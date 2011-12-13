Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

--Rob Sindel, chief executive of building materials company CSR, yesterday described the Federal Government's carbon tax as dangerous and "a clear disincentive to jobs in Australia". "There are one million employed in manufacturing. That million can't all sell cappuccinos and do clicks online," he added. Mr Sindel said the company would pass on the cost of the tax to consumers. Page 41.

--Supermarket group Woolworths yesterday said its ambassador to India, Ramnik Narsey, would remain in the country despite a policy reversal by the Indian Government. Last month the Indian government said it would allow international retailers to invest directly in India via partnerships with local operators, but then suspended plans following opposition from small retailers and unions. Page 42.

--Singapore Airlines and Virgin Australia , which this month had their alliance proposal approved by regulators, yesterday announced Singapore subsidiary SilkAir would start flights between Singapore and Darwin from March, with Virgin to offer a daily service from Sydney to Darwin shortly thereafter. Virgin said it would open a lounge in Darwin that will cater to premium passengers of both airlines. Page 42.

--Fairfax Media chief executive Greg Hywood yesterday said two of the printing presses at its Sydney printing centre are being decommissioned and sent to the company's New Zealand division. Fairfax is also in talks with rival News Limited on sharing printing and distribution facilities. The company plans to cut costs by A$85 million over two years, with printing and distribution expected to provide A$30 million of the reduction. Page 43.

--The Queensland government is today expected to announce the approval of a further coal port at the state's Dudgeon Point, near the existing north Queensland coal port of Dalrymple Bay. Two 190 hectare parcels of land will be allocated to Indian group Adani and Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure. The new port is expected to have an annual capacity of 180 million tonnes, making it the second largest coal port in Australia. Page 31.

--Lender BOS International, a division of Britain's Lloyds Banking Group, yesterday auctioned off its A$127 million share of Nine Entertainment Company's syndicated debt. Hedge funds are now thought to control around 60 percent of the media group's A$2.7 billion of senior debt. Observers say the hedge funds will have the ability to exercise "positive control" over a restructuring of Nine once they own more than two-thirds of the debt. Page 31.

--Whitehaven Coal's A$2.25 billion proposal to acquire Nathan Tinkler's Aston Resources and Boardwalk Resources could prompt the emergence of a rival bidder. The agreement between Whitehaven and Aston has been crafted to deter rival offers, with Whitehaven able to gain control of around 20 percent of Aston if the deal doesn't go ahead. However, analysts say this would not ward off a determined third party. Page 32.

--Fitch Ratings yesterday released its latest Dinkum Index, showing that the number of Australian home mortgages in arrears has started to fall following recent interest rate cuts. The global ratings agency's report found that 30-day arrears levels among mortgage-holders were down 0.17 percent, the second consecutive monthly fall. However, the number of mortgages more than 90 days in arrears remained at a comparatively high level. Page 33.

--A Qantas Airways catering business employing 200 people is up for sale, a spokesperson for the airline said yesterday. "We regularly review all parts of Qantas to ensure that they are delivering a return on capital, and our catering business is no exception," the spokesperson said, while ruling out the sale of catering business Q Catering and frozen meal provider Snap Fresh. Qantas was unable to find a buyer for the entire catering division in 2005. Page B1.

--"Anybody who thinks you talk down the dollar or talk up the dollar is a fool," Federal Treasury Secretary Martin Parkinson said yesterday. In address to the Sydney Institute, Dr Parkinson said the strength of the Australian dollar was due to near-record terms of trade. "The world is trying to give us a massive amount of wealth. If I tried to lower the dollar, I would really be saying, I am going to take part of that wealth, pour petrol on it, and burn it," he added. Page B3.

--Analysts were yesterday sceptical of Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics (ABARES) growth forecasts for farm exports. ABARES predicted agricultural exports to rise 6 percent to a nominal record A$34.5 billion in 2012. " added so much to their old season estimates and new season estimates that it contributed significantly to the global balance sheet," Malcolm Bartholomaeus from market analyst Profarmer Grain said. Page B3.

--The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics yesterday delivered forecasts for 2012, predicting earnings from minerals and energy to increase 15 percent to A$206 billion. "Despite the uncertainty surrounding the outlook for some European economies, Australia's export volumes for most commodities have remained strong in the second half of 2011," the government forecaster said. Page B3.

--The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has proposed allowing national broadband network operator NBN Co to offer different contracts to telecommunications companies as long as they contain equal conditions. Non-discrimination conditions imposed by the government, intended to prevent large telecommunications companies negotiating cheaper bulk access to the network than smaller rivals, currently requires all contracts to be altered every time a company wants a different condition. Page B3.

--Victorian Minister for Agriculture Peter Walsh yesterday launched the state government's timber industry plan. Under the policy, VicForests will be able to sell native timber through means other than auctions, giving the wood products industry more security through long-term contracts. Mr Walsh said the reforms were also designed to provide compensation to VicForests customers if timber supply is cut in the future by government policy changes. Page B3.

--Uranium company Bannerman Resources yesterday entered a trading halt ahead of an expected announcement that it will seek A$15 million through a capital raising. Bannerman recently walked away from takeover talks with Chinese investor Sichuan Hanlong Group after it failed to provide a funding guarantee for its proposal. Key Hanlong executives are also currently under investigation over allegations of insider trading. Page B4.

--China Light and Power (CLP), owner of Victoria's Yallourn Power Station, will write down the value of the heavily polluting brown coal power station by A$350 million following the introduction of the carbon tax. The Federal Government has said it will spend an unspecified amount on compensating heavily polluting generators for the closure of 2000 megawatts of power, with CLP estimating it could receive a quarter of those funds. Page B4.