Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--A leading United States contractor yesterday warned that Australia's A$130 billion in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects will need to be completed before a global LNG glut leads to a fall in demand in 2016. "My gut feeling says you've got to give your projects a final investment decision and get them into the marketplace within five years," said Dick McIlhattan, Australian head of LNG at engineering services firm Bechtel. Page 1.

--The A$4.7 billion merger of coal producers Whitehaven Coal and Aston Resources, if successful, is likely to be headed by Whitehaven managing director Tony Haggarty, it was revealed yesterday. Some investors are reportedly concerned about Aston chairman Nathan Tinkler's level of control over the new entity, although Mr Tinkler is unlikely to take a board position. The deal is in the final stages of negotiation. Page 16.

--Changes to regulations governing the broadcast of sporting events will not be tabled in Federal Parliament until at least February, despite being announced in December last year. The new rules are expected to give pay television stations greater access to major sporting events. "The Department has been consumed by Telstra and the [national broadband network] this year," one television executive said yesterday. Page 16.

--It would take "an unprecedented disaster" to stop Inpex's A$30 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas project, the oil and gas producer's president director Australia, Seiya Ito, said yesterday. Federal Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said the recent signing of A$70 billion of sales agreements in Japan would cover energy shortfalls caused by the closure of nuclear plants. Mr Ito admitted that a final investment decision may be delayed until January. Page 42.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Charles Macek, director of Wesfarmers and former Telstra board member, yesterday claimed the Federal Government's decision to abandon the tender process for the A$233 million Australia Network contract "could add to perceptions about sovereign risk". "There's a view that's developed over the last few years that there's a lack of transparency and consistency in government decision-making," Mr Macek said. Page 31.

--Rana Som, chairman of major Indian resources group NMDC , yesterday held talks with Atlas Iron managing director David Flanagan on a potential deal to acquire a controlling stake in the Ridley magnetite iron ore project in the Pilbara. Mr Som said NMDC was looking to establish itself in Australia, saying, "We don't think for five years; we think for 50 years." NMDC is also looking for local coal, gold and phosphate assets. Page 32.

--The Australian Taxation Office yesterday had a court win as part of a tax dispute with resources companies Esso and BHP Billiton that dates back to 1990. The Full Bench of the Federal Court yesterday determined that the tax office will retain around A$70 million already paid by the two companies in Petroleum Resources Rent Tax incurred through their Bass Strait joint venture. The dispute centred on the point at which the tax should be levied in the production process. Page 32.

--BT Investment Management yesterday held its annual general meeting in Sydney, with the fund manager coming under criticism over its investment strategy and falling share price. Chairman Brian Scullin told shareholders: "As a fund manager we are inextricably linked to the performance of stockmarkets. For all the senior executives a very significant part of their wealth is tied up in the company. We are all concerned about the share price." Page 33.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Australia's big four banks are expected to only partially pass on the 25 basis points cut to the official interest rate announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday, citing the European debt crisis. Westpac Banking Corporation chief executive Gail Kelly last week warned that "funding markets have become a lot more difficult" in recent months. Analysts were doubtful the rate cute would stimulate retail sales over the Christmas period. Page B1.

--Parliamentary secretary to the Treasurer, David Bradbury, yesterday announced a review of annual general meetings (AGMs) by the corporations and markets advisory committee. The inquiry will look at issues arising from dual-listing, foreign share ownership and electronic voting. Dean Paatsch from governance advisory Ownership Matters said AGM processes were outdated, while "technology and investor expectations have moved into the 21st century". Page B1.

--Anglo American has green-lighted its A$1.7 billion Grosvenor coking coal mine in Queensland, one month after chief executive Cynthia Carroll said the coal producer's US$15 billion in local investment would be at risk if the Government's carbon tax legislation were passed. Anglo American's Seamus French yesterday said the Bowen Basin project represented "a major investment commitment for the region". Page B3.

--Australian Industry Group chief executive Heather Ridout yesterday announced her retirement from the role, one day after her appointment to the Reserve Bank of Australia board. Ms Ridout said she had decided to stand down from her role with the key business lobby prior to the board nomination. Business Council of Australia chief Jennifer Westacott said Ms Ridout had "more than three decades at the forefront of business and economic issues". Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--The Western Australian Supreme Court yesterday ruled that the state government's acquisition of land at James Price Point in the Kimberley region was invalid, creating uncertainty about Woodside Petroleum's gas hub. The A$30 billion hub at the site is vital to the Browse Basin liquefied natural gas project. "Woodside does not believe that this result will impact our work program," a statement from the Perth-based oil and gas producer said. Page B1.

--The Australian Securities Exchange was yesterday unable to clear or settle trades made by alternate exchange Chi-X between 10am and 12pm due to a computer error. A statement from the exchange said the trade acceptance service was unable to complete orders from Chi-X due to the system "temporarily not processing correctly". The exchange has come under fire recently after trading was halted for four hours due to a glitch. Page B3.

--The New South Wales Supreme Court yesterday heard that Xike Hu, the wife of Hanlong Resources managing director Steven Hui Xiao, would consider a travel ban proposed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Mr Xiao, part of an investigation into alleged insider trading, did not return from a trip to China when expected. The corporate regulator said it was seeking "to keep [Ms Hu] here until such time as he returned". Page B3.

--Heavy rainfall over the past year has contributed to record yields on winter crops, the Government's agricultural research bureau reported yesterday. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics has forecast that winter crop yields will be 2.2 percent higher than last year, thanks largely to good rain in Western Australia. However, Victorian Farmers Federation president Andrew Broad said grain prices were down on last year. Page B3.