SYDNEY Nov 15 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

BHP Billiton's head of Petroleum, Mike Yeager, yesterday briefed investors in Melbourne on the benefits the company's US$20 billion move into shale gas in the United States (US) would bring for BHP. "It is irrefutable that shale gas is a game changer for energy supply across the US for the next 50 years," he said. Mr Yeager said shale gas has a "very, very small" environmental footprint. Page 18.

Incitec Pivot yesterday reported full year results, with underlying profit rising 20 percent to A$530.1 million, in line with market expectations. Chief executive James Fazzino said the fertiliser and explosives manufacturer expects moderate growth in the coming year, with the company focused on its new A$935 million ammonium nitrate plant at Moranbah in Queensland, where first production is expected in the third quarter of 2012. Page 19.

Paint manufacturer DuluxGroup yesterday reported a 52 percent rise in profits to A$93.2 million for the year to September 31. Chief executive Patrick Houlihan said the result was further demonstration that minor home improvements by consumers would continue to support demand for the company's products, despite the weak economic outlook. Dulux shares yesterday closed 2.2 percent higher at A$2.75. Page 19.

Qube Logistics says it plans to diversify its operations to provide "pit to port" transport services for Australian mining companies. The company does not yet offer a full supply chain service, but chief executive Maurice James says Utah Point at Port Hedland in Western Australia demonstrates Qube's plans. The company has invested A$60 million at Utah Point on infrastructure for handling bulk materials exports. Page 21.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Corporate advisory firm Lazard yesterday announced that its Lazard Australia Corporate Opportunity Fund 2, part of Lazard's private equity division, would fund expansion plans at Melbourne sportswear group 2XU. The company produces performance and recovery sportswear for elite athletes and has achieved annual growth of more than 40 percent over the past four years. Page 19.

Rural services group Elders yesterday reported a A$395.4 million loss for the year to September, almost twice the loss recorded last year of A$217.6 million. However, managing director Malcolm Jackman said the result had been driven by costs associated with moves to divest non-core assets including its forestry business. Mr Jackman said Elders expected to see continuing improvements in performance next year. Page 19.

China Investment Corp has started a review of its potential involvement in Western Australia's troubled Oakajee port and rail project. The A$400 billion sovereign wealth fund has been ordered to undertake the review by China's peak economic planning body, the National Development and Reform Commission. West Australian Premier Colin Barnett has been pushing for the Chinese group's involvement to save the project, including travelling to Beijing for talks. Page 20.

Woodside Petroleum yesterday released a draft environmental impact statement for its proposed offshore Browse Basin liquefied natural gas project. The three gasfields in Browse Basin, 290 kilometres off Western Australia's Kimberley coast, are estimated to contain 13.3 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas and 360 million barrels of recoverable condensate. Woodside hopes to make a final investment decision on the A$30 billion project next year. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Former stockbroker Jonathan Kur has been charged with fraud amounting to A$8.8 million. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission alleges Mr Kur "intentionally hid trading losses he accumulated on three overseas client accounts". The revelation of the losses in late 2008 led to the closure of Perth broking firm Hogan & Partners. Page B2.

Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce yesterday said he was hopeful the airline and unions would reach agreement on new employment contracts by the Monday deadline, saying, "We'll be working until the 11th hour to try and get an agreement". If the two sides fail to reach agreement by Monday, both sides will have to agree to extend negotiations for a further 21 days or face an arbitrated outcome imposed by Fair Work Australia. Page B3.

National Australia Bank yesterday released its annual report, showing chief executive Cameron Clyne received a 12 percent pay rise to A$8.67 million last financial year. Mr Clyne's remuneration package included a base salary of A$2.7 million, equity grants worth A$3.8 million and more than A$2 million in short-term cash bonuses. Mr Clyne's total pay was the third highest among Australia's four major banks. Page B3.

The Indigenous Land Council will spend more than A$20 million refurbishing the Ayers Rock Resort. The council acquired the resort in June from GPT Group for around A$300 million. The resort's operator, Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia, will partner with global hotel operator Accor, with the resort aiming to lift Aboriginal staff member numbers and increase the involvement of local land owners in providing cultural activities. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Property group Stockland has sold Melbourne's Riverside Plaza office tower to Dexus Wholesale Property Fund for A$201.5 million. The building is 97 percent leased, with tenants including Sinclair Knight Merz, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, SPI Electricity, Primus Telecommunications and Victoria Police. Dexus said the acquisition was fully funded through its existing debt facilities. Page B3.

Crusader Resources is expected to announce a resource upgrade for its flagship Borborema goldmine in Brazil within the coming week. The upgrade will be the third within a year and is expected to increase the resource estimate beyond 2 million ounces of gold. Crusader is believed to be confident there will be further resource upgrades before construction of the mine starts in 2014. Page B4.

An analyst from ratings agency Standard & Poor's was yesterday questioned in the Federal Court by lawyers representing 13 Australian councils. The councils lost 93 percent of invested capital in a structured financial product that had received a AAA rating from the agency. Analyst Cian Chandler said he did not know what a colleague had meant when he said in an email that ABN Amro, which created the structured product, had "found a way to game our criteria". Page B4.

Uranium mining group Paladin Energy yesterday saw its share price climb 8 percent to A$1.61 after the company said congestion at the processing plant for its Kayelekera mine in Malawi had been reduced. The prospect of higher production from Kayelekera prompted investors to overlook Paladin's announcement that it was writing down the value of the mine by US$133 million. Page B4.