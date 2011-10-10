Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Hastie Group yesterday announced the appointment of
former Leighton Holdings deputy chief executive Bill
Wild as interim chief executive. Trevor Bourne, chairman of the
construction services firm, said Mr Wild was brought in to
oversee a strategic review of the business and was "prepared to
. take on this role for probably as long as we need him." David
Harris resigned as chief executive after Hastie posted an A$87.8
million net loss for 2010-11. Page 16.
- - - -
Figures released yesterday by peak body Commercial Radio
Australia reveal the radio advertising market in capital cities
contracted 0.4 percent in the September quarter after growing
5.7 percent in 2010-11. "Consumer and business confidence is
still weak and that has a direct impact on our ad revenue," one
unnamed radio executive said. The television advertising market
was described as "very brittle" by Seven West Media's Kurt
Burnette. Page 16
- - - -
Rio Tinto yesterday signed an agreement with junior
miner Tasman Resources that will see the mining giant invest
A$10 million to develop the Vulcan prospect 30 kilometres north
of BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam site. "We have maintained an
unshakeable belief about the similarity of [Vulcan's] mineral
styles relative to Olympic Dam," Tasman chief executive Greg
Solomon said. Tasman's share price jumped 72.1 percent to A10.5
cents after the news. Page 18.
- - - -
Sources close to the Australian Turf Club yesterday said the
New South Wales-based horse race club had not yet decided on who
would win the media rights to races at Randwick and Warwick
Farm. Sky Channel, owned by Tabcorp Holdings, may delay a
takeover bid for the other frontrunner for the rights,
ThoroughVision Network, until the club settles the matter.
"We'd expect a fair bit of argy-bargy ... before we get to a
decision," a source said. Page 20
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Rod Sims, the recently appointed chairman of the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission, yesterday warned major
supermarket retailers Coles and Woolworths that their
use of market power would be closely scrutinised. Mr Sims said
the dominance of the two retailers had left "many smaller
suppliers feeling they lack a real ability to negotiate supply
arrangements". Page 21.
- - - -
BHP Billiton's proposed A$30 billion expansion of
the Olympic Dam project in South Australia yesterday gained
Federal Government approval. Olympic Dam is the world's
fourth-largest copper and gold deposit and largest known uranium
deposit, with the planned expansion to include an open-pit mine
capable of lifting copper production from 180,000 tonnes to
750,000 tonnes a year for decades. Page 21.
- - - -
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has started a
cost reduction program known internally as Project 35, which
aims to cut the bank's retail unit cost-to-income ratio from
38.7 percent to 35 percent by 2013. Analysts say Australia's
entire banking sector is looking to cut costs as it represents
the only way to sustain earnings growth in the current
environment of weak credit growth. A spokesperson for the bank
said the project does not include job reduction targets. Page
21.
- - - -
Logistics group Asciano yesterday announced that
the head of its Patrick stevedoring business, Paul Garaty, would
leave the company at the start of next year, only 18 months
after his appointment. Asciano chief executive John Mullen
praised Mr Garaty's performance in the role, and said the
company was now looking for a replacement. Mr Garaty is the
latest in a string of departures as Mr Mullen restructures
Asciano's executive management team. Page 23
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Foreign Investment Review Board will not allow Chinese
firm Hanlong Mining's takeover of iron ore producer Sundance
Resources to proceed until it has more information on
insider trading allegations levelled at Hanlong executives. The
success of the A$1.65 billion bid depends on the outcome of an
Australian Securities and Investments Commission investigation.
Three Hanlong executives have been stood down over the matter.
Page B2.
- - - -
Advisory firm Local Government Financial Services made no
attempt to determine if it was permitted to sell financial
derivatives before it sold so-called Rembrandt notes to 113
local councils, the Federal Court heard yesterday. Simon
Couper, QC, representing councils that lost 93 percent of their
investment on the notes, said the adviser was negligent. The
councils are suing investment bank ABN Amro and ratings agency
Standard & Poor's. Page B2.
- - - -
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) yesterday said
job advertisements fell for the third month in a row in
September, down 2.1 percent. Analysts warned the trend
indicates a weakening job market outside of the booming
resources sector. ANZ's Ivan Colhoun said there was "scope for
the [Reserve Bank] to reduce interest rates a little as
insurance against weaker-than expected growth outcomes and even
higher unemployment." Page B3.
- - - -
A class action against telecommunications firm Vodafone has
not advanced in the past 10 months because litigants Piper
Alderman failed to secure funding, it was revealed yesterday.
23,000 Vodafone customers expressed interest in the legal action
over poor customer service and network failures. "We are not at
the point where all [funding] avenues have been exhausted,"
Piper Alderman lawyer Sasha Ivantsoff said. Page B5.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod
Sims yesterday suggested that privately owned airports could be
forced to allow competing parking companies to operate on their
grounds in a bid to reduce fees. "If we could get competition
then the airports would not be able to set the prices . in an
unconstrained way," Mr Sims said. The chairman's view
contradicts the findings of a recent Productivity Commission
review. Page B1.
- - - -
The intense competition for deposits among lenders has wound
down recently, analysts said yesterday, as banks seek to weather
a slowdown in lending growth. Interest rates on online savings
accounts and term deposits have fallen by as much as 46 basis
points over the past few months. Deutsche Bank analysts said
the interest rate reductions on deposits could boost revenue for
the big four banks by between 3 percent and 4 percent. Page B3.
- - - -
Around 300 customers of motor club and insurer Royal
Automotive Club of Victoria (RACV) had their home insurance
policies paid out after January's devastating floods despite not
being covered for flood damage. RACV paid out the policies,
which were sold jointly with Insurance Australia Group, from its
own balance sheet. Major insurers baulked at making
compassionate payments earlier this year, claiming they were not
covered for reinsurance. Page B5.
- - - -
The Foreign Investment Review Board and the Bank of Thailand
have cleared the way for Thai coal producer Banpu Public
Company's A$477 takeover of West Australian-based Hunnu Coal, it
was revealed yesterday. Hunnu has interests in Mongolia
including the Tsant Uul prospect near the Oyu Tolgoi copper and
gold mine, which is being developed by Rio Tinto and Ivanhoe
Mines. Shares in Hunnu lifted 0.3 percent to A$1.695 on the
news. Page B5.
- - - -