THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Shareholders in Globe International, led by Melbourne
rival Solomon Lew, yesterday voted overwhelmingly against the
apparel company's executive remuneration report. Company
founders Stephen and Peter Hill and chief executive Matt Hill
all increased their base pay last year, despite the firm's
profit falling from A$3.2 billion to A$1.7 billion. Globe's
share price has plummeted from A$24.50 in 2001 to A41 cents
yesterday. Page 23.
--More than 15 percent of Karoon Gas shareholders,
including the Australian Shareholders Association, yesterday
voted against the oil and gas explorer's executive remuneration
report. Non-executive director Stephen Power said the firm
needed to use options to attract candidates because it had no
income stream apart from interest earned on capital raisings.
"The problem with taking a one-size-fits-all approach is that
you squash the entrepreneurial spirit," Mr Power said. Page 24.
--Robert Wright, chairman of Super Retail Group ,
yesterday told investors at the annual meeting that he was
confident the A$610 million acquisition of sports retailer Rebel
Group would prove beneficial. Super Retail's share price
slipped 14 percent in one day last week following the Rebel
purchase and a A$284 million equity raising. Mr Wright said
that investors could expect a 20 percent return on capital
invested in Rebel by 2016. Page 24.
--Carsales.com chief executive Greg Roebuck
yesterday told investors at the online car classifieds company's
annual meeting that the current guidance was "comfortable with
where we sit currently against the consensus". Analysts
forecast Carsales.com revenue to increase 14.2 percent from
A$152.5 million in 2010-11 to A$174.3 million this year. "Our
advertising yields are growing thanks to more added-value
products," Mr Roebuck said. Page 24.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Casinos group Crown will hold its annual meeting
in Melbourne today, with chief executive Rowen Craigie to tell
shareholders the redevelopment of its casinos in Melbourne and
Perth has "already begun to generate revenue improvements". The
James Packer-backed company is spending A$2.2 billion on
renovations to its casinos as they face increased competition
from Sydney's Star casino and rivals in Singapore. Page 19.
--Commonwealth Financial Planning (CFP), a subsidiary of
Commonwealth Bank of Australia , has agreed to
enforceable undertakings with the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission. An investigation by the regulator had
found that an experienced adviser breached eight sections of the
Corporations Act over a period of at least two years. CFP has
agreed to a two-year review program that will be conducted by an
independent expert. Page 19.
--Iron ore prices yesterday experienced their largest
one-day plunge in three years, falling 7.2 percent, with prices
now 30 percent below their level a month ago. The latest fall
followed comments from Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao that indicated
there are concerns in China over the rate at which the country's
economy is slowing. However, miner Rio Tinto
has blamed the price falls on Brazilian miner Vale ,
which has rerouted ore shipments from Europe to China,
increasing supply. Page 19.
--The Mining 2011 Resources Convention in Brisbane yesterday
heard that rising demand for uranium from China could transform
the market for the commodity, just as it did for iron ore.
Peter Kerr, chief financial officer of uranium miner Bannerman
Resources , said the market for uranium has started
recovering after a decline following the Fukushima nuclear
disaster in Japan earlier this year. Page 20.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Market research firm East & Partners yesterday released
the results of its first Bank Reputation Index survey. The
report states that of the 1300 small and medium business
respondents, 300 listed "no bank" as having the "best reputation
for business banking". National Australia Bank came
second. Eastman & Partners analyst Paul Dowling said Australian
business tends to "have a more antagonistic attitude towards the
banks". Page B2.
--The Victorian Supreme Court yesterday approved the scheme
of arrangement that will allow Foster's Group to be
sold to SABMiller . The approval means the scheme of
arrangement for the A$12 billion can now be put to shareholders,
with Foster's last night saying the shareholder meeting would be
held on December 1. Foster's held its annual general meeting on
Tuesday, which saw a number of investors berate the brewer's
board for accepting SABMiller's offer. Page B3.
--The Australian Taxation Office yesterday sought to provide
a more in-depth explanation of its approach to the foreign
private equity investment sector. The tax office said private
equity firms will be required to identify their ultimate
investors if they are to take advantage of tax treaties that
allow them to pay income tax overseas rather than locally. The
Australian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association
criticised the approach, describing it as "both time-consuming
and problematic". Page B3.
--Gaming group Tabcorp yesterday indicated it
would use all legal avenues to "defend its exclusive retail
licences" from the installation of betting kiosks in pubs and
clubs by rival Sportsbet. At Tabcorp's annual meeting
yesterday, chief executive David Attenborough said, "While these
legal proceedings take place, and they may play out over a long
period of time, Tabcorp is continuing to invest in our retail
network". Page B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--The Commonwealth Business Forum in Perth yesterday heard
Gina Rinehart, Australia's wealthiest person, criticise the
nation's leaders for burying the mining industry with too much
red tape. Ms Rinehart claimed she had to apply for more than
3100 permits to develop her A$6.3 billion Roy Hill iron ore
project in the Pilbara. "This burden is simply too great for
small and even medium companies and must be drastically reduced
if we wish to be a business hub," Ms Rinehart said. Page B1.
--Proposals to reduce inter-carrier fees by the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission have raised the ire of
mobile companies. A final decision is expected soon, which will
see termination rates lowered from A9 cents a minute to A6
cents, with two more reductions scheduled by mid-2014.
According to estimates by RBS Equities, Telstra will
save A$230 million in termination rates, while Optus
and Vodafone could receive almost A$100 million less
over three years. Page B3.
--Paul Little, the outgoing chief executive of logistics
firm Toll Holdings , yesterday criticised the Transport
Workers Union (TWU) for backing the American Teamsters Union,
representatives of which arrived uninvited to his final general
meeting with Toll. The American union is involved in a dispute
with Toll's United States arm. Mr Little said, "The TWU should
be focusing on our competitors, whose employees receive nothing
close to Toll's rates of pay and conditions". Page B3.
--Insurance Australia Group held its annual general
meeting in Sydney yesterday, with chief executive Mike Wilkins
telling investors the car and home insurer was on track to
fulfil guidance this financial year. Mr Wilkins said the first
three months of the fiscal year had seen "encouraging" growth in
premiums and a welcome reduction in natural disaster events.
Page B5.