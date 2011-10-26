Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Shareholders in Globe International, led by Melbourne rival Solomon Lew, yesterday voted overwhelmingly against the apparel company's executive remuneration report. Company founders Stephen and Peter Hill and chief executive Matt Hill all increased their base pay last year, despite the firm's profit falling from A$3.2 billion to A$1.7 billion. Globe's share price has plummeted from A$24.50 in 2001 to A41 cents yesterday. Page 23.

--More than 15 percent of Karoon Gas shareholders, including the Australian Shareholders Association, yesterday voted against the oil and gas explorer's executive remuneration report. Non-executive director Stephen Power said the firm needed to use options to attract candidates because it had no income stream apart from interest earned on capital raisings. "The problem with taking a one-size-fits-all approach is that you squash the entrepreneurial spirit," Mr Power said. Page 24.

--Robert Wright, chairman of Super Retail Group , yesterday told investors at the annual meeting that he was confident the A$610 million acquisition of sports retailer Rebel Group would prove beneficial. Super Retail's share price slipped 14 percent in one day last week following the Rebel purchase and a A$284 million equity raising. Mr Wright said that investors could expect a 20 percent return on capital invested in Rebel by 2016. Page 24.

--Carsales.com chief executive Greg Roebuck yesterday told investors at the online car classifieds company's annual meeting that the current guidance was "comfortable with where we sit currently against the consensus". Analysts forecast Carsales.com revenue to increase 14.2 percent from A$152.5 million in 2010-11 to A$174.3 million this year. "Our advertising yields are growing thanks to more added-value products," Mr Roebuck said. Page 24.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Casinos group Crown will hold its annual meeting in Melbourne today, with chief executive Rowen Craigie to tell shareholders the redevelopment of its casinos in Melbourne and Perth has "already begun to generate revenue improvements". The James Packer-backed company is spending A$2.2 billion on renovations to its casinos as they face increased competition from Sydney's Star casino and rivals in Singapore. Page 19.

--Commonwealth Financial Planning (CFP), a subsidiary of Commonwealth Bank of Australia , has agreed to enforceable undertakings with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. An investigation by the regulator had found that an experienced adviser breached eight sections of the Corporations Act over a period of at least two years. CFP has agreed to a two-year review program that will be conducted by an independent expert. Page 19.

--Iron ore prices yesterday experienced their largest one-day plunge in three years, falling 7.2 percent, with prices now 30 percent below their level a month ago. The latest fall followed comments from Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao that indicated there are concerns in China over the rate at which the country's economy is slowing. However, miner Rio Tinto has blamed the price falls on Brazilian miner Vale , which has rerouted ore shipments from Europe to China, increasing supply. Page 19.

--The Mining 2011 Resources Convention in Brisbane yesterday heard that rising demand for uranium from China could transform the market for the commodity, just as it did for iron ore. Peter Kerr, chief financial officer of uranium miner Bannerman Resources , said the market for uranium has started recovering after a decline following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan earlier this year. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Market research firm East & Partners yesterday released the results of its first Bank Reputation Index survey. The report states that of the 1300 small and medium business respondents, 300 listed "no bank" as having the "best reputation for business banking". National Australia Bank came second. Eastman & Partners analyst Paul Dowling said Australian business tends to "have a more antagonistic attitude towards the banks". Page B2.

--The Victorian Supreme Court yesterday approved the scheme of arrangement that will allow Foster's Group to be sold to SABMiller . The approval means the scheme of arrangement for the A$12 billion can now be put to shareholders, with Foster's last night saying the shareholder meeting would be held on December 1. Foster's held its annual general meeting on Tuesday, which saw a number of investors berate the brewer's board for accepting SABMiller's offer. Page B3.

--The Australian Taxation Office yesterday sought to provide a more in-depth explanation of its approach to the foreign private equity investment sector. The tax office said private equity firms will be required to identify their ultimate investors if they are to take advantage of tax treaties that allow them to pay income tax overseas rather than locally. The Australian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association criticised the approach, describing it as "both time-consuming and problematic". Page B3.

--Gaming group Tabcorp yesterday indicated it would use all legal avenues to "defend its exclusive retail licences" from the installation of betting kiosks in pubs and clubs by rival Sportsbet. At Tabcorp's annual meeting yesterday, chief executive David Attenborough said, "While these legal proceedings take place, and they may play out over a long period of time, Tabcorp is continuing to invest in our retail network". Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--The Commonwealth Business Forum in Perth yesterday heard Gina Rinehart, Australia's wealthiest person, criticise the nation's leaders for burying the mining industry with too much red tape. Ms Rinehart claimed she had to apply for more than 3100 permits to develop her A$6.3 billion Roy Hill iron ore project in the Pilbara. "This burden is simply too great for small and even medium companies and must be drastically reduced if we wish to be a business hub," Ms Rinehart said. Page B1.

--Proposals to reduce inter-carrier fees by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission have raised the ire of mobile companies. A final decision is expected soon, which will see termination rates lowered from A9 cents a minute to A6 cents, with two more reductions scheduled by mid-2014. According to estimates by RBS Equities, Telstra will save A$230 million in termination rates, while Optus and Vodafone could receive almost A$100 million less over three years. Page B3.

--Paul Little, the outgoing chief executive of logistics firm Toll Holdings , yesterday criticised the Transport Workers Union (TWU) for backing the American Teamsters Union, representatives of which arrived uninvited to his final general meeting with Toll. The American union is involved in a dispute with Toll's United States arm. Mr Little said, "The TWU should be focusing on our competitors, whose employees receive nothing close to Toll's rates of pay and conditions". Page B3.

--Insurance Australia Group held its annual general meeting in Sydney yesterday, with chief executive Mike Wilkins telling investors the car and home insurer was on track to fulfil guidance this financial year. Mr Wilkins said the first three months of the fiscal year had seen "encouraging" growth in premiums and a welcome reduction in natural disaster events. Page B5.