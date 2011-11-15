SYDNEY Nov 16 Compiled for
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Tiger Airways yesterday announced a second-quarter operating
loss of S$27.2 million. The loss follows the six-week grounding
of Tiger's Australian aircraft due to safety concerns earlier
this year. Tiger Airways chief executive Chin Yau Seng said
"The immediate target [in Australia] would be to get the
operations to break-even level". The airline requires approval
from the Civil Aviation Authority to return to its full schedule
of flights. Page 46.
Despite turmoil in Europe, private hospital operator Ramsay
Health Care will continue to implement its expansion
strategy in France and the United Kingdom. "We know the market
and we're a long term investor," group chief executive
Christopher Rex said yesterday. Mr Rex also explained that
Ramsay Health Care was keen to expand in France, "but only at
the right price". Page 46.
In an attempt to boost sales following a difficult year,
wholesaler Pacific Brands has set up an online store for its
iconic Bonds brand. The launch of the online store will be
announced today by the head of underwear and hosiery Colette
Garnsey. "Customers expect us to be online and we have to be
relevant," Ms Garnsey said. Sales in hosiery and underwear were
down 8 per cent last financial year. Page 47.
David Jones has chosen United Kingdom firm PCMS Group
as the provider of a new retail point of sale system, expected
to cost around A$40 million over two years. The department
store retailer chose PCMS's "off-the-rack" software to reduce
upgrade and implementation issues. Another reason for the
selection of PCMS was the firm's "strong experience in the
department store market", group general manager information
technology, Karen McLachlan said yesterday. Page 47.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Raphael Geminder, son-in-law to the late Richard Pratt and a
one-third shareholder in the Pratt family's A$3 billion Visy
Group, recently lifted his stake in Sydney company Pro-Pac
Packaging to 48.3 percent. The packaging company has annual
revenue of around A$115 million, but Mr Geminder yesterday said:
"My intention is to target $1 billion worth of sales in five
years. That is aspirational but it is very achievable." Page
39.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia yesterday released
its first quarter trading update, with the cash earnings result
of A$1.75 billion falling short of market expectations due to a
A$60 million loss from its markets trading
businesses. However, outgoing chief executive Ralph Norris
said the first signs of a recovery in household credit growth
were emerging. Mr Norris steps down at the end of the month, to
be replaced by Ian Narev. Page 39.
South-east Australia faces rising gas prices as international
demand for liquefied natural gas leads BHP Billiton and
ExxonMobil to examine selling Bass Strait gas to coal seam gas
export plants in Queensland. Michael Yeager, head of BHP
Petroleum, yesterday said: "We have talked to a number of the
parties that are involved in the coal seam projects." Analysts
say current east coast gas prices of A$3 to A$4 a gigajoule are
likely to rise to between A$6 and A$9 over the next three to
five years. Page 39.
A survey by the Australian Institute of Company Directors has
found that more than 50 percent of current directors are less
likely to accept further board positions due to recent legal
rulings imposing more stringent responsibilities on directors.
The institute's chief executive, John Colvin, yesterday said,
"More and more directors are telling us that the director
liability is harming their willingness to serve on boards, and
the results back that up". Page 41.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Accounts lodged with the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission revealed yesterday that the Australian
arm of News Corporation, News Australia Holdings, recorded a
A$300 million loss for the last financial year. In its report
to the corporate regulator, the media company noted "impairment
charges of A$713 million during the year related to certain
publishing mastheads and titles and related goodwill", as well
as a deterioration in trading conditions during the second half
of the financial year. Page B1.
SilexSolar announced yesterday that its will suspend solar
panel manufacturing operations at its plant in Sydney, due to
the impact of Chinese imports, the high Australian dollar and a
lack of support from Federal and state governments. Michael
Goldsworthy, chief executive of parent company Silex Systems,
said the fate of Australia's only manufacturer of solar panels
would be decided within the next few months. Page B8.
A PricewaterhouseCoopers report released yesterday reveals
that 80 per cent of the top 50 middle-tier Australian mining
companies raised capital in the last financial year.
Consequently cash on hand rose to A$7.6 billion. Analysts say
the war chest will help the mining industry deal with any
potential fallout from the European sovereign debt crisis.
"Balance sheets are just about bulletproof,"
PricewaterhouseCoopers Australian and global mining leader, Tim
Goldsmith, said. Page B8.
Residential and asset manager Peet Ltd issued a profit
downgrade yesterday, predicting a net operating profit after tax
for this financial year of between A$15 million and A$20
million. Before the announcement, Bloomberg's consensus profit
estimate was around A$41 million. Peet managing director
Brendan Gore noted that "trading conditions have continued to
prove challenging", while analysts said the downgrade was not a
surprise given the volatility of the Australian residential
sector. Page B9.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Prime Minister Julia Gillard's support for sales of uranium
to India yesterday saw uranium stocks in Australia rise across
the sector. The mining industry strongly approved of Ms
Gillard's pledge to see that a ban on sales to India is
overturned. Paladin Energy chief executive John Borshoff called
it a "much needed move". The announcement saw share price rises
of more than 10 per cent across the Australian uranium sector.
Page 3.
Despite an overall rise in profits at Australia's leading
regional banks, the sector is still at a disadvantage compared
to the big four banks due to their higher cost of funding,
according to a report by KPMG. Smaller regional banks were
unable to access the attractive terms offered to AA-rated banks
for funds sourced from overseas investors, the report said.
KPMG banking partner Martin McGrath said: "Continued global
economic volatility has the potential to impact on previous
funding initiatives that are reaching maturity." Page 4.
Clean Seas Tuna interim chief executive Peter Steere
yesterday said the company's attempts to breed southern bluefin
tuna have been hampered by seals eating their stocks. Mr Steere
said the other challenge to the breeding program was getting the
tuna large enough before the water turned too cold. While
higher survival rates among the tuna stocks are expected next
year, it is still too soon to know when shareholders will see a
return from their investment, accordingto Mr Steere. Page 8.
Equipment used to connect households and business to the
national broadband network will cost NBN Co around A$635 million
over the next five years, the company said yesterday. About
A$150 million of the equipment, which includes cables, plastic
boxes and outlets, will be manufactured in Australia. The bulk
of the equipment contract will go to United States-owned company
Corning, while Melbourne-based companies Warren & Brown and
Optimal will also benefit. Page 11.