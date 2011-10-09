Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Brendan Lyon, chief executive of industry body
Infrastructure Partnerships Australia, said governments may need
to contribute funding "upfront" to assist the formation of any
new public-private partnerships. Consultants Evans & Peck have
proposed a model for roads whereby the losses and profits are
shared between the government and its partners, a framework
which would encourage the state to be more proactive in
reassessing traffic projections. Page 14.
--
Greg Robinson, chief executive of gold producer Newcrest
Mining , yesterday said investors needed reassurance
that current high gold prices could be maintained before there
would be a substantial improvement in the share price of
companies with exposure to gold on the stockmarket. "The
Australian industry is relatively high-cost because of the
currency, but the price is still very strong and I don't think
equities have been reflecting that," Mr Robinson said. Page 14.
--
Stephen Audsley last week announced his resignation as chief
executive of homewares manufacturer Breville Group in
order to be closer to friends and family. "It's a difficult
decision professionally to leave but an easier one
personally...after three years, I just couldn't commit to
another three years at a Sydney job, and my wife and I wanted to
return to Melbourne," Mr Audsley said. Page 14.
--
Malcolm Jackman, managing director of rural services company
Elders , yesterday rejected speculation that the group's
creditors were forcing it to hold on to its Futuris Automotive
division. "The banks are not driving the strategy of the
company," Mr Jackman said. The remarks came after industry
insiders said the group had begun searching for an executive to
head up its rural services network business, although Mr Jackman
declined to comment on the matter. Page 15.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan, in his latest weekly economic
note, has reiterated his support for moves to boost the
International Monetary Fund's (IMF) resources to help it address
the "very serious challenges" in Europe. Mr Swan said there was
a "need to ensure the IMF has sufficient resources to help
nations make these difficult adjustments". The Government has
backed proposed reforms to the IMF that include increasing
member quotas to double the body's resources. Page 22.
--
Deutsche Bank analysts have provided a dire outlook for the
residential building industry, forecasting an 18.4 percent fall
in housing starts next year to 127,300. Deutsche analysts also
said house prices are set to fall if auction clearance rates
decline below 50 percent - with September seeing a 51.9 percent
clearance rate in Sydney and 51.7 percent in Melbourne. Page
22.
--
Property group Lend Lease last week confirmed it
had finalised a deal to build a prison in the Northern Territory
as part of a A$495 million joint venture. The firm has secured
nearly A$1 billion in contracts over the past month. Mark
Menhinnitt, head of the company's Australian operations, said
Lend Lease would continue to target the construction and
infrastructure sector, particularly in Western Australia. Page
23.
--
Michael Cameron, chief executive of property company GPT
Group , yesterday said parts of the retail sector are
continuing to struggle, particularly suburban strip shopping
precincts. However, large regional shopping centres such as
those owned by GPT - which have national chains that can benefit
from stronger purchasing power - are recording sales growth of 2
percent to 3 percent this year. Page 23.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Goldman Sachs executive director Simon Wheatley has
predicted that lenders in Europe who extended credit to
Australian businesses in the 2008-09 financial year will not
extend their loans past next year, which could "push more
borrowing burden back onto local banks". Around A$7 billion of
corporate debt is due to expire this year, only two years after
shareholders in real estate investment trusts injected A$14
billion to boost the balance sheets of trusts in debt. Page B1.
--
Patersons Securities' Aaron Constantine last week was
presented the award for best banker in the annual East Coles
Best Bankers survey. Mr Constantine, a specialist in resources
and mining, predicted that "we're all going to be confronted
with a particularly challenging environment for the next year or
two". "I think there's a level of fear running through the
community - and that fear revolves around the 24-hour news cycle
that's made everybody an expert on Europe's financial problems,"
Mr Constantine said. Page B1.
--
Gurajat NRE , the coal miner predicted to be hit the
hardest by the Government's proposed carbon tax, last week
announced a new strategy to reduce carbon emissions. The
Australian Securities Exchange-listed firm has seen its share
price plunge this year following predictions that the carbon tax
could lower the profit margins at its operations in New South
Wales by as much as A$16 a tonne. Page B2.
--
Peter Coleman, the new chief executive of Woodside Petroleum
, has indicated the company may consider building an
onshore facility to process gas from East Timor's Greater
Sunrise field, according to a statement from the East Timorese
Government. Under the leadership of former chief executive Don
Voelte, Woodside and its partners sought to build an offshore
floating facility, leading to a strained relationship between
the parties. East Timor has indicated a preference for an
onshore plant in order to create jobs locally. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A survey into perceptions of energy industries has found
that eight in ten people have a good outlook of the solar
industry. Renewable energy and the gas industry also received
strong ratings, while nuclear power and the coal seam gas
industry were poorly perceived among the 1000 people surveyed.
However, almost two-thirds of respondents admitted they knew
little about coal seam gas, even though one in three were
concerned about the industry. Page B3.
--
The Australian Bankers Association has told Treasury in a
submission that a tax break for bank deposits, which came into
force earlier this year, was too complicated and could create a
"compliance minefield" for households. A 50 percent tax rebate
was introduced by the Government on interest earnings up to
A$500, but banks have argued that the discount is not
substantial enough to encourage more people to put their savings
in interest-generating assets. Page B3.
--
Shareholder advisory group Glass Lewis last week recommended
News Corp shareholders vote against the re-election of
Lachlan and James Murdoch to the media conglomerate's board. The
announcement makes Glass Lewis the fifth shareholder group to
call on investors to reject the current board of directors at
News Corp's upcoming annual meeting. Ian Greenwood, chairman of
the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, said it was "necessary"
to revamp the board to "secure News Corp's long-term future".
Page B3.
--
A Zimbabwean subsidiary of global miner Rio Tinto
has reportedly given up 51 percent of the
company to comply with legislation that requires foreign
companies to be majority-owned by indigenous Zimbabweans.
"Murowa Diamonds wrote to us yesterday saying they have given up
51 percent [of] shares and these would be given to our people,"
Saviour Kasukuwere, Zimbabwe's Indigenisation Minister,
reportedly said. Page B4.