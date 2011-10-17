SYDNEY Oct 18 Compiled for
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Rio Tinto is planning to transfer its least
profitable assets into a new unit called Pacific Aluminium
before a planned divestment, it was revealed yesterday. The new
entity will house Alcan, all of Rio's Australasian alumina
smelters and the Gove bauxite mine and smelter in the Northern
Territory. Deutsche Bank valued the assets at US$6.5 billion,
along with a further US$1.5 billion in United States and
European assets. Page 1.
--
Stephen Pearce, chief financial officer of Fortescue Metals
Group , yesterday said the iron ore producer will
proceed with plans to raise up to US$1.5 billion to fund the
expansion of its operations in Western Australia's Pilbara
region. Mr Pearce said a number of funding options were
available, including the United States bond and term debt market
and Chinese lenders. Fortescue has budgeted around US$8.4
billion for the project. Page 20.
--
Customers are "starting to see a different Telstra" despite
the telecommunications giant not meeting its customer service
benchmarks, chief executive David Thodey will tell investors
today. "We still have a long way to go," Mr Thodey said
yesterday. Telstra shareholders are expected to today
approve the A$11 billion transfer of the firm's fixed-line
monopoly to NBN Co, the government company building the national
broadband network. Page 20.
--
Energy Resources of Australia has raised A$380
million from institutions through an entitlement offer, but
analysts were yesterday sceptical about retail investors'
appetite for the 12-for-7 offer. "This stock has been such a
diabolical performer . a lot of investors are not going to have
any inclination to perhaps throw good money after bad," one
analyst said. The uranium producer hopes to raise A$180 million
more to fund an expansion of its Ranger mine in the Northern
Territory. Page 21.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Stephen Sasse, Leighton Holdings' general manager,
organisational strategy, is understood to have left the
construction contractor two weeks ago on cordial terms.
Leighton senior executives, including chief risk officer Craig
van der Laan, have taken up Mr Sasse's roles. The departure is
the first from executive ranks since the surprise replacement of
long-time chief executive David Stewart with Hamish Tyrwhitt in
August. Page 25.
--
The quarterly mergers and acquisitions (M&A) index, released
yesterday by law firm Allen & Overy, revealed that "fairly
solid" activity was being driven by the resources sector. "Year
on year we are tracking ahead of the previous year, but quarter
to quarter we are seeing quite a bit of volatility and that is
probably symptomatic of the market as a whole," Allen & Overy
partner Michael Parshall said. Australia ranked fourth
worldwide for inbound M&A deals. Page 25.
--
Bill Moss, former executive director of investment bank
Macquarie Group, yesterday said the value of the commercial
property market is likely to decline, although "relative to the
world it's in pretty good shape". Mr Moss said "the property
market begins to act like equities" with less access to cheap
debt, suggesting that "we can't afford to live the way we have
lived". Ageing populations will lead to lower land values and
the introduction of property taxes, he added. Page 25.
--
The Palazzo Versace hotel on Queensland's Gold Coast will be
taken over by Sunland Property Group , it was revealed
yesterday. The property developer will swap the remaining 49
percent held by its partner, Enshaa PSC/Emirates Investment
Holdings, for the interests and obligations in two Dubai
properties. Royal Bank of Scotland Morgan's Fiona Buchanan said
the takeover of the asset, valued at A$70 million on June 30,
was a "positive outcome for the group". Page 25.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Federal Government's pledge to return the budget to
surplus by 2012-13 could be broken if the euro-zone sovereign
debt crisis is not resolved promptly, Treasurer Wayne Swan said
yesterday. "The impact on confidence alone has had consequences
for our own growth and budget revenue, and there is every
prospect this could get worse," Mr Swan told an Austrade lunch
in London. World policymakers had "absolutely no excuse for
failure," he added. Page B1.
--
A report released yesterday by online payments service
PayPal has forecast online retail spending to grow to A$37.7
billion by 2013. "With 97 percent of Australian internet users
having shopped online, retailers have woken up to the online
opportunity," the Secure Insight: Changing the Way we Pay report
said. Department store chain Myer recently announced a
A$9 million upgrade of its e-commerce platform. Page B3.
--
South Australian Greens MPs yesterday called for an inquiry
into BHP Billiton's planned expansion of the Olympic
Dam gold, copper and uranium mine. Despite Premier Mike Rann's
call for Parliament to approve the mining giant's plans quickly,
the balance of power in the state's upper house is held by seven
minor party MPs. "It is time . to finally get some answers on
this enormous project," South Australian Greens leader Mark
Parnell said. Page B5.
--
The New South Wales Land and Environment Court yesterday
heard an application from the Environmental Defender's Office to
invalidate AGL Energy's Gloucester Gas development. The legal
aid service, representing the Barrington-Gloucester-Stroud
Preservation Alliance, a Hunter region community group, alleged
that the energy retailer's coal seam gas project risked
contaminating water supplies. AGL paid A$370 million for rights
to the licence area in 2008. Page B8.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics
yesterday revealed that commercial lending increased 7.9 percent
in August to reach a three-year high of A$34 billion. Overall
credit commitments grew 5.2 percent in August to A$57 billion, a
23-month high. "Credit growth so far has been somewhat soft,
but these sorts of finance figures suggest it's going to build
up," said Stephen Roberts, chief economist at financial services
firm Nomura. Page B3.
--
Cougar Energy is suing three Queensland government
officials for A$34 million in compensation over the closure of
its A$550 million Kingaroy underground coal gasification
development. The project was shut down after benzene was
detected in ground water at the site. Cougar waited two months
to notify authorities of the contamination. "At no time did
Cougar Energy cause harm to the environment," chairman Malcolm
McAully said yesterday. Page B4.
--
Diversified conglomerate Wesfarmers yesterday came
under fire from the Australian Shareholders Association over
remuneration packages for senior executives and dividend
payouts. The investor lobby group said the current level of
dividend payouts may be unsustainable if retail conditions
worsen, and called pay rises for Wesfarmers chief executive
Richard Goyder and chief financial officer Terry Bowen
"unacceptably high". Page B5.
--
Ansell chief executive Magnus Lincoln told a
shareholder meeting yesterday that costs for raw materials such
as synthetic rubber nitrile had risen, while latex rubber and
cotton prices had declined. Mr Lincoln said the rubber glove
and condom maker's most recent guidance had been rightfully
cautious due to ongoing market volatility. Flooding in Thailand
has fuelled uncertainty about latex price forecasts. Page B5.
--