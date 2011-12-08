Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Media group Nine Entertainment Co's private equity owner, CVC Asia Pacific, has given creditors to the heavily indebted company two weeks to apply to take part in CVC's latest restructuring plan for Nine. However, hedge funds who hold around half of Nine's A$2.7 billion of senior debt are understood to have little interest in CVC's proposal, which would split the debt into two classes. Page 21.

--

Mineral sands miner Iluka Resources yesterday issued a trading update forecasting further price rises for its major mineral sands products in the first half of 2012. The company said the increases would be driven by demand from an urbanising China, with products such as rutile a key ingredient in coatings used in the production of automobiles and white goods. Page 22.

--

The North West Shelf Venture liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in West Australian has been given approval by its operator Woodside Petroleum and project partners for a A$2.5 billion investment that will feed gas from the Carnavon Basin to the development. The expansion will allow the venture to increase LNG sales by 20 million tonnes over the 2015 to 2025 period. Page 22.

--

Building materials company James Hardie yesterday said the outcome of an attempt by the Australian Taxation Office to take an appeal against James Hardie subsidiary RCI to the High Court would not be determined until February next year. The tax office claims RCI tried to avoid capital gains tax when it restructured in 1999, but a Full Bench of the Federal Court this year upheld an appeal by RCI. Page 39.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) chairman Greg Medcraft yesterday said the regulator intends to undertake more prosecutions against financial product sellers that use misleading and deceptive advertising. Mr Medcraft said ASIC would use the broad powers it now has under the Australian Consumer Law to increase its scrutiny of investment product promoters. Page 23.

--

Greg Medcraft, chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), yesterday said the regulator intends to provide the public with more information about its enforcement activities in a bid to increase transparency. ASIC will publish six-monthly report cards providing statistics on investigations and other aspects of enforcement, while Mr Medcraft also wants to provide increased public commentary on the progress of investigations. Page 24.

-- Wesfarmers yesterday said production from the planned A$550 million expansion of its West Australian ammonium nitrate operation is now expected to start in June 2014, six months later than previously stated. The expansion, which is still to receive final approval from the conglomerate's board, will increase production of the key explosives ingredient from 520,000 tonnes a year to 780,000 tonnes. Page 24. -- An independent expert's report by Grant Samuel has supported pay television group Foxtel's takeover offer for regional rival Austar United Communications. The report, included in the scheme booklet for the takeover, values Austar shares at between A$1.23 and A$1.40, compared to Foxtel's offer of A$1.52 cash per share. The bid, which has yet to be approved by the competition regulator, is backed by Austar's board. Page 25. --

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au) Insolvency expert Daniel Bryant, a partner at PPB Advisory, yesterday said Christmas and post-holiday sales periods will prove decisive for the many retailers struggling with higher costs and depressed consumer spending. Mr Bryant said many retailers are drained of cash in the months leading up to Christmas as they purchase stock, relying on the Christmas period to generate the bulk of their annual profits. Page B1.

--

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Glenn Stevens last night warned that growing capital reserves being held by governments of developing countries across the world could threaten low interest rates. "Trillions of dollars and euros held on behalf of the citizens of countries across Asia (and elsewhere) are earning meagre returns and subject to increasing sovereign risk," Mr Stevens said. Page B1.

--

Communications Minister Stephen Conroy yesterday rejected findings by the Productivity Commission that the national broadband network's funding model may be in breach of the government's competitive neutrality policies. The Commission stated that its finding of a potential breach did not consider "the absence of a quantification of the non-commercial benefits to be delivered", prompting renewed calls for a cost-benefit analysis of the project. Page B1.

--

The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday released figures showing that while lenders over the past decade have not always passed on official interest rate cuts to small business borrowers, the banks have also not increased business loan rates by the same amount as official hikes. The central bank's figures show that small business lending rates remained well above those available to big business and mortgage borrowers. Page B2.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

SABMiller's managing director of Asia, Ari Mervis, will become chief executive of Foster's next week when the South African company takes over the local brewer. Mr Miller, who will move to Melbourne for the role, said "beer is a local business and how we manage the organisation is with a very decentralised structure". SABMiller will conduct a review of Foster's over the coming 12 months. Page B3.

--

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday announced cuts to mobile phone network termination fees. The decision will cost mobile network operators Vodafone and Optus tens of millions of dollars over coming years, while benefiting Telstra, whose dominance of the fixed line market means it pays the majority of fees for telephone calls from fixed lines terminating to mobiles. Page B3.

--

Bruno Secatore of advisory firm Cor Cordis, administrator of clothing franchise Fletcher Jones, yesterday said he had only months to sell the company. Advertisements for the business, which operates 45 stores and employs 240 staff across Australia, will be published in newspapers today. "I think it's probably flushed out a bit more interest with an administrator being appointed because it shows we're fair dinkum about selling the brand," Mr Secatore said. Page B5.

--

Qantas Airways yesterday insisted that its bid to establish an ultra-premium carrier in south-east Asia has not been held back by potential joint venture partner Malaysia Airlines. Alan Joyce, chief executive of Qantas, is set to hold further meetings with Malaysia Airlines officials before the end of the year while also holding talks with Tony Fernandes, the founder of discount airline AirAsia. Page B5.