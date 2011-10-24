Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The former head of gold producer Newcrest Mining, Ian Smith,
has been appointed as the next chief executive of explosives and
chemicals maker Orica . "[Ian's] very much respected
for what he did at Newcrest . it's good to have someone from the
other side of the purchasing fence, so to speak," Peter Duncan,
chairman of Orica, said. Mr Smith will take over as chief
executive from Graeme Liebelt next year. Page 15.
- - - -
Energy giant Chevron yesterday indicated it was
hopeful Korea Gas would purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG)
from the company's A$29 billion venture in Western Australia,
even though the Korean energy buyer is looking for alternative
sources. "We recognise that even after the recent announcements
of purchases from others, Korea still has significant uncovered
demand for LNG in the 2015-plus time frame," a spokesperson for
Chevron Australia said. Page 16.
- - - -
The chairman of Origin Energy , Kevin McCann,
yesterday told investors that it was becoming more difficult to
accurately predict future profits, although the energy retailer
reaffirmed its full-year profit guidance, which forecasts a 30
percent rise in profits. "Our board is still willing to make a
call [on profit guidance], which increasingly fewer companies
are, but it is getting harder and harder to make that call,"
managing director Grant King said. Page 16.
- - - -
Woolworths yesterday rebuffed a newspaper report
that claimed Indian Tata Group had not renewed its five-year
retail consumer electronics agreement with the Australian
supermarket chain. According to The Economic Times, Tata's
Infiniti Retail, operator of the Croma Zip and Croma outlets,
has started establishing its own warehouses in India. However,
a statement from Woolworths yesterday said the retailer was
"committed to our India business, our alliance with the Tatas
and our retail electronics relationship with Infiniti Retail".
Page 16.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Rio Tinto chief executive Tom Albanese yesterday
said the recent falls in iron ore prices were "accelerating the
move to shorter pricing methods and closer to spot". Iron ore
spot prices have fallen 25 percent over the past month, leading
to Chinese customers of Rio asking to be taken off quarterly
contracts. Mr Albanese said the company was "moving to a
portfolio sales approach, with a range of pricing periods linked
to quoted spot prices." Page 23.
- - - -
United States company Peabody Energy , with Indian
partner ArcelorMittal, yesterday gained majority control of
Queensland miner Macarthur Coal. Last week, PeamCoal, the joint
venture between Peabody and ArcelorMittal, said it would lift
the A$16 a share offer to A$16.25 if it gains at least 90
percent of Macarthur stock by November 11. PeamCoal now holds
57.62 percent of Macarthur. Page 23.
- - - -
The Australian S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 2.7 percent to finish
at 4255 points yesterday off the back of renewed investor
confidence over a potential solution for the sovereign debt
crisis in Europe. Leaders in the euro-zone met on the weekend
to discuss methods of solving the crisis, which led to the
announcement of an agreement on the recapitalisation of banks
heavily exposed to Greece, sparking a rally on stock markets
around the world. Page 23.
- - - -
The chairman of the largest energy retailer in Australia has
backed the technology behind coal seam gas, telling investors
that it was not an untested or new process. "[Coal seam gas]
has been used for cooking and heating in Queensland's homes
since 1996," Kevin McCann, chairman of Origin Energy, said
yesterday at the company's annual general meeting. "It provides
90 percent of Queensland's natural gas and 15 percent of
Queensland's electricity," he added. Page 24.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday
argued in the Federal Court that grocery wholesaler Metcash
would become a monopoly supplier to independent retailers if its
acquisition of the Franklins supermarket chain is not
overturned. The case was the first day of the regulator's
appeal against an earlier ruling by the court, which approved
Metcash's takeover. Page B2.
- - - -
The Victorian Supreme Court heard yesterday that securities
lending group Primebroker Securities continued to trade for half
a year despite being insolvent. Six cases regarding the
relationship of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and
Primebroker began in court yesterday, with the owners of
Primebroker seeking damages in one case over claims the bank had
promised it would continue to support the company. Page B3.
- - - -
Bruce Buchanan, chief executive of the budget offshoot of
Qantas Airways , Jetstar, yesterday said the company
would back change in the ownership of its Vietnam carrier,
Jetstar Pacific, although "there is a lot of water to go under
the bridge with those discussions". Under the proposed
agreement, Vietnam Airlines will receive the Vietnamese
government's 70 percent stake in Jetstar Pacific, while Qantas
will own the remaining 30 percent. Page B4.
- - - -
Superannuation funds have suffered their worst quarter of
performance since the last three months of 2008, a new report
says. Researchers Chant West yesterday revealed the average
super fund in Australia lost 5.1 percent in the three months to
September, a period when the local sharemarket dropped 11.6
percent. Warren Chant, managing director at Chant West, said
the average fund needs a 11 percent gain to return to levels
seen before the global financial crisis. Page B4.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A well-known advocate of corporate governance, Dean Paatsch,
has founded a new proxy advisory firm that will develop a
"public research program" on market operations and governance
issues. Called Ownership Matters, the new firm consists of
former Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) employees Simon
Connal and Martin Lawrence. Ownership has already secured the
Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, a former
customer of ISS, as a client. "We make bullets, we don't fire
them," Mr Paatsch said. Page B3.
- - - -
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's bid to reduce the size of its
board has been blocked by major shareholders after worries that
the move would eliminate an essential level of oversight at the
lender. The vote prompted Robert Johanson, chairman of Bendigo,
to tell investors at the company's annual general meeting that
"a relatively small number of shareholders" were having greater
sway on corporate matters. Mr Johanson added that the bank was
confident it could "manage" the effects of an economic crisis
overseas. Page B4.
- - - -
Federal Labor MP and former Australian National University
economist Andrew Leigh, along with Christine Neill, has found in
a new study that Government stimulus packages creates jobs.
Published in the Economic Letters journal, Dr Leigh and
Professor Neill discovered that a 10 percent boost in stimulus
spending within an electorate created up to 78 jobs, according
to an analysis of the Roads to Recovery program run by a former
federal Coalition government. Page B4.
- - - -
Kevin Brown, head of corporate services at NBN Co, said the
government owned company tasked with rolling out the national
broadband network (NBN) would launch an education campaign
"explaining what NBN is and what it means" from February next
year. According to Mr Brown, the majority of the funding for
the campaign will go towards community-based information
meetings. Page B5
- - - -
(Sydney Newsroom +61-2 9373 1816;
sydney.newsroom@allreleases.net))