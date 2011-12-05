Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Mid-cap miners are being targeted for acquisition by foreign buyers eager to expand into Australia's coal sector, according to Thai-owned Centennial Coal non-executive chairman Bob Cameron. With a scarcity of takeover targets, the proposed merger of Whitehaven Coal and Aston Resources is expected to pique interest. "Consolidation of smaller players will take place and the consolidated companies will become more attractive," said Mr Cameron. Page 16.

- - - -

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange yesterday, Australian coal junior NuCoal announced it would continue exploring its Doyles Creek coal project, pushing aside a request by New South Wales Resources Minister Chris Hartcher to suspend drilling. The miner is being investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption over the awarding of the Doyles Creek mining licence. Page 17.

- - - -

CVC Asia Pacific-owned Nine Entertainment is at risk of breaching banking covenants if lenders reject a proposal to extend the terms of its A$2.7 billion debt to August 2015. The media group's debt is held by a number of lenders, including hedge funds Canyon Capital and Apollo Global Management. The lenders are expected to make a decision on the proposal by December 16. Page 18.

- - - -

Australian and New Zealand media group APN News & Media chief executive Brett Chenoweth announced yesterday that the company's net profit fell from A$103.1 million last year to between A$75 million and A$77 million in calendar 2011. Mr Chenoweth said earnings had been hit by the falling New Zealand dollar, natural disasters in Christchurch and Queensland and the "well-reported weakness in advertising markets". Page 18.

- - - -

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

New South Wales coalmining companies Aston Resources and Whitehaven Coal yesterday confirmed they were in talks on a potential merger that could be valued at up to A$4.9 billion. However, analysts said while the miners would generate significant synergies, they questioned whether the companies would be able to create a proposal appealing to both groups. Page 19.

- - - -

Engineering companies Worley Parsons and JP Kenny have gained contracts with United States oil and gas company Hess to undertake studies on the Equus deepwater gas project off Western Australia. The two companies were reportedly asked to create a front-end engineering and design study for developing the underwater field, which is 1 kilometre to 1.2 kilometres deep. Page 20.

- - - -

A Federal Court order freezing the Australian assets of Russian group OAO Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel (MMK) was yesterday lifted, with a potential lawsuit involving MMK and Swiss trading group ENRC Marketing being discontinued. The removal of the order frees local assets worth up to A$858 million. MMK last month agreed to acquire Flinders Mines for around A$554 million. Page 20.

- - - -

Queensland Treasurer Andrew Fraser yesterday said the state government was discussing "user-funding options" for the A$2.6 billion Connors River Dam with mining companies in the emerging Galilee Basin coal precinct. Miners in the basin, which lacks the required water supply to support mining operations, include Indian groups Adani and GVK as well as Clive Palmer's Waratah Coal. Page 20.

- - - -

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

A court decision in the first round of law firm Maurice Blackburn's class action claim over bank fees against Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has seen Federal Court judge Michelle Gordon declare credit card late payments as penalties rather than a service fee. ANZ's Phil Chronican said, "We're pretty confident that we'll be able to convince the court our fees are not excessive." Page B1.

- - - -

With the rate of inflation easing, TD Securities economist Stephen Koukoulas said that "given the growth and inflation outlook" he would be "really surprised" if the Reserve Bank of Australia did not lower interest rates. According to the TD Securities inflation gauge, a decrease in the cost of fuel and produce caused consumer prices to fall by 0.1 per cent, with headline inflation slowing to 2.1 per cent. Page B2.

- - - -

The Australian sharemarket was bolstered yesterday by news that Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will move ahead with the country's A$39.4 billion austerity package. Coupled with the Australian Labor Party's decision to lift the ban on exporting uranium to India, the S&P/ASX200 increased by 0.78 per cent to 4321.3 points. Financial services group IG Markets strategist Cameron Peacock said the gains could "unwind very quickly" unless there was more "good news to keep it going". Page B2.

- - - -

Australian junior miner Alliance Resources has settled its long-running legal dispute with joint venture partner, United States-based Heathgate, signalling the resumption of work at the Four Mile project uranium mine in South Australia. The announcement yesterday resulted in a 77 per cent shareprice spike for Alliance, which owns 25 per cent of the project. Heathgate is the major stakeholder with 75 per cent. Page B4.

- - - -

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has decided it will not appeal the Federal Court's decision to approve grocery wholesaler Metcash's bid to buy supermarket chain Franklins. The regulator attempted to block Metcash's acquisition after finding that it would significantly lessen competition in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory. Page B3.

- - - -

A report by UBS retail analyst Ben Gilbert expects Woolworths, Australia's biggest retailer, to grow sales of private label products by about 50 per cent over the next five years. The findings cast doubt over chief executive Grant O'Brien's aim to double the sales penetration of its house brands, such as Select and Macro. "The growth aspirations put forward by Woolworths, while realistic, are ambitious in our view," he said. Page B3.

- - - -

Originating from a 20 year old corporate restructure, over A$2 billion in currency exchange losses claimed by News Corporation's Australian businesses have been questioned by the Australian Taxation Office. The Queens Counsel for News Corp, Neil Young said yesterday the companies are entitled to the tax deductions for the losses transferred to them from News Publishers Holdings in 2001 and 2002. Page B3.

- - - -

Centro Retail Australia will begin trading today after plans to wipe out A$2.9 billion of debt were finalised. Last month, shareholders in Centro Properties Group agreed to cede control of the newly restructured entity to lenders in exchange for clearing the debt. The restructuring plans began in 2009 and were recently approved by the New South Wales Supreme Court. Page B3.