SYDNEY Oct 18 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Rio Tinto is planning to transfer its least profitable assets into a new unit called Pacific Aluminium before a planned divestment, it was revealed yesterday. The new entity will house Alcan, all of Rio's Australasian alumina smelters and the Gove bauxite mine and smelter in the Northern Territory. Deutsche Bank valued the assets at US$6.5 billion, along with a further US$1.5 billion in United States and European assets. Page 1.

--

Stephen Pearce, chief financial officer of Fortescue Metals Group , yesterday said the iron ore producer will proceed with plans to raise up to US$1.5 billion to fund the expansion of its operations in Western Australia's Pilbara region. Mr Pearce said a number of funding options were available, including the United States bond and term debt market and Chinese lenders. Fortescue has budgeted around US$8.4 billion for the project. Page 20.

--

Customers are "starting to see a different Telstra" despite the telecommunications giant not meeting its customer service benchmarks, chief executive David Thodey will tell investors today. "We still have a long way to go," Mr Thodey said yesterday. Telstra shareholders are expected to today approve the A$11 billion transfer of the firm's fixed-line monopoly to NBN Co, the government company building the national broadband network. Page 20.

--

Energy Resources of Australia has raised A$380 million from institutions through an entitlement offer, but analysts were yesterday sceptical about retail investors' appetite for the 12-for-7 offer. "This stock has been such a diabolical performer . a lot of investors are not going to have any inclination to perhaps throw good money after bad," one analyst said. The uranium producer hopes to raise A$180 million more to fund an expansion of its Ranger mine in the Northern Territory. Page 21.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Stephen Sasse, Leighton Holdings' general manager, organisational strategy, is understood to have left the construction contractor two weeks ago on cordial terms. Leighton senior executives, including chief risk officer Craig van der Laan, have taken up Mr Sasse's roles. The departure is the first from executive ranks since the surprise replacement of long-time chief executive David Stewart with Hamish Tyrwhitt in August. Page 25.

--

The quarterly mergers and acquisitions (M&A) index, released yesterday by law firm Allen & Overy, revealed that "fairly solid" activity was being driven by the resources sector. "Year on year we are tracking ahead of the previous year, but quarter to quarter we are seeing quite a bit of volatility and that is probably symptomatic of the market as a whole," Allen & Overy partner Michael Parshall said. Australia ranked fourth worldwide for inbound M&A deals. Page 25.

--

Bill Moss, former executive director of investment bank Macquarie Group, yesterday said the value of the commercial property market is likely to decline, although "relative to the world it's in pretty good shape". Mr Moss said "the property market begins to act like equities" with less access to cheap debt, suggesting that "we can't afford to live the way we have lived". Ageing populations will lead to lower land values and the introduction of property taxes, he added. Page 25.

--

The Palazzo Versace hotel on Queensland's Gold Coast will be taken over by Sunland Property Group , it was revealed yesterday. The property developer will swap the remaining 49 percent held by its partner, Enshaa PSC/Emirates Investment Holdings, for the interests and obligations in two Dubai properties. Royal Bank of Scotland Morgan's Fiona Buchanan said the takeover of the asset, valued at A$70 million on June 30, was a "positive outcome for the group". Page 25.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Federal Government's pledge to return the budget to surplus by 2012-13 could be broken if the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis is not resolved promptly, Treasurer Wayne Swan said yesterday. "The impact on confidence alone has had consequences for our own growth and budget revenue, and there is every prospect this could get worse," Mr Swan told an Austrade lunch in London. World policymakers had "absolutely no excuse for failure," he added. Page B1.

--

A report released yesterday by online payments service PayPal has forecast online retail spending to grow to A$37.7 billion by 2013. "With 97 percent of Australian internet users having shopped online, retailers have woken up to the online opportunity," the Secure Insight: Changing the Way we Pay report said. Department store chain Myer recently announced a A$9 million upgrade of its e-commerce platform. Page B3.

--

South Australian Greens MPs yesterday called for an inquiry into BHP Billiton's planned expansion of the Olympic Dam gold, copper and uranium mine. Despite Premier Mike Rann's call for Parliament to approve the mining giant's plans quickly, the balance of power in the state's upper house is held by seven minor party MPs. "It is time . to finally get some answers on this enormous project," South Australian Greens leader Mark Parnell said. Page B5.

--

The New South Wales Land and Environment Court yesterday heard an application from the Environmental Defender's Office to invalidate AGL Energy's Gloucester Gas development. The legal aid service, representing the Barrington-Gloucester-Stroud Preservation Alliance, a Hunter region community group, alleged that the energy retailer's coal seam gas project risked contaminating water supplies. AGL paid A$370 million for rights to the licence area in 2008. Page B8.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday revealed that commercial lending increased 7.9 percent in August to reach a three-year high of A$34 billion. Overall credit commitments grew 5.2 percent in August to A$57 billion, a 23-month high. "Credit growth so far has been somewhat soft, but these sorts of finance figures suggest it's going to build up," said Stephen Roberts, chief economist at financial services firm Nomura. Page B3.

--

Cougar Energy is suing three Queensland government officials for A$34 million in compensation over the closure of its A$550 million Kingaroy underground coal gasification development. The project was shut down after benzene was detected in ground water at the site. Cougar waited two months to notify authorities of the contamination. "At no time did Cougar Energy cause harm to the environment," chairman Malcolm McAully said yesterday. Page B4.

--

Diversified conglomerate Wesfarmers yesterday came under fire from the Australian Shareholders Association over remuneration packages for senior executives and dividend payouts. The investor lobby group said the current level of dividend payouts may be unsustainable if retail conditions worsen, and called pay rises for Wesfarmers chief executive Richard Goyder and chief financial officer Terry Bowen "unacceptably high". Page B5.

--

Ansell chief executive Magnus Lincoln told a shareholder meeting yesterday that costs for raw materials such as synthetic rubber nitrile had risen, while latex rubber and cotton prices had declined. Mr Lincoln said the rubber glove and condom maker's most recent guidance had been rightfully cautious due to ongoing market volatility. Flooding in Thailand has fuelled uncertainty about latex price forecasts. Page B5.