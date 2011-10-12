SYDNEY Oct 13 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

An indenture agreement was signed yesterday by South Australian Premier Mike Rann and BHP Billiton chief executive Marius Kloppers over the mining giant's A$30 billion expansion of Olympic Dam.

The gold, copper and uranium mine will generate A$350 million a year in state royalties once it reaches full production. The agreement must be passed by the state parliament, where Greens and Family First MPs have expressed reservations about the project. Page 1.

Retailers JB Hi-Fi and The Reject Shop told shareholders at their annual meetings yesterday that discretionary retail conditions were unlikely to improve before the end of the year.

JB chief executive Terry Smart said he was "still optimistic" the Christmas period would be profitable.

Elsewhere, wagering company Tabcorp Holdings reported a 2.7 percent increase in first quarter revenue to $759.4 million, with revenue from fixed odds betting rising 18.2 percent. Page 20.

News Corp yesterday issued a statement firing back at investor advisory firms calling for a board spill due to corporate governance issues stemming from the News of the World phone hacking scandal.

Institutional Shareholder Services this week recommended that investors vote against the re-election of 13 of the media giant's 15 directors, including chairman Rupert Murdoch and his sons. News Corp said it "vehemently" disagreed with the assessment. Page 20.

Rio Tinto is expected to increase its stake in Energy Resources of Australia from 68.4 percent to 80 percent through the uranium producer's A$500 million equity raising.

The mining giant will take up its full complement of the 12-for-7 entitlement offer. "With our reducing production over the next couple of years and our heavy focus on exploration . we really weren't in a position to take on a large amount of debt," ERA chief executive Rob Atkinson said. Page 24.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au) Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten will today meet with tax, legal and accounting experts as the Federal Government seeks to close a tax loophole inadvertently created last year.

The changes allowed companies involved in takeovers to claim on losses dating back nearly a decade. The Government is expected to introduce retrospective legislation to shut the loophole, while allowing companies that have already received refunds for claims to retain the money. Page 19.

-- Australia Post yesterday reported results for the 2010-11 financial year, with the sharp rise in online shopping helping the Government-owned company achieve a net profit of A$241 million, up from the previous year's result of A$90 million.

Parcel volumes rose 11 percent, with more than 70 percent of parcels generated by internet shopping, while letter volumes fell by more than 3 percent. Page 19.

-- Ann Byrne, chief executive of the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI), yesterday accused company directors of "shooting the messenger" for criticising proxy advisers.

"Last year, ACSI recommended that our members vote against 24 percent of remuneration reports . directors should focus on the real issues," Ms Byrne said.

A study commissioned by the Institute of Company Directors found that 60 percent of directors believed advisers were ill-informed. Page 19.

-- Construction company Leighton Holdings' Middle Eastern subsidiary, Habtoor Leighton, yesterday announced it had won a A$294 million contract in Qatar.

The contract is to build the first phase of the North Gate Mall and Office Buildings project in the country's capital, Doha. Habtoor Leighton managing director Laurie Voyer said "we see Qatar as one of our key markets going forward". Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au) Management consultants McKinsey & Co released a strategy document yesterday outlining the challenges in increasing the participation of women at management level.

The 15 chief executives from some of Australia's biggest firms who took part in the study said they were aware of a gender imbalance in management roles but did not know how to change it.

Only 12 percent of board positions at publicly listed companies are occupied by women. Page B1.

Australian economic conditions could deteriorate if the European debt crisis is not dealt with swiftly, Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan said yesterday.

"International engagement is just as important now as it was at the height of the global financial crisis," he added. Elsewhere, Westpac Banking Corporation's chief economist, Bill Evans, said the benefits of the resources boom for the broader economy had been "much exaggerated". Page B3.

Tom Albanese, chief executive of mining giant Rio Tinto, yesterday claimed concerns over the global economy generated by the European debt crisis were overblown.

"The actual real economy is probably doing better than the financial markets are worrying about," Mr Albanese said. He added that continued demand for commodities from China would support Rio's US$27 billion plans for expansion and new mines. Page B3.

Katherine Monaghan, the former finance manager of Cooma-Monaro Shire Council, yesterday told the Federal Court she "first and foremost" relied on the advice of Simon Mitchell in purchasing financial products.

Ms Monaghan said Mr Mitchell, an employee of Local Government Financial Services, advised her that a structured financial product branded Rembrandt Notes were "as risk averse" as the Esanda debenture the council held at the time. The council lost A$1.86 million on the Rembrandt Notes. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au) The latest Westpac-Melbourne Institute Survey of Consumer Sentiment, released yesterday, showed a 0.4 percent increase in confidence this month, following an 8.1 percent increase in September.

The increasingly positive outlook was based on the belief that the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut interest rates next month. George Tharenou, an economist at investment bank UBS, said a "recession-like" trend had been broken. Page B1.

Jones Lang LaSalle's National Office Research Figures for Quarter 3 has revealed that office vacancy rates fell the most in Perth, the capital of resources-driven Western Australia, while rising slightly in Sydney.

"The miners and those associated with the miners remain aggressive in their expansion plans, the retail banks continue to make long-term real estate decisions, while activity from the professional services sector is patchy," the property group's Kevin George said yesterday. Page B3.

Alumina Ltd shares closed 2.5 percent lower at A$1.55 yesterday after its American joint venture partner Alcoa reported disappointing third quarter earnings.

"European customers reduced their orders dramatically . and drove a significant reduction in this segment's profitability," Alcoa's chief financial officer, Charles McLane, said. The aluminium producer maintained its forecast of 12 percent demand growth in 2012. Page B4.

Peter Lowy, managing director of shopping centre group Westfield Holdings , has been told he must lodge a freedom of information request with United States (US) officials if he wants access to documents about his financial affairs held by the Internal Revenue Service.

The US tax office received the files from Bermuda last year as part of an investigation into alleged cross-border tax evasion. Mr Lowy's lawyers contend that the IRS may have breached a US-Bermuda tax treaty. Page B5.