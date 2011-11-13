MELBOURNE Nov 14 Compiled
for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Coles and Woolworths have rejected a plan
by Goodman Fielder to deliver fresh bread to the
supermarket giant's distribution centres (DCs) rather than
individual stores. The news is a setback for the food maker's
chief executive, Chris Delaney, whose cost-cutting strategy was
underpinned by the proposal. "I don't ever see it going through
our DCs - never say never, but I don't see it like that," said
John Durkan, Coles' director of merchandise. Page 16.
--
Iron ore producer Aquila Resources will soon
release a revised cost forecast for its A$5.8 billion joint
venture with miner AMCI in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
The cost increases stem in part from a redesign of the Anketell
Point port expansion at the behest of the state government and
iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group. "There will be
an increase in capex it is about how we manage that," Aquila
managing director Tony Poli said. Page 16.
--
BlueScope Steel is the next company likely to face
an investor backlash under the new "two strikes" rule on
executive pay at its annual meeting this week. Despite the
steelmaker posting losses of A$1.05 billion in 2010-11, its nine
most senior executives received A$2.6 million in bonuses. Under
the rule, shareholders can force a board spill if a firm's
executive remuneration report receives two consecutive no votes
from 25 percent of shares. Page 17.
--
Investors are expected to quiz BHP Billiton
petroleum chief executive Mike Yeager at a briefing today on the
strategy for the firm's US$20 billion in United States shale gas
assets. Shareholders have been eager to learn how much capital
the mining giant plans to inject into the projects. In July, Mr
Yeager said BHP could ramp up spending on the Petrohawk Energy
assets from US$3 billion this year to as much as US$6.5 billion
in 2020. Page 18.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
John Schmidt, chief executive of the government's Australian
Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, says new laws provide
the agency with the power to impose conditions on or deregister
companies that "constitute a significant money laundering or
terrorism financing risk". The agency, which tracks all company
money transfers into and out of Australia, recorded A$3.2
trillion in investment flows last year. Page 19.
--
Federal Finance Minister Penny Wong has appointed David
Gonski to assist the board of the A$73 billion Future Fund in
the search for its next chairman. The fund's current chairman,
David Murray, will step down on April 3 next year after his five
year term was extended earlier this year. Mr Gonski, chairman
of the Australian Securities Exchange and Coca-Cola Amatil, met
with Mr Murray last week. Page 19.
--
Keith De Lacy, who recently stepped down from the role of
chairman at Macarthur Coal following its acquisition by United
States group Peabody Energy, says the success of mining
start-ups such as Macarthur is unlikely to continue due to
excessive regulation. Mr De Lacy says red tape and regulations
now mean junior companies do not have the financial strength to
develop new resources, although they continue to fulfil an
exploration role. Page 19.
--
Harry Triguboff, founder and chairman of property developer
Meriton Apartments, has predicted the Reserve Bank of Australia
will cut interest rates further as the economy weakens due to
slowing demand from China and the crisis in Europe. Mr
Triguboff said apartment prices have fallen by around 10 percent
over the past six months. However, Mr Triguboff added that the
lack of new stock being built meant prices are likely to
recover. Page 21.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Figures released by Westpac Banking Corporation have shown
that the negative impact of frugal consumer sentiment has spread
beyond retail to the tourism, construction, finance and
insurance sectors. Impaired loans in the hospitality industry
rose A$71 million to A$205 million in the 12 months to
September, while bad loans in construction increased A$69
million to A$180 million in the same period. Page B1.
--
Mobile phone service provider Vodafone Hutchison Australia
is seeking compensation from Nokia Siemens
Networks Australia over performance issues that led to
a consumer backlash in late 2010. In turn, Nokia Siemens has
applied to the Federal Court of New South Wales to retrieve an
A$8 million bond relating to the seven-year network managed
services agreement, and has accused Vodafone of misleading,
deceptive and unconscionable conduct. Page B3.
--
Federal Resources Minister Martin Ferguson, speaking in New
Delhi, has rejected reports in the Indian press that the
Government's carbon tax and proposed mining tax would deter
foreign investors. "Everybody I've spoken to in India is
looking to invest in Australia. They don't see the [minerals
resource rent tax] and the carbon tax as a barrier," Mr Ferguson
said. India is expected to increase coal imports from 55
million tonnes last year to 300 million tonnes in 2016. Page
B4.
--
A business tax working group established by Federal
Treasurer Wayne Swan has given its initial support for changes
to the tax treatment of losses. The reform is aimed at
assisting businesses that are struggling to adjust to the
resources boom-driven two-speed economy.
"Tax losses are simply expenses that a business has not been
able to use as a deduction because they are not big enough to
transfer the deductions," Mr Swan said. Page B5.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Web developers Tim Bull and Alex Dong announced last week
that they had sold their social bookmarking application,
Trunk.ly, to Chad Hurley and Steve Chen, the California-based
founders of video-sharing website YouTube. Melbourne-based Mr
Bull collaborated via Skype and email on the project with Mr
Dong, who lives in New Zealand. Trunk.ly is expected to be
rolled into Delicious, a bookmarking service purchased from
Yahoo! earlier this year. Page B1.
--
Rare earths producer Lynas Corporation revealed
last week that the ownership of a rich deposit in the African
nation of Malawi was in dispute, despite the company telling the
market it acquired the rights in 2007. South African geologist
Michael Saner holds an order from the Malawi High Court stating
he has exclusive rights to the disputed deposit. Mr Saner has
alleged that Lynas offered him as much as A$500,000 for the
rights, but he refused. Page 5.
--
Star Audio Visual Association, an industry body representing
more than 50 hi-fi specialists, was yesterday considering an
overhaul including renaming the group the Australian Hi-Fi
Association. The move is seen as a way to recognise the role of
retailers whose revenue has been hit hard by online shopping and
heavy discounting. The association's chief executive, Peter
Familari, gave evidence on the retail sector to the Productivity
Commission earlier this year. Page B5.
--
Australian Forest and Wood Products Association chief
executive David Pollard said tough conditions for the wood
products industry would be made worse by the looming carbon
pricing scheme. A 14 percent decline in new home building
starts and an increase in wood product imports were hurting the
sector, Dr Pollard said. He added that that the Government had
"ignored the industry's feedback" on the imminent carbon pricing
legislation. Page B10.