Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Hastie Group yesterday announced the appointment of former Leighton Holdings deputy chief executive Bill Wild as interim chief executive. Trevor Bourne, chairman of the construction services firm, said Mr Wild was brought in to oversee a strategic review of the business and was "prepared to . take on this role for probably as long as we need him." David Harris resigned as chief executive after Hastie posted an A$87.8 million net loss for 2010-11. Page 16.

Figures released yesterday by peak body Commercial Radio Australia reveal the radio advertising market in capital cities contracted 0.4 percent in the September quarter after growing 5.7 percent in 2010-11. "Consumer and business confidence is still weak and that has a direct impact on our ad revenue," one unnamed radio executive said. The television advertising market was described as "very brittle" by Seven West Media's Kurt Burnette. Page 16

Rio Tinto yesterday signed an agreement with junior miner Tasman Resources that will see the mining giant invest A$10 million to develop the Vulcan prospect 30 kilometres north of BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam site. "We have maintained an unshakeable belief about the similarity of [Vulcan's] mineral styles relative to Olympic Dam," Tasman chief executive Greg Solomon said. Tasman's share price jumped 72.1 percent to A10.5 cents after the news. Page 18.

Sources close to the Australian Turf Club yesterday said the New South Wales-based horse race club had not yet decided on who would win the media rights to races at Randwick and Warwick Farm. Sky Channel, owned by Tabcorp Holdings, may delay a takeover bid for the other frontrunner for the rights, ThoroughVision Network, until the club settles the matter. "We'd expect a fair bit of argy-bargy ... before we get to a decision," a source said. Page 20

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Rod Sims, the recently appointed chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, yesterday warned major supermarket retailers Coles and Woolworths that their use of market power would be closely scrutinised. Mr Sims said the dominance of the two retailers had left "many smaller suppliers feeling they lack a real ability to negotiate supply arrangements". Page 21.

BHP Billiton's proposed A$30 billion expansion of the Olympic Dam project in South Australia yesterday gained Federal Government approval. Olympic Dam is the world's fourth-largest copper and gold deposit and largest known uranium deposit, with the planned expansion to include an open-pit mine capable of lifting copper production from 180,000 tonnes to 750,000 tonnes a year for decades. Page 21.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has started a cost reduction program known internally as Project 35, which aims to cut the bank's retail unit cost-to-income ratio from 38.7 percent to 35 percent by 2013. Analysts say Australia's entire banking sector is looking to cut costs as it represents the only way to sustain earnings growth in the current environment of weak credit growth. A spokesperson for the bank said the project does not include job reduction targets. Page 21.

Logistics group Asciano yesterday announced that the head of its Patrick stevedoring business, Paul Garaty, would leave the company at the start of next year, only 18 months after his appointment. Asciano chief executive John Mullen praised Mr Garaty's performance in the role, and said the company was now looking for a replacement. Mr Garaty is the latest in a string of departures as Mr Mullen restructures Asciano's executive management team. Page 23

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Foreign Investment Review Board will not allow Chinese firm Hanlong Mining's takeover of iron ore producer Sundance Resources to proceed until it has more information on insider trading allegations levelled at Hanlong executives. The success of the A$1.65 billion bid depends on the outcome of an Australian Securities and Investments Commission investigation. Three Hanlong executives have been stood down over the matter. Page B2.

Advisory firm Local Government Financial Services made no attempt to determine if it was permitted to sell financial derivatives before it sold so-called Rembrandt notes to 113 local councils, the Federal Court heard yesterday. Simon Couper, QC, representing councils that lost 93 percent of their investment on the notes, said the adviser was negligent. The councils are suing investment bank ABN Amro and ratings agency Standard & Poor's. Page B2.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) yesterday said job advertisements fell for the third month in a row in September, down 2.1 percent. Analysts warned the trend indicates a weakening job market outside of the booming resources sector. ANZ's Ivan Colhoun said there was "scope for the [Reserve Bank] to reduce interest rates a little as insurance against weaker-than expected growth outcomes and even higher unemployment." Page B3.

A class action against telecommunications firm Vodafone has not advanced in the past 10 months because litigants Piper Alderman failed to secure funding, it was revealed yesterday. 23,000 Vodafone customers expressed interest in the legal action over poor customer service and network failures. "We are not at the point where all [funding] avenues have been exhausted," Piper Alderman lawyer Sasha Ivantsoff said. Page B5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims yesterday suggested that privately owned airports could be forced to allow competing parking companies to operate on their grounds in a bid to reduce fees. "If we could get competition then the airports would not be able to set the prices . in an unconstrained way," Mr Sims said. The chairman's view contradicts the findings of a recent Productivity Commission review. Page B1.

The intense competition for deposits among lenders has wound down recently, analysts said yesterday, as banks seek to weather a slowdown in lending growth. Interest rates on online savings accounts and term deposits have fallen by as much as 46 basis points over the past few months. Deutsche Bank analysts said the interest rate reductions on deposits could boost revenue for the big four banks by between 3 percent and 4 percent. Page B3.

Around 300 customers of motor club and insurer Royal Automotive Club of Victoria (RACV) had their home insurance policies paid out after January's devastating floods despite not being covered for flood damage. RACV paid out the policies, which were sold jointly with Insurance Australia Group, from its own balance sheet. Major insurers baulked at making compassionate payments earlier this year, claiming they were not covered for reinsurance. Page B5.

The Foreign Investment Review Board and the Bank of Thailand have cleared the way for Thai coal producer Banpu Public Company's A$477 takeover of West Australian-based Hunnu Coal, it was revealed yesterday. Hunnu has interests in Mongolia including the Tsant Uul prospect near the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine, which is being developed by Rio Tinto and Ivanhoe Mines. Shares in Hunnu lifted 0.3 percent to A$1.695 on the news. Page B5.