of energy industries has found that eight in ten people have a good outlook of the solar industry. Renewable energy and the gas industry also received strong ratings, while nuclear power and the coal seam gas industry were poorly perceived among the 1000 people surveyed. However, almost two-thirds of respondents admitted they knew little about coal seam gas, even though one in three were concerned about the industry. Page B3.

The Australian Bankers Association has told Treasury in a submission that a tax break for bank deposits, which came into force earlier this year, was too complicated and could create a "compliance minefield" for households. A 50 percent tax rebate was introduced by the Government on interest earnings up to A$500, but banks have argued that the discount is not substantial enough to encourage more people to put their savings in interest-generating assets. Page B3.

Shareholder advisory group Glass Lewis last week recommended News Corp shareholders vote against the re-election of Lachlan and James Murdoch to the media conglomerate's board. The announcement makes Glass Lewis the fifth shareholder group to call on investors to reject the current board of directors at News Corp's upcoming annual meeting. Ian Greenwood, chairman of the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, said it was "necessary" to revamp the board to "secure News Corp's long-term future". Page B3.

A Zimbabwean subsidiary of global miner Rio Tinto has reportedly given up 51 percent of the company to comply with legislation that requires foreign companies to be majority-owned by indigenous Zimbabweans. "Murowa Diamonds wrote to us yesterday saying they have given up 51 percent [of] shares and these would be given to our people," Saviour Kasukuwere, Zimbabwe's Indigenisation Minister, reportedly said. Page B4.