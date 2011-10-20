MELBOURNE Oct 21 Compiled for
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum yesterday
said it would release one of its two main exploration drilling
rigs a year early from its three-year contract. The cut to
Woodside's exploration program will save A$180 million, but is
likely to force Woodside to negotiate with third-parties for gas
to supply a planned expansion of the company's Pluto liquefied
natural gas project. Analysts said the move reflects the more
cautious management style of new chief executive Peter Coleman.
Page 42.
--
Vietnam-based Jetstar Pacific, a subsidiary of Qantas
Airways' budget subsidiary Jetstar, is reportedly close
to finalising an alliance with Vietnam Airlines. The deal is
expected to see Vietnam Airlines emerge with a 70 percent stake
in Jetstar Pacific, with Qantas controlling the remainder of the
carrier. The deal would allow the two airlines to co-ordinate
their approach in the market, with Vietnam Airlines servicing
the premium market and Jetstar Pacific the low-cost sector.
Page 42.
--
Wesfarmers yesterday said its retail hardware
business, Bunnings, could see shrinking margins in the coming
year as it is forced to compete with a new rival, Masters, and a
resurgent Mitre10. However, Wesfarmers managing director
Richard Goyder said the introduction of competition did not mean
an end to strong profit growth for the retailer, describing
Bunnings as "an exceptional business". Page 43.
--
Gold producer Newcrest Mining yesterday reported a
16 percent fall in gold output for the September quarter
compared to the previous three months, producing 587,296
ounces. The company said the reduction was primarily due to
maintenance shutdowns and heavy rain. Chief executive Greg
Robinson said that despite the result, Newcrest remained
confident of meeting production guidance of between 2.775 and
2.925 million ounces of gold this financial year. Page 43.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
A submission by Brazilian mining company Vale to Treasury on
the mineral resources rent tax (MRRT) has claimed: "The
development of legislation to support the MRRT and carbon tax,
along with various state government legislation, is contributing
significantly to an increase in sovereign risk of investment in
Australia's resources sector." Vale has a number of proposed
coal projects in Queensland. Page 21.
--
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission
yesterday released a consultation paper on proposed market
integrity rules for areas including automated and high-frequency
trading. The Australian Financial Markets Association praised
the regulator for taking "an approach to facilitate markets
rather than throwing a wet blanket on them," according to
association executive director Duncan Fairweather. Page 21.
--
Resources company Rio Tinto yesterday announced a
C$578 million takeover bid for Canadian uranium group Hathor
Exploration, with the offer receiving a unanimous recommendation
from Hathor's board. Doug Ritchie, chief executive of Rio Tinto
Energy, said Rio expects uranium to play a "significant role in
the world's primary energy needs." Page 22.
--
Australian Securities and Investments Commission chair Greg
Medcraft yesterday told the Senate economics committee the
regulator is currently in discussions with the superannuation
sector on standards that will provide investors with a right to
information about their portfolios. "Any investor, whether in a
super fund or a managed investment scheme, should be entitled to
see what the underlying assets of that fund are," Mr Medcraft
said. Page 22
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Wesfarmers yesterday released quarterly sales figures, with
its flagship Coles supermarkets division recording a 13th
straight quarter of growth. Coles' sales rose 8 percent for the
period to A$8.09 billion, slightly above analyst expectations.
Rival Woolworths reports quarterly figures next week,
with analysts saying Woolworths' substantially higher sales base
means a similar percentage rise is unlikely. Page B1.
--
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission and
Queensland Police yesterday raided the offices of Gold Coast
mortgage fund company Equitrust. The company has undergone a
series of crises since it was forced to freeze redemptions on
A$250 million of investors funds during the financial crisis,
and has yet to provide details of the losses unit-holders will
suffer, although an earlier estimate put losses at up to 20
percent of funds invested. Page B3.
--
Moody's Investors Service has placed the Bank of Queensland
on review, with the regional lender facing a possible
downgrade to its A2 credit rating. The announcement by the
ratings agency follows BoQ's revelation last week of a 13
percent fall in annual profit to $158 million after a surge in
impairment charges caused by the lender's exposure to the
commercial property sector in the region. Page B3.
--
Debenture firm GR Finance has been placed in administration,
with administrators BDO freezing A$18 million of debenture
notes. GR Finance is believed to have been in trouble even when
it attempted to raise A$50 million in August, with 74.9 percent
of its A$11.6 million loan book in arrears at the end of March
this year. The company provided short-term, high-interest loans
mainly to property developers. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Oil and gas group Santos yesterday reported
September quarter results, with revenue rising 27 percent
year-on-year to A$680 million, while revenue for the nine months
to September was up 9 percent to A$1.78 billion. Santos is
benefiting both from rising prices for oil and gas and from
production increases as the company's operations continue to
recover from flooding in central Australia and Queensland. Page
B3.
--
The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors yesterday
called for companies to take heed of protest votes against
excessive executive pay levels, or see their boards face
overhauls. The warning came as companies including GUD
Holdings, Cabcharge, Challenger Financial and Transurban
recorded "strikes", with votes of more than 25 percent against
their remuneration packages. Under rules introduced this year,
two strikes in consecutive years must be followed by a vote on a
board spill. Page B3.
--
Research by the Australian Communications and Media
Authority has found that people believe user-generated online
content cannot be properly regulated, for reasons including the
large volume of such content. However, the study also found
that people expect the same standards that are applied to print,
radio and television, to apply to online content from known
publishers and other familiar sources. Page B5.
--
News Limited newspaper The Australian will next
week start the process of asking online readers to pay for
access to its site. Readers who sign up to The Australian's
revamped site will not have to pay anything for three months,
after which readers will be charged from A$2.95 a week to
subscribe. The newspaper will follow the "freemium" model of
providing some stories for free, while charging for premium
content such as analysis and specialist material. Page B5.
